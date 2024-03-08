NHL trade deadline 2024 live updates: Breaking down the impact of all the trades

The NHL's trade deadline eve ended with a major deal as the Pittsburgh Penguins sent winger Jake Guentzel to the Carolina Hurricanes for a veteran, three prospects and two conditional draft picks.

Time is running out Friday for teams to take a final crack at improving their rosters for a playoff run or acquiring prospects and draft picks to build for the future.

The trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET, and it still could be busy as the teams that fell short in the Guentzel sweepstakes attempt to make a move. There are plenty of players still available.

Follow along as USA TODAY Sports provides news and analysis on the trades and other moves that take place (trades since Feb. 28; transactions before Feb. 28):

Nashville Predators acquire Jason Zucker from Arizona Coyotes

The Coyotes get a sixth-round pick, according to TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The Predators are light on secondary scoring and Jason Zucker had 27 goals last season, though only 25 points this season.

New York Rangers acquire Chad Ruhwedel from Pittsburgh Penguins

The Rangers give up a 2027 fourth-round pick. This is a depth move. Ruhwedel kills penalties.

Anaheim Ducks acquire Ben Meyers from Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche added forwards this week with Casey Mittelstadt, Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime, so they get a 2024 fifth-round pick for Ben Meyers.

Florida Panthers acquire Kyle Okposo from Buffalo Sabres

In exchange for Kyle Okposo, the Sabres get a conditional 2024 seventh-round draft pick and American Hockey League defenseman Calle Sjalin. Okposo has been the Sabres' captain since last season.

Boston Bruins acquire Minnesota Wild's Pat Maroon, per report

The Athletic's Michael Russo reported the news. This would be the Boston Bruins' first trade deadline move and they're adding a three-time Stanley Cup winner whose reached the Final four years in a row. He has 150 games of playoff experience. Pat Maroon adds size and grit to the Bruins' fourth line. As an aside, Bruins announcer Jack Edwards had made fun of Maroon's weight on air, though he later apologized.

Winnipeg Jets trading for New Jersey Devils' Tyler Toffoli

The Tyler Toffoli news was reported by multiple outlets, though the return has not. Toffoli, a pending unrestricted free agent, will add a scoring touch to the Jets' top six. He has 26 goals this year and had 34 last season. He won a Stanley Cup with the Los Angeles Kings in 2014 and went to the Final in 2021 with the Montreal Canadiens. The Jets earlier boosted their second line by acquiring center Sean Monahan during the All-Star break. TSN's Pierre LeBrun reports that the Devils will retain 50% of Toffoli's salary.

Columbus Blue Jackets, St. Louis Blues make minor league deal

The Blue Jackets acquired minor league goalie Malcolm Subban from the Blues for future considerations. Subban will report to the Blue Jackets' affiliate in Cleveland.

Seattle Kraken re-sign Jordan Eberle

Jordan Eberle will average $4.75 million over two years, down from the $5.5 million cap hit in his current contract. That takes another winger off the trade market.

Washington Capitals trade Evgeny Kuznetsov to Carolina Hurricanes

The Capitals will get a 2025 third-round pick and Washington will retain 50% of his salary Though Evgeny Kuznetsov has had a tough season, he has 87 games of playoff experience and had a playoff-high 20 assists and 32 points during the Capitals' 2018 run to the Stanley Cup title. With the earlier Jake Guentzel deal, the Hurricanes enter the postseason with two new proven playoff scorers.

Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes discuss Evgeny Kuznetsov deal

Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported the talks. Evgeny Kuznetsov has been cleared from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program and the Capitals waived him and assigned him to the American Hockey League. Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said at the time he would look for "a fresh start for Kuzy."

Boston Bruins give extension to Parker Wotherspoon

Defenseman Parker Wotherspoon, 26, agreed to a one-year, $800,000 extension, according to reports. He has six assists and 23 penalty minutes this season, five of which occurred during a fight Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs' Tyler Bertuzzi. Bruins defensemen Matt Grzelcyk, Derek Forbort and Kevin Shattenkirk are potential unrestricted free agents this summer.

What are the New York Rangers looking for?

The Rangers added center Alex Wennberg this week, but need a winger after the injury to Blake Wheeler. Here's what Vincent Z. Mercogliano of lohud.com, part of the USA TODAY Network, says about the Rangers' hunt:

"A couple quick morning RW updates: - Vatrano is considered the most likely #NYR pivot, but word is that he likes it in SoCal and ANA is fine with holding him. It will require substantial offer to make a trade. I imagine there will be significant back and forth today.

"- Due to popular demand, I asked around about a (Pavel) Buchnevich reunion. Most don't see it happening, but one person wondered if the lack of appealing options would force #NYR to swallow pride. Why rule out best available? Price even higher than Vatrano. Consensus is it's a long shot."

When is the NHL trade deadline?

The NHL trade deadline is at 3 p.m. ET on Friday, March 8.

What was the Jake Guentzel trade?

Late Thursday night, the Carolina Hurricanes acquired forward Jake Guentzel and defenseman Ty Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forwards Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Cruz Lucius and Vasily Ponomarev, as well as conditional first-round and fifth-round picks in the 2024 draft. The Penguins will retain 25% of Guentzel’s salary.

The Penguins will get a 2024 first-round pick if Carolina reaches the Stanley Cup Final. If the Hurricanes do not get there, the pick becomes a second-rounder. If Carolina wins the Stanley Cup, Pittsburgh gets an additional 2024 fifth-round pick.

Who won the Jake Guentzel trade?

In the short term, the Hurricanes did because Guentzel is a top playoff scorer and could be a difference-maker for a team that lost four consecutive one-goal games in last year's conference final. The prospects are promising, but not their top ones. Regardless the Hurricanes gave up a lot of players for someone they don't know will re-sign with them in the summer.

The Penguins are the winners in the long run because they needed to get younger and replenish their prospect pool. This trade accomplished that, especially if the Hurricanes reach the Final and Pittsburgh gets a first-round pick.

Which NHL players were traded in recent days?

In addition to Guentzel, Noah Hanifin and Anthony Mantha (Vegas Golden Knights), Vladimir Tarasenko (Florida Panthers), Adam Henrique (Edmonton Oilers), Casey Mittelstadt, Sean Walker, Yakov Trenin and Brandon Duhaime (Colorado Avalanche), Alex Wennberg (New York Rangers) and Anthony Duclair (Tampa Bay Lightning).

How busy was last season's trade deadline day?

Most of the big trades happened in the week leading up to deadline day. But on deadline day, there were 19 trades involving 34 players and 14 draft picks. The Penguins made a couple moves but weren't able to keep their playoff streak alive.

