Best of World Cup 2019 Final: USA vs. Netherlands

After four years of toil and hundreds of minutes of soccer at the 2019 Women’s World Cup, it all came down to Megan Rapinoe. To the stoic co-captain. To the transcendent personality, the face of the U.S. women’s national team – and now, after 90 minutes in Lyon, a two-time world champion.

After a tense, hour-long scoreless struggle in Sunday’s World Cup final, Rapinoe stepped up to the penalty spot. Her conversion broke Dutch resistance, and ultimately clinched a second consecutive title for the United States.

Henry Bushnell