2018 Year in Review: Best sports photos of the year

Sebastian Steudtner
NAZARE, PORTUGAL – JANUARY 18: German big wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner, drops a wave during a surf session at Praia do Norte on January 18, 2018 in Nazare, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)
Max Verstappen
SHANGHAI, CHINA – APRIL 14: Sparks fly behind Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (33) Aston Martin Red Bull Racing RB14 TAG Heuer during qualifying for the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2018 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)
Fletcher Cox
PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 21: Fletcher Cox #91 and Malcolm Jenkins #27 of the Philadelphia Eagles walks out on to the field prior to the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Brooke Voigt
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 12: Brooke Voigt of Canada competes in the Snowboard Ladies’ Slopestyle Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
Barrett Martineau
INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA – FEBRUARY 03: Barrett Martineau of Canada competes during the Men’s Skeleton first run of the BMW IBSF World Cup at Olympiabobbahn Igls on February 3, 2017 in Innsbruck, Austria. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)
PyeongChang Olympic hockey
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 21: Players watch as the puck hits the glass in the first period of the Men’s Play-offs Quarterfinals between the Czech Republic and the United States on day twelve of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Hockey Centre on February 21, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
North Korean cheerleaders
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 10: North Korean cheeleaders attend the Men’s 1500m Short Track Speed Skating qualifying on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 10, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Lydia Lassila
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 10: Lydia Lassila of Australia performs an aerial during Freestyle Skiing Ladies’ Aerials training on day one of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 10, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Enrique Hernandez
MILWAUKEE, WI – OCTOBER 13: Enrique Hernandez #14 of the Los Angeles Dodgers fields the ball against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning in Game Two of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 13, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Paddy Barnes
BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND – AUGUST 18: Paddy Barnes makes his way towards the ring for his bout with Cristofer Rosales for the WBC flyweight world title at Windsor Park on August 18, 2018 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)
Alex Ovechkin
LAS VEGAS, NV – JUNE 07: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates with the Stanley Cup after defeating the Vegas Golden Knights in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final during the 2018 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at T-Mobile Arena on June 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/NHLI via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland locates his ball in the flowers on the 13th hole during the third round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Saquon Barkley
EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – DECEMBER 02: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants leaps over Adrian Amos #38 of the Chicago Bears for extra yardage during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium on December 02, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Simone Biles
Simone Biles of the United States during Balance Beam for Women at the Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar, Artistic FIG Gymnastics World Championships November 3, 2018. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Zion Williamson
DURHAM, NORTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 14: Zion Williamson #1 of the Duke Blue Devils dunks against the Eastern Michigan Eagles during the first half of their game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 14, 2018 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 28: Bennie Fowler #18 of the New York Giants takes the field with the rest of his team against the Washington Redskins during their game at MetLife Stadium on October 28, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods
ATLANTA, GA – SEPTEMBER 23: Tiger Woods is swarmed by fans as he walks to the 18th green during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 23, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)
Nick Foles
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Quarterback Nick Foles #9 of the Philadelphia Eagles raises the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Shaun White
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Men’s Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Phoenix Snow Park on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Johann Andre Forfang
PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 19: Johann Andre Forfang of Norway competes during the Ski Jumping – Men’s Team Large Hill on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Alpensia Ski Jumping Center on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Iceland fans
VOLGOGRAD, RUSSIA – JUNE 22: Iceland fans as they do the thunderclap during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia group D match between Nigeria and Iceland at Volgograd Arena on June 22, 2018 in Volgograd, Russia. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Jack Nicklaus
AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 04: Gary Nicklaus, Jr. celebrates hitting a hole-in-one on the ninth tee with his grandfather Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson during the Par 3 Contest prior to the start of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 4, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Serena Williams
TOPSHOT – Serena Williams of the US hits a return to Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia during their Women’s Singles Semi-Finals match at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 6, 2018. (Photo by EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ / AFP) (Photo credit should read EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/AFP/Getty Images)
Tom Brady
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – FEBRUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after fumbling the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots 41-33. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Paul Pogba
MOSCOW, RUSSIA – JULY 15: (EDITORS NOTE: This image has been converted to black and white) Paul Pogba of France celebrates with the World Cup Trophy following his side victory in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Final between France and Croatia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. (Photo by David Ramos – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Naomi Osaka
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Naomi Osaka of Japan poses with the championship trophy after winning the Women’s Singles finals match against Serena Williams of the United States on Day Thirteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Edinson Cavani
SOCHI, RUSSIA – JUNE 30: Edinson Cavani of Uruguay celebrates after scoring his team’s second goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Uruguay and Portugal at Fisht Stadium on June 30, 2018 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Patrick Smith – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Brock Holt
NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 8: Brock Holt #12 of the Boston Red Sox is doused with Gatorade after hitting for the cycle after game three of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees on October 8, 2018 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Brock Holt
Patrick Mahomes
KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 21: Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, shouted as he was greeted by teammates during introductions prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)
Novak Djokovic
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Novak Djokovic of Serbia poses with the championship trophy after winning his Men’s Singles final match against Juan Martin del Potro of Argentina on Day Fourteen of the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 9, 2018 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images for USTA)