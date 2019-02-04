Best images from Super Bowl LIII

In what is likely the final game of his future Hall-of-Fame career, Rob Gronkowski came up big in the moments that mattered. The New England tight end sparked a stalled offense during a critical fourth-quarter drive, catching two passes for 47 yards leading to a 2-yard touchdown run by Sony Michel. It was the Pats’ only trip to the end zone.

It was enough to give the Patriots their sixth championship via a 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl ever. Wide receiver Julian Edelman earned MVP honors after catching 10 passes for 141 yards.

– Dan Wetzel