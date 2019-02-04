Best images from Super Bowl LIII

In what is likely the final game of his future Hall-of-Fame career, Rob Gronkowski came up big in the moments that mattered. The New England tight end sparked a stalled offense during a critical fourth-quarter drive, catching two passes for 47 yards leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel. It was the Pats’ only trip to the end zone.
It was enough to give the Patriots their sixth championship via a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. Wide receiver Julian Edelman earned MVP honors after catching 10 passes for 141 yards.
Dan Wetzel Super Bowl LIII
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Los Angeles Rams’ Todd Gurley II (30) is tackled by New England Patriots’ Jason McCourty, left, and Deatrich Wise Jr., right, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) passes under pressure form Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
New England Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore, right,
intercepts a pass intended for Los Angeles Rams’ Brandin Cooks (12) during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton) Super Bowl LIII
New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman, right, tries to elude Los Angeles Rams’ John Johnson III (43) after catching a pass during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Wide receiver for the Los Angeles Rams Brandin Cooks (L) catches the ball during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots tries to make a catch against Samson Ebukam #50 of the Los Angeles Rams in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jason McCourty #30 of the New England Patriots defends a pass against Josh Reynolds #83 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Rob Gronkowski #87 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
John Johnson #43, Nickell Robey-Coleman #23, and Lamarcus Joyner #20 of the Los Angeles Rams tackle Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Michael Brockers #90 of the Los Angeles Rams huddles with his team in the first quarter against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams defends a pass against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
John Johnson III #43 of the Los Angeles Rams tackles Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Marcus Peters brings down the Patriots Cordarrelle Patterson after a second quarter gain. The New England Patriots met the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots runs the ball against Dante Fowler #56 and Marcus Peters #22 of the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Gronkowski dives but can’t make the catch on a pass from quarterback Tom Brady (not pictured). The Rams John Johnson III, a Boston College product defends. Los Angeles took over on downs. (Jim Davis /Globe Staff)
Greg Zuerlein #4 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a tackle against the New England Patriots in the first half of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Julian Edelman makes a catch during the first quarter. The New England Patriots play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Jim Davis/Globe Staff)
Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch in the second quarter during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Robert Woods tries to make a catch near the sideline against the New England Patriots in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
New England Patriots’ Tom Brady (12) hands the ball off to Rex Burkhead against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
New England Patriots’ Stephen Gostkowski, right, misses a field goal as Ryan Allen (6) holds during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff (16) gets sacked by New England Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy (53) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots’ Jason McCourty (30) breaks up pass intended Los Angeles Rams’ Josh Reynolds (83), during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rex Burkhead #34 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
James White #28 of the New England Patriots runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
A fan watches the national anthem before the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Julian Edelman #11 of the New England Patriots catche a pass against Aqib Talib #21 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots is sacked by Aaron Donald #99 and Ethan Westbrooks #95 of the Los Angeles Rams in the first half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman (11) breaks away from Los Angeles Rams’ Troy Hill, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams is tackled by Adrian Clayborn #94 of the New England Patriots in the first quarter during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tom Brady of the New England Patriots passes against Los Angeles Rams in the first quarter of Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2019. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)
Los Angeles Rams’ Cory Littleton (58) intercepts a pass intended for New England Patriots’ Chris Hogan, right, during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Referee John Parry and players watch the coin toss before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Gladys Knight sings the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)