Here's the #1 Stocking Stuffer Our Readers Are Buying Right Now

  • <p>Stocking stuffers may not be the main event, but they can be just as thoughtful and unique as all those presents wrapped underneath the tree. But when it comes to finding fun, useful and cool small gifts to fill the stockings for everyone on your holiday list — including men, women, teens and kids — you want to make sure they're affordable, too. So we've rounded up all the <strong>best</strong> <strong>stocking stuffers </strong>that will delight your family but won't break the bank.</p><p>While <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34126610/best-gift-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique gift cards" class="link ">unique gift cards</a> are always a good backup, if you really want to make an impression, you'll want to fill those stockings with trinkets that speak to their personal interests and preferences. Rainbow drawing pads make great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4624/stocking-stuffers-for-todders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for toddlers" class="link ">stocking stuffers for toddlers</a>, while bubble candles and glittery phone cases make cool <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29039549/stocking-stuffers-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for teens" class="link ">stocking stuffers for teens</a>. Looking for a great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4676/stocking-stuffers-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer for the men" class="link ">stocking stuffer for the men</a> in your life? Your dad might appreciate a manicure set or a funny beer koozie to keep his drinks cold. We've also included all kinds of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g29726186/amazon-stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap Amazon stocking stuffers" class="link ">cheap Amazon stocking stuffers</a> you can gift to yourself, too — from self-care face masks to a travel-sized water filter for your next hike. So grab those <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g4588/personalized-stockings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas stockings" class="link ">Christmas stockings</a> and get to stuffing (and gifting)!</p>
    1/86

    Here's the #1 Stocking Stuffer Our Readers Are Buying Right Now

    Stocking stuffers may not be the main event, but they can be just as thoughtful and unique as all those presents wrapped underneath the tree. But when it comes to finding fun, useful and cool small gifts to fill the stockings for everyone on your holiday list — including men, women, teens and kids — you want to make sure they're affordable, too. So we've rounded up all the best stocking stuffers that will delight your family but won't break the bank.

    While unique gift cards are always a good backup, if you really want to make an impression, you'll want to fill those stockings with trinkets that speak to their personal interests and preferences. Rainbow drawing pads make great stocking stuffers for toddlers, while bubble candles and glittery phone cases make cool stocking stuffers for teens. Looking for a great stocking stuffer for the men in your life? Your dad might appreciate a manicure set or a funny beer koozie to keep his drinks cold. We've also included all kinds of cheap Amazon stocking stuffers you can gift to yourself, too — from self-care face masks to a travel-sized water filter for your next hike. So grab those Christmas stockings and get to stuffing (and gifting)!

    ACITHGL/ Mignon and Mignon
  • <p><strong>Hygge Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0778WX5JW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get ready to learn a lot more about each other. This game starts every question with "who in the room," followed by a personal prompt that will have everyone laughing out loud. </p>
    2/86

    Who in The Room? Party Game

    Hygge Games

    amazon.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    Get ready to learn a lot more about each other. This game starts every question with "who in the room," followed by a personal prompt that will have everyone laughing out loud.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Tranesca</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B012VK3UYO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their smartwatch won't fall off the nightstand anymore thanks to this stand. It not only offers an easier way to charge, but it also looks really nice. </p>
    3/86

    Watch Charger

    Tranesca

    amazon.com

    $8.95

    Shop Now

    Their smartwatch won't fall off the nightstand anymore thanks to this stand. It not only offers an easier way to charge, but it also looks really nice.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>orastone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083KHCP52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It takes less than two minutes for this nifty gadget to heat up. Once fully charged, it will last up to four hours, making it ideal for people who work outside, have long commutes or are just always cold (we all know that person). </p>
    4/86

    Rechargeable Hand Warmer Rechargeable

    orastone

    amazon.com

    $23.99

    Shop Now

    It takes less than two minutes for this nifty gadget to heat up. Once fully charged, it will last up to four hours, making it ideal for people who work outside, have long commutes or are just always cold (we all know that person).

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>CLEVERFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P8395DZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once they drop one of these scented fizzies into the corner of their shower, their morning routine will turn into a spa-worthy experience. Each steamer in this six-piece set caters to a different need — the peppermint one is the ultimate wake-up-call, for example. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g411/gifts-under-five-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 Best Gifts Under $5 for Everyone on Your List" class="link ">40 Best Gifts Under $5 for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
    5/86

    Shower Steamers

    CLEVERFY

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Once they drop one of these scented fizzies into the corner of their shower, their morning routine will turn into a spa-worthy experience. Each steamer in this six-piece set caters to a different need — the peppermint one is the ultimate wake-up-call, for example.

    RELATED: 40 Best Gifts Under $5 for Everyone on Your List

    CLEVERFY
  • <p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101905654?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, dad might be the master of corny jokes but what about puns? He can get in on the jokes with this hilarious card game that is described as “one part game, one part conversation starter.”</p>
    6/86

    Punderdome: A Card Game for Pun Lovers

    Clarkson Potter

    amazon.com

    $16.43

    Shop Now

    Sure, dad might be the master of corny jokes but what about puns? He can get in on the jokes with this hilarious card game that is described as “one part game, one part conversation starter.”

    Clarkson Potter
  • <p><strong>Shashibo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FL61CKL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are over 30,000 5-star reviews for this fidget toy. Once opened, it can transform into over 70 shapes for hours and hours of fun. "My kids love the shape-shifting box, we bought 1 for each kid last Christmas, and they played [with it] for a long time, trying to discover different shapes they can make and how to put it back together as a cube again," one reviewer wrote. </p>
    7/86

    Shape Shifting Box

    Shashibo

    amazon.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    There are over 30,000 5-star reviews for this fidget toy. Once opened, it can transform into over 70 shapes for hours and hours of fun. "My kids love the shape-shifting box, we bought 1 for each kid last Christmas, and they played [with it] for a long time, trying to discover different shapes they can make and how to put it back together as a cube again," one reviewer wrote.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ColorCoral</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GW9TJ3G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cover keyboards, speakers and car vents with this yellow gel and peel it away to clear away dust, crumbs, pet hair and other grime. It even has a faint lemon scent, making devices smell as clean as they look.</p>
    8/86

    Universal Dust Cleaner

    ColorCoral

    amazon.com

    $8.49

    Shop Now

    Cover keyboards, speakers and car vents with this yellow gel and peel it away to clear away dust, crumbs, pet hair and other grime. It even has a faint lemon scent, making devices smell as clean as they look.

    ColorCoral
  • <p><strong>Gacimy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KC8MVCG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For less than $20, you can gift these light-weight (and super cute) gold hoops to the special person in your life. Amazon reviewers love the design, and also note how comfortable they are for all-day wear. </p>
    9/86

    Gold Hoop Earrings for Women

    Gacimy

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    For less than $20, you can gift these light-weight (and super cute) gold hoops to the special person in your life. Amazon reviewers love the design, and also note how comfortable they are for all-day wear.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005K0B8WO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This deck of black notecards offers 250 opportunities to write, doodle and draw in technicolor. It'll be a pleasant surprise each and every time your kids scratch away the black matte coating with the wooden stylus. </p>
    10/86

    Scratch Art Box of Rainbow Mini Notes

    Melissa & Doug

    amazon.com

    $12.08

    Shop Now

    This deck of black notecards offers 250 opportunities to write, doodle and draw in technicolor. It'll be a pleasant surprise each and every time your kids scratch away the black matte coating with the wooden stylus.

    Melissa & Doug
  • <p><strong>AvoSeedo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014IMZ6ZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With the help of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a26446011/avoseedo-bowl-avocado-tree-grow-kit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AvoSeedo kit" class="link ">AvoSeedo kit</a>, they can turn an avocado pit into their very own avocado tree — and it'll look a lot nicer in their kitchen window than those DIY styrofoam cup-and-toothpick experiments of yore.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g394/gifts-under-10/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Best Gifts Under $10 to Buy This Christmas" class="link ">50 Best Gifts Under $10 to Buy This Christmas</a></p>
    11/86

    Avocado Tree Growing Kit

    AvoSeedo

    amazon.com

    $9.96

    Shop Now

    With the help of the AvoSeedo kit, they can turn an avocado pit into their very own avocado tree — and it'll look a lot nicer in their kitchen window than those DIY styrofoam cup-and-toothpick experiments of yore.

    RELATED: 50 Best Gifts Under $10 to Buy This Christmas

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Sky Castle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJJSKDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hours of mess-free fun? Sign us up! The drawing pad is filled with colorful jelly beads that can be shaped and molded into any design. It comes with double-sided cards as well, which can be switched out for more art inspiration. </p>
    12/86

    DoodleJamz JellyPic

    Sky Castle

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    Hours of mess-free fun? Sign us up! The drawing pad is filled with colorful jelly beads that can be shaped and molded into any design. It comes with double-sided cards as well, which can be switched out for more art inspiration.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Phyya Rehab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077ZLX2TG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roll this ball over any trouble spots to ease inflammation, tension and muscle soreness. Keep rolling until it warms up — roughly 20 minutes after you take it out of the freezer. </p>
    13/86

    Cold Massage Roller Ball

    Phyya Rehab

    amazon.com

    $24.95

    Shop Now

    Roll this ball over any trouble spots to ease inflammation, tension and muscle soreness. Keep rolling until it warms up — roughly 20 minutes after you take it out of the freezer.

    Phyya Rehab
  • <p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EJAEUBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for ages 4-7, kids will learn how to use scissors safely thanks to the child safety scissors and large projects to practice on. </p>
    14/86

    Melissa & Doug Scissor Skills Activity Book

    Melissa & Doug

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Perfect for ages 4-7, kids will learn how to use scissors safely thanks to the child safety scissors and large projects to practice on.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>ACITHGL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T729R75?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These floral-scented cube candles have a unique design that'll add a stylish touch to any space. They come in sets of two or four.</p>
    15/86

    Bubble Candle

    ACITHGL

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    These floral-scented cube candles have a unique design that'll add a stylish touch to any space. They come in sets of two or four.

    ACITHGL
  • <p><strong>Fintie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W6N9BJ8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    16/86

    Fintie Screen Cleaning Pad, Soft Cloth Wipes for iPad, iPhone, MacBook, Tablets, Laptop Screen, Screen Cleaner with Elastic Strap, 4 Pack (Blossom+Jungle Night+Brown+Black)

    Fintie

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Amco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000F8JUJY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lingering food smells are hard to avoid in the kitchen. Luckily, this stainless steel bar can rub away any lingering fish, onion or garlic odors — no water needed.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/g28563931/cool-kitchen-gadgets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Cool Kitchen Gadgets Any Foodie Will Love" class="link ">50 Cool Kitchen Gadgets Any Foodie Will Love</a></p>
    17/86

    Rub-a-Way Bar

    Amco

    amazon.com

    $8.49

    Shop Now

    Lingering food smells are hard to avoid in the kitchen. Luckily, this stainless steel bar can rub away any lingering fish, onion or garlic odors — no water needed.

    RELATED: 50 Cool Kitchen Gadgets Any Foodie Will Love

    Amco
  • <p><strong>WizGear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G0X56YU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Texting while driving is totally inexcusable, but it's nearly impossible to avoid using your phone for navigation or music while you're behind the wheel. They can keep their phone in clear view by securing it to this magnetic phone mount, which clips directly to air vents. </p>
    18/86

    Magnetic Phone Mount

    WizGear

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    Texting while driving is totally inexcusable, but it's nearly impossible to avoid using your phone for navigation or music while you're behind the wheel. They can keep their phone in clear view by securing it to this magnetic phone mount, which clips directly to air vents.

    WizGear
  • <p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088JNTK3H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even when there isn't a winter wonderland outside, kids can put their snowman building skills to work with this kit. It comes with all the makings for Frosty: a hat, scarf, carrot nose, branch arms and buttons. </p>
    19/86

    Playfoam Build-a-Snowman Set

    Educational Insights

    amazon.com

    $15.38

    Shop Now

    Even when there isn't a winter wonderland outside, kids can put their snowman building skills to work with this kit. It comes with all the makings for Frosty: a hat, scarf, carrot nose, branch arms and buttons.

    Educational Insights
  • <p><strong>Crave Naturals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015VEB9AO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can say goodbye to those unwanted knots and tangles with this kid-friendly brush. Unlike other brushes, this one comes with cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down. That means less pain and easier gliding. </p>
    20/86

    Glide Thru Detangling Brush

    Crave Naturals

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    They can say goodbye to those unwanted knots and tangles with this kid-friendly brush. Unlike other brushes, this one comes with cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down. That means less pain and easier gliding.

    Crave Naturals
  • <p><strong>ChopSabers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06VXT9R67?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The force is always with him — even at the dinner table. He'll find any excuse to eat as long as he has these battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks around. </p>
    21/86

    Lightsaber Chopsticks

    ChopSabers

    amazon.com

    $12.97

    Shop Now

    The force is always with him — even at the dinner table. He'll find any excuse to eat as long as he has these battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks around.

    ChopSabers
  • <p><strong>Amco RubAway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601061935?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When they stick this notepad on the fridge, they'll be able to keep track of what they need to buy at their next grocery run. It's way easier to check a box than write out an entire list, don't ya think? </p>
    22/86

    "All Out of ..." Pad

    Amco RubAway

    amazon.com

    $9.57

    Shop Now

    When they stick this notepad on the fridge, they'll be able to keep track of what they need to buy at their next grocery run. It's way easier to check a box than write out an entire list, don't ya think?

    Amco RubAway
  • <p><strong>The Sage Owl</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073VB5NPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reviewers say even the best wire brush can't tackle the nooks and crannies in grill grates quite like this stainless steel scraper. The six grooves all have a different thickness, from the size of a credit card to a quarter, so you can get in all the small spaces — plus, it has a bottle opener and griddle scraper.</p>
    23/86

    Stainless Steel BBQ Grill Scraper

    The Sage Owl

    amazon.com

    $17.40

    Shop Now

    Reviewers say even the best wire brush can't tackle the nooks and crannies in grill grates quite like this stainless steel scraper. The six grooves all have a different thickness, from the size of a credit card to a quarter, so you can get in all the small spaces — plus, it has a bottle opener and griddle scraper.

    The Sage Owl
  • <p><strong>Makeup Eraser</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B012TVK2RI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A more sustainable option than single-use makeup wipes, this pink cloth washes away a full face of makeup easily. Just add water, wipe and reveal clean skin.</p>
    24/86

    The Original MakeUp Eraser

    Makeup Eraser

    amazon.com

    $17.00

    Shop Now

    A more sustainable option than single-use makeup wipes, this pink cloth washes away a full face of makeup easily. Just add water, wipe and reveal clean skin.

    Makeup Eraser
  • <p><strong>ZARIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B8CRYFZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She never goes anywhere without her lip balm. To avoid rummaging through her Mary Poppins-like bag to find her tube of relief, stick her balm of choice into this patterned holder, which she can attach to her keys, lanyard or backpack.</p>
    25/86

    The Original Chapstick Holder Keychain

    ZARIO

    amazon.com

    $9.98

    Shop Now

    She never goes anywhere without her lip balm. To avoid rummaging through her Mary Poppins-like bag to find her tube of relief, stick her balm of choice into this patterned holder, which she can attach to her keys, lanyard or backpack.

    ZARIO
  • <p><strong>REVLON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g34275546/clever-tiktok-products-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok made you buy it" class="link ">TikTok made you buy it</a>: Thousands of people have posted TikToks about how this oil-absorbing face roller has left them with shine-free skin. Think of it as a blotting paper that you can use over and over again (after washing, of course).</p>
    26/86

    Oil-Absorbing Volcanic Face Roller

    REVLON

    amazon.com

    $14.49

    Shop Now

    TikTok made you buy it: Thousands of people have posted TikToks about how this oil-absorbing face roller has left them with shine-free skin. Think of it as a blotting paper that you can use over and over again (after washing, of course).

    REVLON
  • <p><strong>Brennan and Taylor Clarke</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fblooming-lollipops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These lollipops are not only delicious, but feature seed-filled sticks you can plant in your garden. The set comes with eight all-natural botanical flavor combinations, including strawberry and basil, rosemary and mint, and lemon and thyme. </p>
    27/86

    Blooming Lollipops

    Brennan and Taylor Clarke

    uncommongoods.com

    $20.00

    Shop Now

    These lollipops are not only delicious, but feature seed-filled sticks you can plant in your garden. The set comes with eight all-natural botanical flavor combinations, including strawberry and basil, rosemary and mint, and lemon and thyme.

    Brennan Clarke and Taylor Clarke
  • <p><strong>FAMILIFE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088NKRW4H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for women and men, this manicure set comes with 11 pieces for all their hand and foot care needs. The tools come in a travel-friendly brown leather case and are neatly organized inside to keep everything clean and in place. </p>
    28/86

    Manicure Set

    FAMILIFE

    amazon.com

    $28.99

    Shop Now

    Perfect for women and men, this manicure set comes with 11 pieces for all their hand and foot care needs. The tools come in a travel-friendly brown leather case and are neatly organized inside to keep everything clean and in place.

    FAMILIFE
  • <p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fagate-coaster&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With four colors to choose from, these coasters will dress up their coffee or dining table. </p>
    29/86

    Agate Coasters

    Anthropologie

    anthropologie.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    With four colors to choose from, these coasters will dress up their coffee or dining table.

    Anthropologie
  • <p><strong>Magnum Swipe </strong></p><p>camp.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://camp.com/products/magnum-swipe-vlogging-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always on TikTok, they'll be so grateful for this gadget featuring a flexible smartphone holder that can be clipped onto pretty much anything, and a ring light with three settings.</p>
    30/86

    Vlogging Light

    Magnum Swipe

    camp.com

    $24.99

    Shop Now

    If they're always on TikTok, they'll be so grateful for this gadget featuring a flexible smartphone holder that can be clipped onto pretty much anything, and a ring light with three settings.

    camp.com
  • <p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601067119?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this sweet gift, you can make sure that 2022 is the year they finally give themselves the love they deserve. When they need a mood boost, they can grab one of the 50 cards in this boxed set to feel encouraged, inspired and loved.</p>
    31/86

    Affirmators!

    Knock Knock

    amazon.com

    $14.84

    Shop Now

    With this sweet gift, you can make sure that 2022 is the year they finally give themselves the love they deserve. When they need a mood boost, they can grab one of the 50 cards in this boxed set to feel encouraged, inspired and loved.

    Knock Knock
  • <p><strong>Case-Mate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CVLWG5J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While she's out and about, this iridescent balloon dog will give her a firm grip on her phone. When she wants to watch some Netflix or YouTube to pass the time, she can prop up her phone on the dog's four legs for comfortable viewing. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them" class="link ">65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them</a></p>
    32/86

    Balloon Dog Phone Holder

    Case-Mate

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    While she's out and about, this iridescent balloon dog will give her a firm grip on her phone. When she wants to watch some Netflix or YouTube to pass the time, she can prop up her phone on the dog's four legs for comfortable viewing.

    RELATED: 65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them

    Case-Mate
  • <p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JFRG14B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
    33/86

    MignonandMignon Personalized Pet Gifts Custom Pet Jewelry Dog Necklace Cat Gift Custom Portrait Unique Gift Mother Day gift - LCN-AP (Rose Gold)

    MignonandMignon

    amazon.com

    $28.50

    Shop Now

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Poo-Pourri</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WJPQNYB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing to be embarrassed about here: If your loved one prefers to keep inevitable odors under wraps, then stick this toilet deodorizer in their stocking. Since it's small in size, they can to keep it in their purse or hide it away in a bathroom cabinet.</p>
    34/86

    Before-You-Go Toilet Spray

    Poo-Pourri

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    There's nothing to be embarrassed about here: If your loved one prefers to keep inevitable odors under wraps, then stick this toilet deodorizer in their stocking. Since it's small in size, they can to keep it in their purse or hide it away in a bathroom cabinet.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>NPW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.13</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0979S5Q1G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure they will LOL every time they use the soap, but trust us, it works. This version has a lovely almond scent to help get them squeaky clean.</p>
    35/86

    Wash Your Nuts Soap-On-A-Rope

    NPW

    amazon.com

    $11.13

    Shop Now

    Sure they will LOL every time they use the soap, but trust us, it works. This version has a lovely almond scent to help get them squeaky clean.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>EWA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F9NGRKF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn their morning shower into a concert with this waterproof speaker that's small enough to fit on a shower shelf or bathtub ledge. Because it's Bluetooth-enabled, they can seamlessly stream up their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks.</p>
    36/86

    Portable Bluetooth Speaker

    EWA

    amazon.com

    $21.99

    Shop Now

    Turn their morning shower into a concert with this waterproof speaker that's small enough to fit on a shower shelf or bathtub ledge. Because it's Bluetooth-enabled, they can seamlessly stream up their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks.

    EWA
  • <p><strong>YanSheng</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MC73RG3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, succulents and cacti may be hard-to-kill, but that doesn't mean they're impossible-to-kill. If they're lacking a green thumb, stick with this pack of six adorable candles that basically look like the real thing. </p>
    37/86

    Succulent Candles

    YanSheng

    amazon.com

    $9.97

    Shop Now

    Sure, succulents and cacti may be hard-to-kill, but that doesn't mean they're impossible-to-kill. If they're lacking a green thumb, stick with this pack of six adorable candles that basically look like the real thing.

    YanSheng
  • <p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452168814?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of inspiration! On each of these faux matchsticks, they'll find prompts that will help them get unstuck and inspire creativity. </p>
    38/86

    Spark Creativity: 50 Ways to Ignite Bright Ideas

    Chronicle Books

    amazon.com

    $12.95

    Shop Now

    Give the gift of inspiration! On each of these faux matchsticks, they'll find prompts that will help them get unstuck and inspire creativity.

    amazon.com
  • <p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcold-beer-coats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beer drinkers will love sliding their drink into one of these puffer jackets. The outside is made of soft nylon, while the inside has a metallic fabric lining to keep the drinks cool. </p>
    39/86

    Cold Beer Coats

    uncommongoods.com

    $13.00

    Shop Now

    Beer drinkers will love sliding their drink into one of these puffer jackets. The outside is made of soft nylon, while the inside has a metallic fabric lining to keep the drinks cool.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Freck Beauty </strong></p><p>freckbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://freckbeauty.com/products/best-of-freck-holiday-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles).</p>
    40/86

    Best of Freck Holiday Duo

    Freck Beauty

    freckbeauty.com

    $25.00

    Shop Now

    Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles).

    Freck Beauty
  • <p><strong>Winkeyes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Bear-Paws-Shredder-Claws/dp/B003IWI66W/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meat lovers will get excited every time they break out this gift: The ultra-sharp claws shred pork, chicken, beef and other meat in a matter of minutes.</p>
    41/86

    Meat Claws

    Winkeyes

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Meat lovers will get excited every time they break out this gift: The ultra-sharp claws shred pork, chicken, beef and other meat in a matter of minutes.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Play Monster </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079997BXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of Relative Insanity as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cards-Against-Humanity-LLC-CAHUS/dp/B004S8F7QM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cards Against Humanity" class="link ">Cards Against Humanity</a> for crazy family situations. Answer card setups like “When my brother brought out his new baby to show the family, Granny blurted out…” and watch the giggles ensue.</p>
    42/86

    Relative Insanity Party Game

    Play Monster

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    Think of Relative Insanity as Cards Against Humanity for crazy family situations. Answer card setups like “When my brother brought out his new baby to show the family, Granny blurted out…” and watch the giggles ensue.

    Play Monster
  • <p><strong>EVERSEE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085XSXTMW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As long as he has this do-it-all gadget in his tool box, he'll be ready to tighten loose screws, build furniture in a snap, fix leaky pipes and so much more. One Amazon reviewer raves about how it has "saved me the hassle of bringing my entire socket set for a small job."</p>
    43/86

    Universal Socket

    EVERSEE

    amazon.com

    $12.99

    Shop Now

    As long as he has this do-it-all gadget in his tool box, he'll be ready to tighten loose screws, build furniture in a snap, fix leaky pipes and so much more. One Amazon reviewer raves about how it has "saved me the hassle of bringing my entire socket set for a small job."

    EVERSEE
  • <p><strong>tweexy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJZ2BH3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her at-home manis an upgrade by preventing spills and smudges with this wearable nail polish holder. It works with most nail polish bottles — OPI, Essie, to name a few — and Amazon reviewers claim they've used it to paint their nails everywhere from their car to their bed.</p>
    44/86

    Wearable Nail Polish Holder

    tweexy

    amazon.com

    9.99

    Shop Now

    Give her at-home manis an upgrade by preventing spills and smudges with this wearable nail polish holder. It works with most nail polish bottles — OPI, Essie, to name a few — and Amazon reviewers claim they've used it to paint their nails everywhere from their car to their bed.

    tweexy
  • <p><strong>Kemi Tignor</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-day-at-the-barbershop-memory-game&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season.</p>
    45/86

    A Day at the Barbershop Memory Game

    Kemi Tignor

    uncommongoods.com

    $16.00

    Shop Now

    This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Nite Ize</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CHAPNRK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These 3-inch reusable twist ties are an organizer's dream: They keep headphones tangle-free, coil long cords and add rhyme and reason to messy drawers. </p>
    46/86

    Gear Ties

    Nite Ize

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Shop Now

    These 3-inch reusable twist ties are an organizer's dream: They keep headphones tangle-free, coil long cords and add rhyme and reason to messy drawers.

    Nite Ize
  • <p><strong>O'Keeffe's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00121UVU0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made for the hardest working hands, this ultra-concentrated hand cream heals, repairs and relieves even the driest skin. More than 64,000 Amazon reviewers rave about its ability to make hands soft without an overwhelming amount of fragrance or oil.</p>
    47/86

    Working Hands Hand Cream

    O'Keeffe's

    amazon.com

    $8.48

    Shop Now

    Made for the hardest working hands, this ultra-concentrated hand cream heals, repairs and relieves even the driest skin. More than 64,000 Amazon reviewers rave about its ability to make hands soft without an overwhelming amount of fragrance or oil.

    O'Keeffe's
  • <p><strong>SAIJI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P2VK93P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of craning his neck to get a clear view, he can bend the arm of this phone mount until it's in the perfect watching position. Clamp it to a headboard for late-night viewing or affix it to any workspace to snap overhead shots.</p>
    48/86

    Gooseneck Phone Holder

    SAIJI

    amazon.com

    $22.99

    Shop Now

    Instead of craning his neck to get a clear view, he can bend the arm of this phone mount until it's in the perfect watching position. Clamp it to a headboard for late-night viewing or affix it to any workspace to snap overhead shots.

    SAIJI
  • <p><strong>The Only Gift Worth Giving</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCUD1SH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fuzzy socks speak the truth. Choose the color combination that best suits the wine lover in your life — and get on her good (read: cozy) side.</p>
    49/86

    "Bring Me Some Wine" Socks

    The Only Gift Worth Giving

    amazon.com

    $9.95

    Shop Now

    These fuzzy socks speak the truth. Choose the color combination that best suits the wine lover in your life — and get on her good (read: cozy) side.

    The Only Gift Worth Giving
  • <p><strong>P&J Trading</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5C4W8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more robust and masculine scent, tell him to try putting these fragrance oils into his essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.</p>
    50/86

    Set of 6 Premium Grade Fragrance Oils

    P&J Trading

    amazon.com

    $16.95

    Shop Now

    For a more robust and masculine scent, tell him to try putting these fragrance oils into his essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>USAGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K1NRN5T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone who loves a good head scratch? Fill their stocking with this massager so they can have a little bit of "me time." </p>
    51/86

    Head Scratcher

    USAGA

    amazon.com

    $11.99

    Shop Now

    Know someone who loves a good head scratch? Fill their stocking with this massager so they can have a little bit of "me time."

    USAGA
  • <p><strong>KMDJG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T69PRQJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They might seem like a joke at first, until he realizes the power that these glasses hold: He can read or watch TV while chilling on his bed, without even moving his head.</p>
    52/86

    Lazy Bed Reading Glasses

    KMDJG

    amazon.com

    $13.99

    Shop Now

    They might seem like a joke at first, until he realizes the power that these glasses hold: He can read or watch TV while chilling on his bed, without even moving his head.

    KMDJG
  • <p><strong>NatureNova</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJZFZSN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they have a camping or hiking trip in the books, give them this set of two compact water filters to ensure that they stay hydrated without ingesting contaminants. They can drink straight from rivers and streams since it removes 99.9% of bacteria and parasites.</p>
    53/86

    Personal Water Filters

    NatureNova

    amazon.com

    $19.99

    Shop Now

    If they have a camping or hiking trip in the books, give them this set of two compact water filters to ensure that they stay hydrated without ingesting contaminants. They can drink straight from rivers and streams since it removes 99.9% of bacteria and parasites.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>I DEW CARE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071FPLRGS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With three peel-off masks to choose from, she can choose the right mask to tackle her current skin concerns or use a mix of all three on different areas of her face. One gift set, so many possibilities!</p>
    54/86

    Sheet Mask Pack

    I DEW CARE

    amazon.com

    $21.25

    Shop Now

    With three peel-off masks to choose from, she can choose the right mask to tackle her current skin concerns or use a mix of all three on different areas of her face. One gift set, so many possibilities!

    I DEW CARE
  • <p><strong>elago</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ESS9HP8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it comes sans charger, they can slip the cable that comes with their Apple Watch through the stand to give it a power boost. Once it's in place, the watch will automatically switch to nightstand display, so they have a clear view of the time. </p>
    55/86

    Smartwatch Stand

    elago

    amazon.com

    $8.79

    Shop Now

    While it comes sans charger, they can slip the cable that comes with their Apple Watch through the stand to give it a power boost. Once it's in place, the watch will automatically switch to nightstand display, so they have a clear view of the time.

    elago
  • <p><strong>Magnelex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.92</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00R1UWNDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this wristband, your handyman can keep his hands free while he works on his next home renovation project. It's a great way to hold screws, nails and drill bits, so he doesn't have to dig in his tool belt to track 'em down. </p>
    56/86

    Magnetic Wristband

    Magnelex

    amazon.com

    $11.92

    Shop Now

    With this wristband, your handyman can keep his hands free while he works on his next home renovation project. It's a great way to hold screws, nails and drill bits, so he doesn't have to dig in his tool belt to track 'em down.

    Magnelex
  • <p><strong>Tile</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are officially no excuses for lost keys or wallets. Help them keep track of their easy-to-lose accessories with this slim, bluetooth-enabled tracker and accompanying app. </p>
    57/86

    Tile Mate

    Tile

    amazon.com

    $34.95

    Shop Now

    There are officially no excuses for lost keys or wallets. Help them keep track of their easy-to-lose accessories with this slim, bluetooth-enabled tracker and accompanying app.

    Tile
  • <p><strong>Syntus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N9MP4SX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before investing in a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Himalayan-Glow-1002-Pink-Crystal/dp/B001892AX2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full-size Himalayan salt lamp" class="link ">full-size Himalayan salt lamp</a>, introduce them to the trend with this small (but mighty) night light, which is said to help purify air, boost mood and promote sleep.</p>
    58/86

    Salt Rock Night Light

    Syntus

    amazon.com

    $15.99

    Shop Now

    Before investing in a full-size Himalayan salt lamp, introduce them to the trend with this small (but mighty) night light, which is said to help purify air, boost mood and promote sleep.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Back to the Roots</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUYGRU4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even in the coldest, snowiest weather, this kit makes it possible to grow organic oyster mushrooms in 10 days or less. After soaking the bag of spores, spritz it with water daily until mushrooms appear — no additional soil or pots needed. </p>
    59/86

    Organic Mini Mushroom Grow Kit

    Back to the Roots

    amazon.com

    $14.99

    Shop Now

    Even in the coldest, snowiest weather, this kit makes it possible to grow organic oyster mushrooms in 10 days or less. After soaking the bag of spores, spritz it with water daily until mushrooms appear — no additional soil or pots needed.

    Back to the Roots
  • <p><strong>CreateSpace</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1976436184?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this guided 52-week journal, they'll feel inspired to adopt an attitude of gratitude in the year ahead. Each weekly spread prompts them to write three things, people or places they're grateful for on any given day.</p>
    60/86

    "Good Days Start With Gratitude" Journal

    CreateSpace

    amazon.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    With this guided 52-week journal, they'll feel inspired to adopt an attitude of gratitude in the year ahead. Each weekly spread prompts them to write three things, people or places they're grateful for on any given day.

    CreateSpace
  • <p><strong>The BEARD BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5OT49P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No barber shop trip needed: With multi-liner tool, he can finally achieve a perfectly trimmed beard on his own. Along with a comb and scissors, this 8-in-1 transparent tool guides him in the hard-to-see areas like under his neck or along his sideburns.</p>
    61/86

    Beard Shaping & Styling Tool

    The BEARD BLACK

    amazon.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    No barber shop trip needed: With multi-liner tool, he can finally achieve a perfectly trimmed beard on his own. Along with a comb and scissors, this 8-in-1 transparent tool guides him in the hard-to-see areas like under his neck or along his sideburns.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>badgerfacebeauty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F517822154%2Fwine-gifts-for-women-sugar-lip-scrub&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Scrub away the evidence of last night's red wine with this cocoa butter and coconut oil-infused lip balm. </p>
    62/86

    Wine Lip Scrub

    badgerfacebeauty

    etsy.com

    $4.69

    Shop Now

    Scrub away the evidence of last night's red wine with this cocoa butter and coconut oil-infused lip balm.

    badgerfacebeauty
  • <p><strong>HILUDEER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YRSWNMZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fidget spinners have met their match. These silicone <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g37363826/best-pop-fidget-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popping toys" class="link ">popping toys</a> keep little hands busy while also encouraging kids to stretch their logic and fine motor skills.</p>
    63/86

    Fidget Popping Toy

    HILUDEER

    amazon.com

    $4.99

    Shop Now

    Fidget spinners have met their match. These silicone popping toys keep little hands busy while also encouraging kids to stretch their logic and fine motor skills.

    amazon.com
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2F3d-printed-cocktail-drops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Drop these 3D flavor bombs into a glass of the suggested liquor and mixer combination to make an easy at-home cocktail. Choose between three classic drinks: a cucumber gin tonic, moscow mule and pina colada. </p>
    64/86

    3D Printed Cocktail Drops

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $19.00

    Shop Now

    Drop these 3D flavor bombs into a glass of the suggested liquor and mixer combination to make an easy at-home cocktail. Choose between three classic drinks: a cucumber gin tonic, moscow mule and pina colada.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>TOCESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0817QLT89?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gen Z has spoken: Claw clips are back. While you can go with any pack of clips, this four-piece set went viral on TikTok since 1. the matte colors are super chic and 2. the clips are big enough to hold long, thick hair. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Christmas Gifts Under $20" class="link ">The Best Christmas Gifts Under $20</a></p>
    65/86

    Large Claw Clips

    TOCESS

    amazon.com

    $8.99

    Shop Now

    Gen Z has spoken: Claw clips are back. While you can go with any pack of clips, this four-piece set went viral on TikTok since 1. the matte colors are super chic and 2. the clips are big enough to hold long, thick hair.

    RELATED: The Best Christmas Gifts Under $20

    TOCESS
  • <p><strong>HIWARE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D34ZNMH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an easy way to make sure that they have a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a22561665/best-reusable-straws/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable straw" class="link ">reusable straw</a> with them at all times. When it's not in use, they can collapse the straw to fit inside the matching metal case, then clip it to their keychain or backpack to prevent it from getting lost in the bottom of their bag. </p>
    66/86

    Reusable Stainless Steel Metal Straws

    HIWARE

    amazon.com

    $6.99

    Shop Now

    Here's an easy way to make sure that they have a reusable straw with them at all times. When it's not in use, they can collapse the straw to fit inside the matching metal case, then clip it to their keychain or backpack to prevent it from getting lost in the bottom of their bag.

    HIWARE
  • <p><strong>ELFRhino</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773HJVMB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they haven't made the switch to wireless ear buds yet, help them keep their cord tangle-free with this leather organizer. Since it's sleek and compact, it's small enough to fit in their pocket when they're on-the-go.</p>
    67/86

    Headphone Case Cord Organizer

    ELFRhino

    amazon.com

    $6.49

    Shop Now

    If they haven't made the switch to wireless ear buds yet, help them keep their cord tangle-free with this leather organizer. Since it's sleek and compact, it's small enough to fit in their pocket when they're on-the-go.

    ELFRhino
  • <p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>lillibros.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://lillibros.com/collections/the-life-of/products/basquiat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In an effort to create a world where more bilingual books exist, two mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil' Libros to tell stories of Latin American culture and important figures in its history.</p>
    68/86

    The Life of / La vida de Basquiat

    Lil' Libros

    lillibros.com

    $9.99

    Shop Now

    In an effort to create a world where more bilingual books exist, two mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil' Libros to tell stories of Latin American culture and important figures in its history.

    Lil' Libros
  • <p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwhat-to-watch-streaming-decider-dice&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The more options you have, the harder it is to settle on something to watch. That's exactly why this dice trio exists: Roll the dice to have the genre, medium (movie or TV) and exact selection chosen for you — no questions asked. </p>
    69/86

    What to Watch Streaming Decider Dice

    Uncommon Goods

    uncommongoods.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    The more options you have, the harder it is to settle on something to watch. That's exactly why this dice trio exists: Roll the dice to have the genre, medium (movie or TV) and exact selection chosen for you — no questions asked.

    Uncommon Goods
  • <p><strong>Bee's Wrap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0126LMDFK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they want to live more sustainably, stick this trio of reusable food wraps in their stocking. The wraps, which last up to a year with consistent use, keep bread, fruit, veggies and any leftovers fresh — just cover the item completely.</p>
    70/86

    Reusable Food Wrap Set

    Bee's Wrap

    amazon.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    If they want to live more sustainably, stick this trio of reusable food wraps in their stocking. The wraps, which last up to a year with consistent use, keep bread, fruit, veggies and any leftovers fresh — just cover the item completely.

    Bee's Wrap
  • <p><strong>Tom Bullock's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KDGJG9X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock’s is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.</p>
    71/86

    5 pc. Cocktail Shaker Bar Set by Tom Bullock's

    Tom Bullock's

    amazon.com

    $24.89

    Shop Now

    Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock’s is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Nickelodeon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XRK92KC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With these finger puppets, your <em>Paw Patrol</em> fan can make their favorite characters come to life and dream up storylines of their own. A bonus for parents: They're sturdy, easy to clean and a great way to convince your fussy toddler to hop in the tub. </p>
    72/86

    'Paw Patrol' Bath Finger Puppets

    Nickelodeon

    amazon.com

    $10.82

    Shop Now

    With these finger puppets, your Paw Patrol fan can make their favorite characters come to life and dream up storylines of their own. A bonus for parents: They're sturdy, easy to clean and a great way to convince your fussy toddler to hop in the tub.

    Nickelodeon
  • <p><strong>Loomiloo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R9ZNFZQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this adorable polyester cosmetic bag with pens, makeup or whatever else she's <em>slow</em> into these days. </p>
    73/86

    Sloth Cosmetic Bag

    Loomiloo

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    Fill this adorable polyester cosmetic bag with pens, makeup or whatever else she's slow into these days.

    Loomiloo
  • <p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N8SPD5Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inside each fortune cookie keychain, she'll find a special bracelet and corresponding fortune. Since each fortune cookie is individually wrapped, you can get four stocking stuffers in one or better yet, save any leftovers for the next occasion (her birthday, perhaps?). </p>
    74/86

    Lucky Fortune Blind Collectible Bracelets

    WowWee

    amazon.com

    $9.69

    Shop Now

    Inside each fortune cookie keychain, she'll find a special bracelet and corresponding fortune. Since each fortune cookie is individually wrapped, you can get four stocking stuffers in one or better yet, save any leftovers for the next occasion (her birthday, perhaps?).

    WowWee
  • <p><strong>The Cocktail Box Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C6PT36R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start their next vacation off on a boozy note with this TSA-approved cocktail kit, complete with enough margarita syrup and rimming salt for two mixed drinks. Just add tequila (once they board the plane).</p>
    75/86

    Old Fashioned Cocktail Kit

    The Cocktail Box Co.

    amazon.com

    $22.99

    Shop Now

    Start their next vacation off on a boozy note with this TSA-approved cocktail kit, complete with enough margarita syrup and rimming salt for two mixed drinks. Just add tequila (once they board the plane).

    The Cocktail Box Co.
  • <p><strong>Tressfully Yours</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHMM8LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those times when your tresses are not working with you, but against you, Tressfully Yours offers a flexiglide hairbrush to help detangle your ’do. It's for all hair types and is, in essence, a set of eight individual combs in one.</p>
    76/86

    FlexiGlide Hair Brush

    Tressfully Yours

    amazon.com

    $10.99

    Shop Now

    For those times when your tresses are not working with you, but against you, Tressfully Yours offers a flexiglide hairbrush to help detangle your ’do. It's for all hair types and is, in essence, a set of eight individual combs in one.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00H4SKSJE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A refillable water pen turns four small coloring pages into a rainbow-colored fairytale scene. Kids will get the same thrill as painting or coloring minus the mess. </p>
    77/86

    Fairy Tale Water-Reveal Pad

    Melissa & Doug

    amazon.com

    $7.99

    Shop Now

    A refillable water pen turns four small coloring pages into a rainbow-colored fairytale scene. Kids will get the same thrill as painting or coloring minus the mess.

    Melissa & Doug
  • <p><strong>Savoychef</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TBPSF7M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a stocking stuffer made with parents in mind! Instead of splurging on pre-cut sandwiches (you know the ones), remove the crust of any sandwich type and seal it shut with one of these gadgets, available in three different shapes and colors. </p>
    78/86

    Sandwich Cutter and Sealer

    Savoychef

    amazon.com

    $15.96

    Shop Now

    Here's a stocking stuffer made with parents in mind! Instead of splurging on pre-cut sandwiches (you know the ones), remove the crust of any sandwich type and seal it shut with one of these gadgets, available in three different shapes and colors.

    Savoychef
  • <p><strong>mintergoods</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F535954367%2Fcork-business-card-case-many-colors&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although this vegan leather cardholder looks super sleek, it's durable enough for day-to-day wear. Use it to store business cards, credit cards, dollar bills or a mix of everything.</p>
    79/86

    Vegan Cork Leather Card Holder

    mintergoods

    etsy.com

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    Although this vegan leather cardholder looks super sleek, it's durable enough for day-to-day wear. Use it to store business cards, credit cards, dollar bills or a mix of everything.

    mintergoods
  • <p><strong>Shades by Shan</strong></p><p>sbscosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://sbscosmetics.com/collections/eyes/products/sahara-dreams-eyeshadow-palette" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shan Berries crafted the Shades By Shan line in 2019 because of her love for makeup. One of the brand's initiatives is that each Shades By Shan purchase goes to support single parents in need. The Sahara Dreams eyeshadow palette comes with three mattes and one shimmer option that are all neutral enough to pair well with any ensemble.</p>
    80/86

    Sahara Dreams Eyeshadow Palette

    Shades by Shan

    sbscosmetics.com

    $26.00

    Shop Now

    Shan Berries crafted the Shades By Shan line in 2019 because of her love for makeup. One of the brand's initiatives is that each Shades By Shan purchase goes to support single parents in need. The Sahara Dreams eyeshadow palette comes with three mattes and one shimmer option that are all neutral enough to pair well with any ensemble.

    Shades by Shan
  • <p><strong>ByLunari</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F882696929%2Fface-mask-lanyard-high-quality-beaded&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an easy way to turn a mask into a fashion statement. Pick from 16 different bead combinations — some colorful, others less so. You can even personalize it with her name, nickname or go-to inspirational phrase.</p>
    81/86

    Beaded Mask Chain

    ByLunari

    etsy.com

    $9.00

    Shop Now

    Here's an easy way to turn a mask into a fashion statement. Pick from 16 different bead combinations — some colorful, others less so. You can even personalize it with her name, nickname or go-to inspirational phrase.

    ByLunari
  • <p><strong>HENRO Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com/handmade</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081D6QL74?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-toned match striker complements her ever-growing candle collection. Although it doesn't come with strike matches, you can add them to your order for additional fee, so she can light her candles ASAP.</p>
    82/86

    Match Striker

    HENRO Company

    amazon.com/handmade

    $24.00

    Shop Now

    This two-toned match striker complements her ever-growing candle collection. Although it doesn't come with strike matches, you can add them to your order for additional fee, so she can light her candles ASAP.

    HENRO Company
  • <p><strong>Beauty Bakerie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NXTZGD2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make blending out makeup an easy task with this carton of blending egg beauty sponges from Beauty Bakerie. </p>
    83/86

    Blending Egg Beauty Sponge Set

    Beauty Bakerie

    amazon.com

    $18.00

    Shop Now

    Make blending out makeup an easy task with this carton of blending egg beauty sponges from Beauty Bakerie.

    Amazon
  • <p><strong>JPSOR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XVRDV67?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make her cottagecore dreams a reality by stuffing a pack of fake ivy into her stocking. But be warned: She'll probably ask you to help her cover her bedroom walls with greenery as soon as she sees them.</p>
    84/86

    Artificial Vines

    JPSOR

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Make her cottagecore dreams a reality by stuffing a pack of fake ivy into her stocking. But be warned: She'll probably ask you to help her cover her bedroom walls with greenery as soon as she sees them.

    JPSOR
  • <p><strong>BAIMEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WWC3T9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift these skincare tools to help relieve face puffiness or muscle tension. Gua shas are known as skin lifters and face shapers, while the jade roller can cool and energize skin. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25643343/self-care-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40+ Simple Ideas for Creating the Ultimate Self-Care Routine" class="link ">40+ Simple Ideas for Creating the Ultimate Self-Care Routine</a></p>
    85/86

    Jade Roller & Gua Sha

    BAIMEI

    amazon.com

    $16.99

    Shop Now

    Gift these skincare tools to help relieve face puffiness or muscle tension. Gua shas are known as skin lifters and face shapers, while the jade roller can cool and energize skin.

    RELATED: 40+ Simple Ideas for Creating the Ultimate Self-Care Routine

    BAIMEI Store
  • <p><strong>Effie's Paper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F846509973%2Fboss-babe-rose-gold-matte-black-travel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie’s Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler’s maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message.</p>
    86/86

    Travel Mug

    Effie's Paper

    etsy.com

    $18.75

    Shop Now

    If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie’s Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler’s maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message.

    Etsy
<p>Stocking stuffers may not be the main event, but they can be just as thoughtful and unique as all those presents wrapped underneath the tree. But when it comes to finding fun, useful and cool small gifts to fill the stockings for everyone on your holiday list — including men, women, teens and kids — you want to make sure they're affordable, too. So we've rounded up all the <strong>best</strong> <strong>stocking stuffers </strong>that will delight your family but won't break the bank.</p><p>While <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g34126610/best-gift-cards/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:unique gift cards" class="link ">unique gift cards</a> are always a good backup, if you really want to make an impression, you'll want to fill those stockings with trinkets that speak to their personal interests and preferences. Rainbow drawing pads make great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4624/stocking-stuffers-for-todders/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for toddlers" class="link ">stocking stuffers for toddlers</a>, while bubble candles and glittery phone cases make cool <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g29039549/stocking-stuffers-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffers for teens" class="link ">stocking stuffers for teens</a>. Looking for a great <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g4676/stocking-stuffers-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:stocking stuffer for the men" class="link ">stocking stuffer for the men</a> in your life? Your dad might appreciate a manicure set or a funny beer koozie to keep his drinks cold. We've also included all kinds of <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g29726186/amazon-stocking-stuffers/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:cheap Amazon stocking stuffers" class="link ">cheap Amazon stocking stuffers</a> you can gift to yourself, too — from self-care face masks to a travel-sized water filter for your next hike. So grab those <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/christmas-ideas/g4588/personalized-stockings/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Christmas stockings" class="link ">Christmas stockings</a> and get to stuffing (and gifting)!</p>
<p><strong>Hygge Games</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0778WX5JW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Get ready to learn a lot more about each other. This game starts every question with "who in the room," followed by a personal prompt that will have everyone laughing out loud. </p>
<p><strong>Tranesca</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B012VK3UYO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Their smartwatch won't fall off the nightstand anymore thanks to this stand. It not only offers an easier way to charge, but it also looks really nice. </p>
<p><strong>orastone</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$23.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B083KHCP52?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>It takes less than two minutes for this nifty gadget to heat up. Once fully charged, it will last up to four hours, making it ideal for people who work outside, have long commutes or are just always cold (we all know that person). </p>
<p><strong>CLEVERFY</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P8395DZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Once they drop one of these scented fizzies into the corner of their shower, their morning routine will turn into a spa-worthy experience. Each steamer in this six-piece set caters to a different need — the peppermint one is the ultimate wake-up-call, for example. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g411/gifts-under-five-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40 Best Gifts Under $5 for Everyone on Your List" class="link ">40 Best Gifts Under $5 for Everyone on Your List</a></p>
<p><strong>Clarkson Potter</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.43</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1101905654?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, dad might be the master of corny jokes but what about puns? He can get in on the jokes with this hilarious card game that is described as “one part game, one part conversation starter.”</p>
<p><strong>Shashibo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08FL61CKL?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are over 30,000 5-star reviews for this fidget toy. Once opened, it can transform into over 70 shapes for hours and hours of fun. "My kids love the shape-shifting box, we bought 1 for each kid last Christmas, and they played [with it] for a long time, trying to discover different shapes they can make and how to put it back together as a cube again," one reviewer wrote. </p>
<p><strong>ColorCoral</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07GW9TJ3G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Cover keyboards, speakers and car vents with this yellow gel and peel it away to clear away dust, crumbs, pet hair and other grime. It even has a faint lemon scent, making devices smell as clean as they look.</p>
<p><strong>Gacimy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KC8MVCG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For less than $20, you can gift these light-weight (and super cute) gold hoops to the special person in your life. Amazon reviewers love the design, and also note how comfortable they are for all-day wear. </p>
<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B005K0B8WO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This deck of black notecards offers 250 opportunities to write, doodle and draw in technicolor. It'll be a pleasant surprise each and every time your kids scratch away the black matte coating with the wooden stylus. </p>
<p><strong>AvoSeedo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014IMZ6ZY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With the help of the <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home/gardening/a26446011/avoseedo-bowl-avocado-tree-grow-kit/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:AvoSeedo kit" class="link ">AvoSeedo kit</a>, they can turn an avocado pit into their very own avocado tree — and it'll look a lot nicer in their kitchen window than those DIY styrofoam cup-and-toothpick experiments of yore.</p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g394/gifts-under-10/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Best Gifts Under $10 to Buy This Christmas" class="link ">50 Best Gifts Under $10 to Buy This Christmas</a></p>
<p><strong>Sky Castle</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09MJJSKDM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Hours of mess-free fun? Sign us up! The drawing pad is filled with colorful jelly beads that can be shaped and molded into any design. It comes with double-sided cards as well, which can be switched out for more art inspiration. </p>
<p><strong>Phyya Rehab</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B077ZLX2TG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Roll this ball over any trouble spots to ease inflammation, tension and muscle soreness. Keep rolling until it warms up — roughly 20 minutes after you take it out of the freezer. </p>
<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00EJAEUBC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for ages 4-7, kids will learn how to use scissors safely thanks to the child safety scissors and large projects to practice on. </p>
<p><strong>ACITHGL</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08T729R75?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These floral-scented cube candles have a unique design that'll add a stylish touch to any space. They come in sets of two or four.</p>
<p><strong>Fintie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W6N9BJ8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Amco</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B000F8JUJY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Lingering food smells are hard to avoid in the kitchen. Luckily, this stainless steel bar can rub away any lingering fish, onion or garlic odors — no water needed.</p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/cooking-tools/g28563931/cool-kitchen-gadgets/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:50 Cool Kitchen Gadgets Any Foodie Will Love" class="link ">50 Cool Kitchen Gadgets Any Foodie Will Love</a></p>
<p><strong>WizGear</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01G0X56YU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Texting while driving is totally inexcusable, but it's nearly impossible to avoid using your phone for navigation or music while you're behind the wheel. They can keep their phone in clear view by securing it to this magnetic phone mount, which clips directly to air vents. </p>
<p><strong>Educational Insights</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.38</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088JNTK3H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even when there isn't a winter wonderland outside, kids can put their snowman building skills to work with this kit. It comes with all the makings for Frosty: a hat, scarf, carrot nose, branch arms and buttons. </p>
<p><strong>Crave Naturals</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B015VEB9AO?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They can say goodbye to those unwanted knots and tangles with this kid-friendly brush. Unlike other brushes, this one comes with cone-shaped plastic bristles that separate the hair sideways instead of down. That means less pain and easier gliding. </p>
<p><strong>ChopSabers</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06VXT9R67?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The force is always with him — even at the dinner table. He'll find any excuse to eat as long as he has these battery-powered lightsaber chopsticks around. </p>
<p><strong>Amco RubAway</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.57</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601061935?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>When they stick this notepad on the fridge, they'll be able to keep track of what they need to buy at their next grocery run. It's way easier to check a box than write out an entire list, don't ya think? </p>
<p><strong>The Sage Owl</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.40</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B073VB5NPP?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Reviewers say even the best wire brush can't tackle the nooks and crannies in grill grates quite like this stainless steel scraper. The six grooves all have a different thickness, from the size of a credit card to a quarter, so you can get in all the small spaces — plus, it has a bottle opener and griddle scraper.</p>
<p><strong>Makeup Eraser</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$17.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B012TVK2RI?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A more sustainable option than single-use makeup wipes, this pink cloth washes away a full face of makeup easily. Just add water, wipe and reveal clean skin.</p>
<p><strong>ZARIO</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.98</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07B8CRYFZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>She never goes anywhere without her lip balm. To avoid rummaging through her Mary Poppins-like bag to find her tube of relief, stick her balm of choice into this patterned holder, which she can attach to her keys, lanyard or backpack.</p>
<p><strong>REVLON</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B082KZ8ZGM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/g34275546/clever-tiktok-products-amazon/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:TikTok made you buy it" class="link ">TikTok made you buy it</a>: Thousands of people have posted TikToks about how this oil-absorbing face roller has left them with shine-free skin. Think of it as a blotting paper that you can use over and over again (after washing, of course).</p>
<p><strong>Brennan and Taylor Clarke</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$20.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fblooming-lollipops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These lollipops are not only delicious, but feature seed-filled sticks you can plant in your garden. The set comes with eight all-natural botanical flavor combinations, including strawberry and basil, rosemary and mint, and lemon and thyme. </p>
<p><strong>FAMILIFE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B088NKRW4H?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Perfect for women and men, this manicure set comes with 11 pieces for all their hand and foot care needs. The tools come in a travel-friendly brown leather case and are neatly organized inside to keep everything clean and in place. </p>
<p><strong>Anthropologie</strong></p><p>anthropologie.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Fagate-coaster&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With four colors to choose from, these coasters will dress up their coffee or dining table. </p>
<p><strong>Magnum Swipe </strong></p><p>camp.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://camp.com/products/magnum-swipe-vlogging-light" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they're always on TikTok, they'll be so grateful for this gadget featuring a flexible smartphone holder that can be clipped onto pretty much anything, and a ring light with three settings.</p>
<p><strong>Knock Knock</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.84</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1601067119?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this sweet gift, you can make sure that 2022 is the year they finally give themselves the love they deserve. When they need a mood boost, they can grab one of the 50 cards in this boxed set to feel encouraged, inspired and loved.</p>
<p><strong>Case-Mate</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CVLWG5J?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While she's out and about, this iridescent balloon dog will give her a firm grip on her phone. When she wants to watch some Netflix or YouTube to pass the time, she can prop up her phone on the dog's four legs for comfortable viewing. </p><p><strong>RELATED:</strong> <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g434/gifts-for-teens/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them" class="link ">65 Gifts for Teens That Are Cool Enough to Actually Impress Them</a></p>
<p><strong>MignonandMignon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$28.50</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07JFRG14B?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p>
<p><strong>Poo-Pourri</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WJPQNYB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There's nothing to be embarrassed about here: If your loved one prefers to keep inevitable odors under wraps, then stick this toilet deodorizer in their stocking. Since it's small in size, they can to keep it in their purse or hide it away in a bathroom cabinet.</p>
<p><strong>NPW</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.13</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0979S5Q1G?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure they will LOL every time they use the soap, but trust us, it works. This version has a lovely almond scent to help get them squeaky clean.</p>
<p><strong>EWA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07F9NGRKF?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Turn their morning shower into a concert with this waterproof speaker that's small enough to fit on a shower shelf or bathtub ledge. Because it's Bluetooth-enabled, they can seamlessly stream up their favorite music, podcasts or audiobooks.</p>
<p><strong>YanSheng</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.97</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07MC73RG3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Sure, succulents and cacti may be hard-to-kill, but that doesn't mean they're impossible-to-kill. If they're lacking a green thumb, stick with this pack of six adorable candles that basically look like the real thing. </p>
<p><strong>Chronicle Books</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1452168814?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give the gift of inspiration! On each of these faux matchsticks, they'll find prompts that will help them get unstuck and inspire creativity. </p>
<p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$13.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fcold-beer-coats&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Beer drinkers will love sliding their drink into one of these puffer jackets. The outside is made of soft nylon, while the inside has a metallic fabric lining to keep the drinks cool. </p>
<p><strong>Freck Beauty </strong></p><p>freckbeauty.com</p><p><strong>$25.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://freckbeauty.com/products/best-of-freck-holiday-duo" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Remi Brixton launched her Freck Beauty line in 2017 with the intention of reclaiming and celebrating freckles. The brand's Holiday Duo includes two of its best-sellers: the Lashrocket Mascara and the Freck OG (which helps create false freckles).</p>
<p><strong>Winkeyes</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Original-Bear-Paws-Shredder-Claws/dp/B003IWI66W/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Meat lovers will get excited every time they break out this gift: The ultra-sharp claws shred pork, chicken, beef and other meat in a matter of minutes.</p>
<p><strong>Play Monster </strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079997BXY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Think of Relative Insanity as <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Cards-Against-Humanity-LLC-CAHUS/dp/B004S8F7QM/?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Cards Against Humanity" class="link ">Cards Against Humanity</a> for crazy family situations. Answer card setups like “When my brother brought out his new baby to show the family, Granny blurted out…” and watch the giggles ensue.</p>
<p><strong>EVERSEE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$12.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B085XSXTMW?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>As long as he has this do-it-all gadget in his tool box, he'll be ready to tighten loose screws, build furniture in a snap, fix leaky pipes and so much more. One Amazon reviewer raves about how it has "saved me the hassle of bringing my entire socket set for a small job."</p>
<p><strong>tweexy</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TJZ2BH3?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Give her at-home manis an upgrade by preventing spills and smudges with this wearable nail polish holder. It works with most nail polish bottles — OPI, Essie, to name a few — and Amazon reviewers claim they've used it to paint their nails everywhere from their car to their bed.</p>
<p><strong>Kemi Tignor</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$16.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fa-day-at-the-barbershop-memory-game&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This fun, adorable game by Kemi Tignor helps teach kids about the barbershop and helps them build memory skills at the same time. It's a perfect screen-free gift for the little ones this holiday season.</p>
<p><strong>Nite Ize</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01CHAPNRK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These 3-inch reusable twist ties are an organizer's dream: They keep headphones tangle-free, coil long cords and add rhyme and reason to messy drawers. </p>
<p><strong>O'Keeffe's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.48</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00121UVU0?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Made for the hardest working hands, this ultra-concentrated hand cream heals, repairs and relieves even the driest skin. More than 64,000 Amazon reviewers rave about its ability to make hands soft without an overwhelming amount of fragrance or oil.</p>
<p><strong>SAIJI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07P2VK93P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Instead of craning his neck to get a clear view, he can bend the arm of this phone mount until it's in the perfect watching position. Clamp it to a headboard for late-night viewing or affix it to any workspace to snap overhead shots.</p>
<p><strong>The Only Gift Worth Giving</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01NCUD1SH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>These fuzzy socks speak the truth. Choose the color combination that best suits the wine lover in your life — and get on her good (read: cozy) side.</p>
<p><strong>P&J Trading</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07Z5C4W8K?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For a more robust and masculine scent, tell him to try putting these fragrance oils into his essential oils diffuser. This set includes six options, including Leather, Sweet Tobacco, Teakwood, Bay Rum, Cedar and Sandalwood.</p>
<p><strong>USAGA</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07K1NRN5T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Know someone who loves a good head scratch? Fill their stocking with this massager so they can have a little bit of "me time." </p>
<p><strong>KMDJG</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$13.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07T69PRQJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>They might seem like a joke at first, until he realizes the power that these glasses hold: He can read or watch TV while chilling on his bed, without even moving his head.</p>
<p><strong>NatureNova</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$19.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJZFZSN?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they have a camping or hiking trip in the books, give them this set of two compact water filters to ensure that they stay hydrated without ingesting contaminants. They can drink straight from rivers and streams since it removes 99.9% of bacteria and parasites.</p>
<p><strong>I DEW CARE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.25</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B071FPLRGS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With three peel-off masks to choose from, she can choose the right mask to tackle her current skin concerns or use a mix of all three on different areas of her face. One gift set, so many possibilities!</p>
<p><strong>elago</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.79</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01ESS9HP8?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>While it comes sans charger, they can slip the cable that comes with their Apple Watch through the stand to give it a power boost. Once it's in place, the watch will automatically switch to nightstand display, so they have a clear view of the time. </p>
<p><strong>Magnelex</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$11.92</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00R1UWNDE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this wristband, your handyman can keep his hands free while he works on his next home renovation project. It's a great way to hold screws, nails and drill bits, so he doesn't have to dig in his tool belt to track 'em down. </p>
<p><strong>Tile</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$34.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07W9BBCTB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>There are officially no excuses for lost keys or wallets. Help them keep track of their easy-to-lose accessories with this slim, bluetooth-enabled tracker and accompanying app. </p>
<p><strong>Syntus</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N9MP4SX?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Before investing in a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Himalayan-Glow-1002-Pink-Crystal/dp/B001892AX2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full-size Himalayan salt lamp" class="link ">full-size Himalayan salt lamp</a>, introduce them to the trend with this small (but mighty) night light, which is said to help purify air, boost mood and promote sleep.</p>
<p><strong>Back to the Roots</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$14.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00TUYGRU4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Even in the coldest, snowiest weather, this kit makes it possible to grow organic oyster mushrooms in 10 days or less. After soaking the bag of spores, spritz it with water daily until mushrooms appear — no additional soil or pots needed. </p>
<p><strong>CreateSpace</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/1976436184?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With this guided 52-week journal, they'll feel inspired to adopt an attitude of gratitude in the year ahead. Each weekly spread prompts them to write three things, people or places they're grateful for on any given day.</p>
<p><strong>The BEARD BLACK</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01N5OT49P?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>No barber shop trip needed: With multi-liner tool, he can finally achieve a perfectly trimmed beard on his own. Along with a comb and scissors, this 8-in-1 transparent tool guides him in the hard-to-see areas like under his neck or along his sideburns.</p>
<p><strong>badgerfacebeauty</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$4.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F517822154%2Fwine-gifts-for-women-sugar-lip-scrub&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Scrub away the evidence of last night's red wine with this cocoa butter and coconut oil-infused lip balm. </p>
<p><strong>HILUDEER</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$4.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YRSWNMZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fidget spinners have met their match. These silicone <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/childrens-products/toy-reviews/g37363826/best-pop-fidget-toys/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:popping toys" class="link ">popping toys</a> keep little hands busy while also encouraging kids to stretch their logic and fine motor skills.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$19.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2F3d-printed-cocktail-drops&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Drop these 3D flavor bombs into a glass of the suggested liquor and mixer combination to make an easy at-home cocktail. Choose between three classic drinks: a cucumber gin tonic, moscow mule and pina colada. </p>
<p><strong>TOCESS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$8.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0817QLT89?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gen Z has spoken: Claw clips are back. While you can go with any pack of clips, this four-piece set went viral on TikTok since 1. the matte colors are super chic and 2. the clips are big enough to hold long, thick hair. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/holidays/gift-ideas/g153/gifts-under-20-dollars/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:The Best Christmas Gifts Under $20" class="link ">The Best Christmas Gifts Under $20</a></p>
<p><strong>HIWARE</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D34ZNMH?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an easy way to make sure that they have a <a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/home-products/a22561665/best-reusable-straws/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:reusable straw" class="link ">reusable straw</a> with them at all times. When it's not in use, they can collapse the straw to fit inside the matching metal case, then clip it to their keychain or backpack to prevent it from getting lost in the bottom of their bag. </p>
<p><strong>ELFRhino</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$6.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0773HJVMB?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they haven't made the switch to wireless ear buds yet, help them keep their cord tangle-free with this leather organizer. Since it's sleek and compact, it's small enough to fit in their pocket when they're on-the-go.</p>
<p><strong>Lil' Libros</strong></p><p>lillibros.com</p><p><strong>$9.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://lillibros.com/collections/the-life-of/products/basquiat" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>In an effort to create a world where more bilingual books exist, two mothers, Patty Rodriguez and Ariana Stein started Lil' Libros to tell stories of Latin American culture and important figures in its history.</p>
<p><strong>Uncommon Goods</strong></p><p>uncommongoods.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.uncommongoods.com%2Fproduct%2Fwhat-to-watch-streaming-decider-dice&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>The more options you have, the harder it is to settle on something to watch. That's exactly why this dice trio exists: Roll the dice to have the genre, medium (movie or TV) and exact selection chosen for you — no questions asked. </p>
<p><strong>Bee's Wrap</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0126LMDFK?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If they want to live more sustainably, stick this trio of reusable food wraps in their stocking. The wraps, which last up to a year with consistent use, keep bread, fruit, veggies and any leftovers fresh — just cover the item completely.</p>
<p><strong>Tom Bullock's</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.89</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07KDGJG9X?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Dubbed the "original tastemaker," Tom Bullock’s is a brand that makes a stainless steel essential cocktail set including a shaker, stirrer spoon, ice tongs, strainer and jigger. As the inspiration for the brand, Tom Bullock was one of the most influential bartenders from the 1910s and was known for tending the prestigious St. Louis Country Club.</p>
<p><strong>Nickelodeon</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.82</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XRK92KC?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>With these finger puppets, your <em>Paw Patrol</em> fan can make their favorite characters come to life and dream up storylines of their own. A bonus for parents: They're sturdy, easy to clean and a great way to convince your fussy toddler to hop in the tub. </p>
<p><strong>Loomiloo</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07R9ZNFZQ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Fill this adorable polyester cosmetic bag with pens, makeup or whatever else she's <em>slow</em> into these days. </p>
<p><strong>WowWee</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$9.69</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07N8SPD5Z?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Inside each fortune cookie keychain, she'll find a special bracelet and corresponding fortune. Since each fortune cookie is individually wrapped, you can get four stocking stuffers in one or better yet, save any leftovers for the next occasion (her birthday, perhaps?). </p>
<p><strong>The Cocktail Box Co.</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$22.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C6PT36R?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Start their next vacation off on a boozy note with this TSA-approved cocktail kit, complete with enough margarita syrup and rimming salt for two mixed drinks. Just add tequila (once they board the plane).</p>
<p><strong>Tressfully Yours</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$10.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07ZHMM8LZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>For those times when your tresses are not working with you, but against you, Tressfully Yours offers a flexiglide hairbrush to help detangle your ’do. It's for all hair types and is, in essence, a set of eight individual combs in one.</p>
<p><strong>Melissa & Doug</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$7.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00H4SKSJE?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>A refillable water pen turns four small coloring pages into a rainbow-colored fairytale scene. Kids will get the same thrill as painting or coloring minus the mess. </p>
<p><strong>Savoychef</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$15.96</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07TBPSF7M?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's a stocking stuffer made with parents in mind! Instead of splurging on pre-cut sandwiches (you know the ones), remove the crust of any sandwich type and seal it shut with one of these gadgets, available in three different shapes and colors. </p>
<p><strong>mintergoods</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F535954367%2Fcork-business-card-case-many-colors&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Although this vegan leather cardholder looks super sleek, it's durable enough for day-to-day wear. Use it to store business cards, credit cards, dollar bills or a mix of everything.</p>
<p><strong>Shades by Shan</strong></p><p>sbscosmetics.com</p><p><strong>$26.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://sbscosmetics.com/collections/eyes/products/sahara-dreams-eyeshadow-palette" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Shan Berries crafted the Shades By Shan line in 2019 because of her love for makeup. One of the brand's initiatives is that each Shades By Shan purchase goes to support single parents in need. The Sahara Dreams eyeshadow palette comes with three mattes and one shimmer option that are all neutral enough to pair well with any ensemble.</p>
<p><strong>ByLunari</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$9.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F882696929%2Fface-mask-lanyard-high-quality-beaded&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Here's an easy way to turn a mask into a fashion statement. Pick from 16 different bead combinations — some colorful, others less so. You can even personalize it with her name, nickname or go-to inspirational phrase.</p>
<p><strong>HENRO Company</strong></p><p>amazon.com/handmade</p><p><strong>$24.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B081D6QL74?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>This two-toned match striker complements her ever-growing candle collection. Although it doesn't come with strike matches, you can add them to your order for additional fee, so she can light her candles ASAP.</p>
<p><strong>Beauty Bakerie</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$18.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08NXTZGD2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make blending out makeup an easy task with this carton of blending egg beauty sponges from Beauty Bakerie. </p>
<p><strong>JPSOR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B06XVRDV67?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Make her cottagecore dreams a reality by stuffing a pack of fake ivy into her stocking. But be warned: She'll probably ask you to help her cover her bedroom walls with greenery as soon as she sees them.</p>
<p><strong>BAIMEI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$16.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07WWC3T9Q?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C10055.g.227%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gift these skincare tools to help relieve face puffiness or muscle tension. Gua shas are known as skin lifters and face shapers, while the jade roller can cool and energize skin. </p><p><strong>RELATED: </strong><a href="https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/g25643343/self-care-ideas/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:40+ Simple Ideas for Creating the Ultimate Self-Care Routine" class="link ">40+ Simple Ideas for Creating the Ultimate Self-Care Routine</a></p>
<p><strong>Effie's Paper</strong></p><p>etsy.com</p><p><strong>$18.75</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F846509973%2Fboss-babe-rose-gold-matte-black-travel&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.goodhousekeeping.com%2Fholidays%2Fgift-ideas%2Fg227%2Fstocking-stuffers%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link ">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift that packs a bold message, look no further, Effie’s Paper has you covered. The brand, founded by Kalyn Johnson Chandler, was inspired by Chandler’s maternal grandmother, who thought that women should be able to write amazing thank-you notes. The brand carries a range of planners, notebooks and travel mugs that will help you spread a powerful message.</p>

Delight the men, women and kids with these cheap stocking stuffers. From a personal water filter to cord organizers, shop these small gifts under $25.

Latest Stories

  • 31 Best Toys and Gifts for 2-Year-Olds

    Find the best toys for 2-year-olds, including educational gifts and Good Housekeeping Institute award-winners, to help your toddler develop new skills. When kids turn 2 years old, there's so much more they can do — which makes playing all the more fun. When shopping for the best toys and gifts for kids of this age, there's so much more they can handle.

  • Prince William And Kate Have Sweet Encounter With a Little Boy Dressed as Palace Guard

    Henry Dynov-Teixeira, eight, was all dressed up for the occasion to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales in Somerville today.

  • Kamara's fumbles lead to Saints 1st shutout loss in 21 years

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Alvin Kamara took a handoff on the fourth play of the game and had it punched out of his grasp for a lost fumble. With Kamara fighting for the end zone as New Orleans tried to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, he lost the ball again. On a day when the Saints offense struggled against San Francisco's stout defense, it sure didn't help that one of its best players kept giving the ball away. Kamara lost two fumbles, Wil Lutz missed a field goal and New Orleans had i

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Commanders unveil Sean Taylor memorial 15 years since death

    LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — The Washington Commanders unveiled a helmet, No. 21 jersey, pants and cleats stood up in mannequin form as a memorial to Sean Taylor on Sunday, the 15th anniversary of the late safety's death. It was not a statue but rather a glass-enclosed installation on the concourse of FedEx Field, which drew ire on social media for being mismatched and falling short of what many hoped and expected it would be. “Sean Taylor Deserved a Statue,” former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin

  • Scottie Barnes comments on not starting vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.

  • 'A different time:' Stoumbos remembers Canada's first-ever World Cup goal

    Helen Stoumbos lined up for what would be a historic Canadian corner kick, all but swallowed up by a jersey that looked more like a red and white parachute. "We got hand-me-downs, our uniforms were all extra extra large. And the jerseys didn't have our names on them and FIFA specifications that our names had to be on the back. And actually our coaches sat the night before with a press, putting all our names on the back," Stoumbos said with a laugh. "A different time." Indeed. When Alphonso Davie

  • Rams' McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay's headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn't get much worse for him at this point. The Ram

  • Will O.G. Anunoby's offensive punch continue once Pascal Siakam returns?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Kingsbury's seat heating up after Cards' loss to Chargers

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc

  • Burrow's TD pass to Higgins lifts Bengals over Titans 20-16

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals have a knack for beating the Tennessee Titans at their own game — by playing more physically and forcing the opponent into mistakes at the wrong time. They did it again Sunday. Joe Burrow threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Tee Higgins with 13:42 left to put Cincinnati ahead to stay, and the Bengals held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16 on Sunday for their third straight victory and fifth in six games. “This is the kind of game that great teams win,” Bu

  • Analysis: Some of NFL's best Week 12 drama was off the field

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Threatening to overshadow an intoxicating weekend in the NFL that began with a trio of Thanksgiving classics and included two successful do-or-die 2-point conversions was all the drama that happened off the field in Week 12. Mike Purcell got up in Russell Wilson’s grill and screamed right in his face at the Bank of America Stadium sideline, channeling plenty of Broncos fans weary of the robotic quarterback’s inability to shake off a season-long slump that tilts his big tr

  • Hughes has hat trick, Devils beat Caps for Ruff's 800th win

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van

  • Panthers forward Tkachuk returns to province where he was loved, and loathed

    EDMONTON — On the eve of his return to Calgary, Matthew Tkachuk stuck it to his old rivals. Just 3:49 into the Florida Panthers matchup against the Edmonton Oilers, Tkachuk swatted a rebound into the goal and immediately cupped his gloved hand to his ear, welcoming the boos from the Oilers faithful. For an evening, it was easy to imagine he was still a member of the Calgary Flames. Asked before the game if the boos would rain down when Oilers fans see him in a Panthers jersey, he replied: "I’ve

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Chubb's TD in OT gives Brissett, Browns 23-17 win over Bucs

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacoby Brissett wasn't seeking sympathy and he didn't want any ceremonial sendoff. After all, he's not leaving. The Browns gave him one anyway. Nick Chubb scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 19 seconds left in overtime and Cleveland rallied Sunday to stun Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-17 in Brissett's final start before Deshaun Watson returns from his 11-game suspension. Afterward, the Browns gave Brissett a game ball before the popular 29-year-old channeled Brady,

  • Broncos' league-worst scoring offense has another dud

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Denver Broncos' offense is stuck in mud — and it appears no one is coming to help pull it out. Russell Wilson turned in yet another lackluster performance on Sunday, managing just one late touchdown pass in a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Broncos fell to 3-8 since since he was acquired in a blockbuster offseason trade with the Seattle Seahawks and later signed a $245 million contract extension. The combination of Wilson and rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett — t

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)