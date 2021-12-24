Bella Hadid Soaks Up The Sunshine In Make-Up Free Selfie

  • <p>Celebrities without <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/make-up/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:make-up" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">make-up</a> - it might feel like a bit of a slap in the face that they're rich, famous, perpetually on <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/travel/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:holiday" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">holiday</a> and, to top it off, look amazing without <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/make-up/g11922/best-mascara-volume-length-definition-curls/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:mascara" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">mascara</a> on. But, there's no denying that we're always intrigued by seeing the A-list totally barefaced without a scrap of make-up on. In fact, it's almost relatable.</p><p>From <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g28491328/jennifer-lopez-best-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:J-Lo" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">J-Lo</a>'s time-defying flawless complexion, to <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g9882/in-the-kitchen-with-gwyneth-paltrow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gwyneth Paltrow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gwyneth Paltrow</a>'s make-up free mother daughter selfies and Gabrielle Union's skincare tips for Zoom chats minus the make-up, these are the celebrities without make-up inspiring us to embrace our face and bare all.</p>
    1/27

    Bella Hadid Soaks Up The Sunshine In Make-Up Free Selfie

    Celebrities without make-up - it might feel like a bit of a slap in the face that they're rich, famous, perpetually on holiday and, to top it off, look amazing without mascara on. But, there's no denying that we're always intrigued by seeing the A-list totally barefaced without a scrap of make-up on. In fact, it's almost relatable.

    From J-Lo's time-defying flawless complexion, to Gwyneth Paltrow's make-up free mother daughter selfies and Gabrielle Union's skincare tips for Zoom chats minus the make-up, these are the celebrities without make-up inspiring us to embrace our face and bare all.

  • <p>Ahead of Christmas the model shared a series of photos of herself soaking up the sun without any make-up on on rooftop, and her skin looks unbelievably dewy. Other photos include one of her niece Khai with Donatella Versace, and Hadid performing bridesmaid duties with Kendall Jenner at a friend's wedding. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CXy7JcDFcDt/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    2/27

    1) Bella Hadid

    Ahead of Christmas the model shared a series of photos of herself soaking up the sun without any make-up on on rooftop, and her skin looks unbelievably dewy. Other photos include one of her niece Khai with Donatella Versace, and Hadid performing bridesmaid duties with Kendall Jenner at a friend's wedding.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Camila Cabello reached new levels of hot girl summer, posting a totally beautiful make-up free beach selfie from her recent holiday. Cabello looked fresh faced and stunning in a pale blue bandeau bikini, with a messy updo and make-up free skin.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CSSPNOIp4mw/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    3/27

    2) Camila Cabello

    Camila Cabello reached new levels of hot girl summer, posting a totally beautiful make-up free beach selfie from her recent holiday. Cabello looked fresh faced and stunning in a pale blue bandeau bikini, with a messy updo and make-up free skin.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Back on the promo tour for her new album, Lorde appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show completely make-up free. The 'Solar Power' singer kept things super fresh and natural with no make-up, half-up half-down hair and a dress in her now signature colour, yellow, for the TV appearance.</p>
    4/27

    3) Lorde

    Back on the promo tour for her new album, Lorde appeared on the Late Night With Seth Meyers show completely make-up free. The 'Solar Power' singer kept things super fresh and natural with no make-up, half-up half-down hair and a dress in her now signature colour, yellow, for the TV appearance.

  • <p>Cardi B took to Instagram to show her 82.4 million followers what she looks like without any make-up at all. In a truly authentic move, the singer posted a video of herself with filter-free bare skin having just woken up, and told her followers that she feels confident like this, 'You can see all the blemishes on my face... you can see my lips so chapped from biting them all night...I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn't even brush my hair, like, I feel good.'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CLFQFyHgQKx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    5/27

    4) Cardi B

    Cardi B took to Instagram to show her 82.4 million followers what she looks like without any make-up at all. In a truly authentic move, the singer posted a video of herself with filter-free bare skin having just woken up, and told her followers that she feels confident like this, 'You can see all the blemishes on my face... you can see my lips so chapped from biting them all night...I just woke up 20 minutes ago, didn't even brush my hair, like, I feel good.'

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Ashley Graham showed off her real (and totally glowing) skin texture in a make-up free selfie posted to the model's Instagram stories. In the post Graham's skin looks dewy and smooth but with a hint of redness that we can all relate to. The mum of one accessorised her bare skin with a black cap and a blue medical face mask. As we always say, even great skin needs to stay safe.</p>
    6/27

    5) Ashley Graham

    Ashley Graham showed off her real (and totally glowing) skin texture in a make-up free selfie posted to the model's Instagram stories. In the post Graham's skin looks dewy and smooth but with a hint of redness that we can all relate to. The mum of one accessorised her bare skin with a black cap and a blue medical face mask. As we always say, even great skin needs to stay safe.

  • <p>The former first lady looked seriously fresh and natural in her make-up free selfie celebrating her birthday. Obama captioned the moody black and white Instagram post: 'Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕'</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CKKX_KmLUhR/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    7/27

    6) Michelle Obama

    The former first lady looked seriously fresh and natural in her make-up free selfie celebrating her birthday. Obama captioned the moody black and white Instagram post: 'Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments. Love you all. 💕'

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p><a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g32329590/gigi-hadid-maternity-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Gigi Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Gigi Hadid</a> has been following in the digital footsteps of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Bieber by ending the year with the 'post a picture of' Instagram Q&A photo dive. </p><p>Since beginning the 'game', she has shared <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/life-and-culture/culture/a34188411/gigi-hadid-zayn-malik-parenting-timeline/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:two new photos of her baby girl" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">two new photos of her baby girl</a> on Christmas Day, a snap from the day she first <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/g32329590/gigi-hadid-maternity-style/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:found out she was pregnant" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">found out she was pregnant</a>, and now the model has also shared a previously unseen fresh faced selfie. </p><p>In one request, Hadid was asked by a fan to share a picture of herself without make-up on. And, as is to be expected, the model looks nothing short of flawless in the filter-free photo - her skin is glowing.</p>
    8/27

    7) Gigi Hadid

    Gigi Hadid has been following in the digital footsteps of the likes of Kylie Jenner, Chrissy Teigen and Hailey Bieber by ending the year with the 'post a picture of' Instagram Q&A photo dive.

    Since beginning the 'game', she has shared two new photos of her baby girl on Christmas Day, a snap from the day she first found out she was pregnant, and now the model has also shared a previously unseen fresh faced selfie.

    In one request, Hadid was asked by a fan to share a picture of herself without make-up on. And, as is to be expected, the model looks nothing short of flawless in the filter-free photo - her skin is glowing.

  • <p>Hailey Bieber shared a photograph of a raw, unedited and natural beauty selfie on December 22.</p><p>In the snap, the model has dark blonde hair and wears a checked shirt. The photo comes as a result of Bieber taking part in the 'post a pic of...' social media trend of late which sees celebrities sharing photos from their camera roll at the request of their fans. <br></p>
    9/27

    8) Hailey Bieber

    Hailey Bieber shared a photograph of a raw, unedited and natural beauty selfie on December 22.

    In the snap, the model has dark blonde hair and wears a checked shirt. The photo comes as a result of Bieber taking part in the 'post a pic of...' social media trend of late which sees celebrities sharing photos from their camera roll at the request of their fans.

  • <p>Ashley Benson treated her followers to a series of gym selfies that showed the actress' filter-free skin texture. Benson looked fresh-faced and ready for a serious workout in the make-up free images, with her shoulder length hair pulled up into a messy top knot.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIWMUC9Bhtu/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    10/27

    9) Ashley Benson

    Ashley Benson treated her followers to a series of gym selfies that showed the actress' filter-free skin texture. Benson looked fresh-faced and ready for a serious workout in the make-up free images, with her shoulder length hair pulled up into a messy top knot.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Keke Palmer took to Instagram to post an emotional selfie that showed the actress without make-up on, and revealing her acne scars as a result of PCOS. The 27-year-old discussed her experience of living with Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome and her struggles with discovering the real cause of her acne after undergoing two rounds of prescribed Accutane medication with no results. </p><p>With her hair back in braids, Palmer looked natural and stunning, acne scars included. 'My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,' she told her 10.1 million Instagram followers.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CIRMIqODTtF/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    11/27

    10) Keke Palmer

    Keke Palmer took to Instagram to post an emotional selfie that showed the actress without make-up on, and revealing her acne scars as a result of PCOS. The 27-year-old discussed her experience of living with Poly Cystic Ovarian Syndrome and her struggles with discovering the real cause of her acne after undergoing two rounds of prescribed Accutane medication with no results.

    With her hair back in braids, Palmer looked natural and stunning, acne scars included. 'My skin has made me sad many nights but I do not give up on myself. I know this is not me and my body has been looking for help,' she told her 10.1 million Instagram followers.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to urge her fans to vote.</p><p>For the PSA on social media, the singer showed a no make-up fresh face and an air-dried shag hair 'do while wearing a grey jumper.</p><p>She also sat down for a virtual <a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CHJM1jYnpfP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:chat" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">chat</a> with with American politician Stacy Abram via IGTV about voting, sans make-up and in a pink cardigan. </p>
    12/27

    11) Selena Gomez

    Ahead of the 2020 US presidential election, Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to urge her fans to vote.

    For the PSA on social media, the singer showed a no make-up fresh face and an air-dried shag hair 'do while wearing a grey jumper.

    She also sat down for a virtual chat with with American politician Stacy Abram via IGTV about voting, sans make-up and in a pink cardigan.

  • <p>Celine Dion went au natural with her picnic and her beauty look with a fresh-faced make-up free selfie giving thanks on Canada Thanksgiving.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CGP8PkpHlX3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    13/27

    12) Celine Dion

    Celine Dion went au natural with her picnic and her beauty look with a fresh-faced make-up free selfie giving thanks on Canada Thanksgiving.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Elle Fanning embraced her <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/beauty/skin/a33078541/eczema/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:eczema" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">eczema</a> in a candid make-up free selfie. Taking to Instagram, Fanning posted a series of barefaced photos highlighting the eczema on her eyelids. Winning the award for the most relatable celebrity skincare moment and for owning her skin issues with a sense of humour, Fanning captioned the slideshow: 'Eczema but make it eye shadow 😜 '.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CFIb9GHFFNP/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    14/27

    13) Elle Fanning

    Elle Fanning embraced her eczema in a candid make-up free selfie. Taking to Instagram, Fanning posted a series of barefaced photos highlighting the eczema on her eyelids. Winning the award for the most relatable celebrity skincare moment and for owning her skin issues with a sense of humour, Fanning captioned the slideshow: 'Eczema but make it eye shadow 😜 '.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>With her own line of skincare under her belt, it's unsurprising that Victoria Beckham is super confident without any make-up on. VB took to Instagram to show off her au natural look, captioning the post: 'Free the freckles. No makeup, just Power Serum + Golden ✨ <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/vbglow/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#VBGlow" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">#VBGlow</a>'.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CEOhpTon30P/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    15/27

    14) Victoria Beckham

    With her own line of skincare under her belt, it's unsurprising that Victoria Beckham is super confident without any make-up on. VB took to Instagram to show off her au natural look, captioning the post: 'Free the freckles. No makeup, just Power Serum + Golden ✨ #VBGlow'.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Supermodel Bella Hadid showed off her striking hazel and blue eyes in her latest make-up free selfie. Well, when you've got a face like that...</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CENO9GGAdRr/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    16/27

    15) Bella Hadid

    Supermodel Bella Hadid showed off her striking hazel and blue eyes in her latest make-up free selfie. Well, when you've got a face like that...

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Known for her flawless make-up, Kylie Jenner bared all in a rare series of 'before' and 'after' selfies that showed the beauty entrepreneur's natural skin without make-up. And she looks stunning. Ok, there's most likely still a filter on Jenner's stripped back selfie but either way we're still feeling this refreshingly simple beauty look on her.</p>
    17/27

    16) Kylie Jenner

    Known for her flawless make-up, Kylie Jenner bared all in a rare series of 'before' and 'after' selfies that showed the beauty entrepreneur's natural skin without make-up. And she looks stunning. Ok, there's most likely still a filter on Jenner's stripped back selfie but either way we're still feeling this refreshingly simple beauty look on her.

  • <p>Confirming the rumours that she is in fact ageing backwards like Benjamin Button, J-Lo posted a selfie without make-up on Instagram looking fresher than we've ever felt. The singer captioned the photo, 'Good morning everyone!!! <a href="https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/morningface/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:#MorningFace" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">#MorningFace</a>' and looked flawless with windswept hair, bare skin and a white fluffy robe.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDWfr8dpdXV/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    18/27

    17) J-Lo

    Confirming the rumours that she is in fact ageing backwards like Benjamin Button, J-Lo posted a selfie without make-up on Instagram looking fresher than we've ever felt. The singer captioned the photo, 'Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace' and looked flawless with windswept hair, bare skin and a white fluffy robe.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>The recently married singer posted a video of her without make-up cycling on holiday. Goulding looked seriously fresh with sunkissed freckles and a printed headscarf.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDRG0doDqX2/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    19/27

    18) Ellie Goulding

    The recently married singer posted a video of her without make-up cycling on holiday. Goulding looked seriously fresh with sunkissed freckles and a printed headscarf.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Tracee Eliss Ross paired her enviable bantu knots with dewy, make-up free skin in a series of Instagram selfies. The actress' understated look proved sometimes less is more. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CBUeIHcFA3f/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    20/27

    19) Tracee Ellis Ross

    Tracee Eliss Ross paired her enviable bantu knots with dewy, make-up free skin in a series of Instagram selfies. The actress' understated look proved sometimes less is more.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Supermodel Heidi Klum embraced her au natural side while painting, sporting a wide brim straw hat, stripy bikini and make-up free sun-kissed skin.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDPzno9J3_3/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    21/27

    20) Heidi Klum

    Supermodel Heidi Klum embraced her au natural side while painting, sporting a wide brim straw hat, stripy bikini and make-up free sun-kissed skin.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>We're not the only ones that can't face putting make-up on for our morning commute. Salma Hayek worked a glowy make-up free complexion and natural curls for a recent car journey.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCWjQV7Jdkx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    22/27

    21) Salma Hayek

    We're not the only ones that can't face putting make-up on for our morning commute. Salma Hayek worked a glowy make-up free complexion and natural curls for a recent car journey.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Unsurprisingly the queen of alternative wellness looks incredible without make-up on. Gwyneth took to Instagram to post an adorable mum and daughter selfie with her eldest child, Apple, with both of them rocking the bare faced look. Clearly amazing skin runs in the family. </p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CCyiidXDGLx/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    23/27

    22) Gwyneth Paltrow

    Unsurprisingly the queen of alternative wellness looks incredible without make-up on. Gwyneth took to Instagram to post an adorable mum and daughter selfie with her eldest child, Apple, with both of them rocking the bare faced look. Clearly amazing skin runs in the family.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Taking the opportunity to go make-up free during lockdown, Gabrielle Union shared her skincare tips with her Instagram followers. In a seriously relatable move Union explained that she wanted to look good on Zoom chats without having to apply a full face of make-up. Her secret to glowing skin? Just a swipe of Fenty Beauty bronzer.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B_qDYG6JJ25/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    24/27

    23) Gabrielle Union

    Taking the opportunity to go make-up free during lockdown, Gabrielle Union shared her skincare tips with her Instagram followers. In a seriously relatable move Union explained that she wanted to look good on Zoom chats without having to apply a full face of make-up. Her secret to glowing skin? Just a swipe of Fenty Beauty bronzer.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>Known for her bold and fashion forward make-up looks, Lady Gaga threw her followers yet another curveball by posting a selfie without make-up on Instagram. Gaga looked fresh-faced as she enjoyed the sunshine in the great outdoors.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CDSV6e5MEkM/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    25/27

    24) Lady Gaga

    Known for her bold and fashion forward make-up looks, Lady Gaga threw her followers yet another curveball by posting a selfie without make-up on Instagram. Gaga looked fresh-faced as she enjoyed the sunshine in the great outdoors.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>If we looked like <a href="https://www.elle.com/uk/fashion/celebrity-style/articles/g31504/bella-hadid-best-runway-looks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Bella Hadid" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Bella Hadid</a> we probably wouldn't bother with make-up either. The supermodel posted a bikini selfie earlier this year showing off her lightly freckled complexion and looking stunning without a trace of make-up.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B-Vsk1kg4Ka/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    26/27

    25) Bella Hadid

    If we looked like Bella Hadid we probably wouldn't bother with make-up either. The supermodel posted a bikini selfie earlier this year showing off her lightly freckled complexion and looking stunning without a trace of make-up.

    See the original post on Instagram

  • <p>She might be a make-up mogul but even Rihanna likes to take time to give her skin a break and go make-up free. Just as well she has her own Fenty Skin product line to turn to, although we're assuming she looks fresh AF without doing a thing.</p><p><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/B6_ngxfHaLH/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:See the original post on Instagram" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">See the original post on Instagram</a></p>
    27/27

    26) Rihanna

    She might be a make-up mogul but even Rihanna likes to take time to give her skin a break and go make-up free. Just as well she has her own Fenty Skin product line to turn to, although we're assuming she looks fresh AF without doing a thing.

    See the original post on Instagram

These are the celebrities without make-up inspiring us to bare all, from J Lo's flawless complexion, to Gwyneth's make-up free mother daughter selfies.

