Sean Leahy
NFL wild-card Sunday: Packers dominate Cowboys with 48-32 victory in Dallas
The Packers came out firing on Sunday and did not let up.
Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead in the first half and have simply dominated the Cowboys in all facets, taking their wild-card matchup by a final score of 48-32.
Dallas came into the game with high hopes as the No. 2 seed playing at home, where it went 8-0 this season thanks to a high-powered offense led by QB Dak Prescott.
Instead, it was Jordan Love who starred on Sunday finishing the day by going 16-for-21 for 272 yards and three touchdowns. Plus, the Packer quarterback recorded a passer rating of 157.2.
Green Bay's win now sets up a date next weekend against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.
GO PACK GO 🧀
The @packers advance to the Divisional Round! #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/i83b64RGJH
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2024
The Packers dropped to 6-8 in Week 15.
Every game since then has effectively been a playoff game.
Jordan Love since:
Week 16: 17-of-28, 212 passing yards, 3 total TD, 0 INT
Week 17: 24-of-33, 256 passing yards, 4 total TD, 0 INT
Week 18: 27-of-32, 316 passing yards, 3 total… pic.twitter.com/PQqYXQc4lW
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 15, 2024
Jake Ferguson's third TD + a 2 PT makes this a two-possession game
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/Tlw3IVnLRa
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
The #Packers have pulled Jordan Love with eyes on next week’s game against the #49ers. Sean Clifford is in, and it’s over. A perfect performance for Love — who becomes $500K richer.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2024
Detroit Legends 🔥
Barry, Eminem, Big Sean, and Megatron all pulled up the Lions' first home playoff game in 31 years. pic.twitter.com/9zXNoTdTpy
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
Jake Ferguson secures his second TD
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/48ikm4GJwE
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
The largest home playoff loss in Cowboys' history was 38-14 to Cleveland in the 1969 Eastern Championship Game. The largest playoff loss anywhere was 38-6 at Detroit in the 1991 divisional round. The Packers lead, 48-16 with 10:23 left.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 15, 2024
Jordan Love's third TD pass puts the Packers up 48-16
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/Hc2BdbLvSt
— NFL (@NFL) January 15, 2024
Cowboys fans leaving after the third quarter with their team down 41-16 😬 pic.twitter.com/KckgOn39Ee
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 15, 2024
￼ This is the first time the Cowboys have ever allowed 40 points in a playoff game, a fact made worse by the youth of the opponent and that Dallas is playing at home.
The previous high, per @ESPNStatsInfo, was 38 done twice.
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 15, 2024
The Cowboys hadn’t allowed a running back to rush for more than 66 yards against them at home this season going into tonight. Aaron Jones is already at 96!
— Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) January 15, 2024
Jordan Love finds a wide open Luke Musgrave! Packers lead 41-16.
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/zCy7tcWxQ6
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
The best kicker in the league misses a 43-yard PAT
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 14, 2024
Cowboys answer back with a Tony Pollard TD
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/Em6PxUb5cZ
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Uh oh.. Jaire Alexander down with an injury.. #GBvsDAL pic.twitter.com/2r4kGELZP8
— Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) January 14, 2024
Most TDs in a playoff Game in Packers' history:
Aaron Jones, today: 3
Randall Cobb, 2016 wild card: 3
Ryan Grant, 2017 divisional round: 3
Sterling Sharpe, 1993 wild card: 3
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2024
AARON JONES' THIRD TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/5ud5g9XHq2
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson asked what he'd tell Dallas in the locker room right now: "I can't say what I would say right now on television."
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 14, 2024
The Packers’ 20-point halftime lead (27-7) is their second-largest in their playoff history behind only their 24-0 halftime lead over the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship, which the Packers went on to win 37-0.
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2024
HALFTIME STATS
PASSING YARDS
Jordan Love: 13-16, 185 yards, 1 TD
Dak Prescott: 13-21, 87 yards, 1 TD
RUSHING YARDS
Aaron Jones: 12 rushes, 30 yards, 2 TDs
Tony Pollard: 8 rushes, 30 yards
Dak Prescott: 3 rushes, 27 yards
RECEIVING YARDS
Romeo Doubs: 4 catches, 102 yards
Dontayvion Wicks: 2 catches, 25 yards, 1 TD
Jake Ferguson: 4 catches, 30 yards, 1 TD
CeeDee Lamb: 2 catches, 18 yards
FIRST DOWNS: Packers 13 | Cowboys 11
3RD DOWN EFFICIENCY: Packers 5-for-6 | Cowboys 6-for-9
TIME OF POSSESSION: Packers 17:33 | Cowboys 12:27
INTs THROWN: Packers 0 | Cowboys 2
Dallas fighting back, and it is tough at home. Entering today’s wild-card matchup vs. Green Bay, Dallas had won 16 straight games at home.
The Cowboys’ last home loss was 490 days ago, Sept 11, 2022, when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers beat Dallas in Week 1.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 14, 2024
- Sean Leahy
The Cowboys score with no time left in the half!
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/VKxVdUpIQB
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
.@darnellsavage_ TO THE HOUSE! 🏠
Pick-six! 🙌 #GBvsDAL | #GoPackGo
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/w0tPy1a68U
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2024
27-0 is the largest Cowboys deficit at home since 1969 😳 https://t.co/GC7eoHa3eQ
— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2024
The Cowboys haven't trailed by 20+ points at halftime in a home game since Week 12 of 2015 (23-3 vs. Carolina), according to @ESPNStatsInfo.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2024
I hope that catch finally gets the Dak-Lamb connection going. It's the 2-minute warning and that's his first one of the game. #Cowboys desperately need production from that connection ... or someone else to go off instead.
— Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 14, 2024
Dak Prescott is 0-3 on passes to CeeDee Lamb today. Two of the throws hit Lamb's body. This last one was behind him.
— Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) January 14, 2024
JORDAN LOVE DELIVERS. PACKERS UP 20-0.
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/NdIftoEEW9
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Off his back foot, Jordan Love finds Dontayvion Wicks for another touchdown. The rout is on.
20-0 Packers with 3:23 left in the first half after the missed PAT.
Romeo Doubs: 4 catches for 102 yards, and there's still 6 minutes left in the first half.
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2024
.@jordan3love to @RomeoDoubs for a big gain! 🎯 #GBvsDAL | #GoPackGo
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/wxzN34c3UJ
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2024
Per @ESPNStatsInfo: Since the start of the 2020 postseason teams with a 14-point lead at any point in the game are 25-2 in the playoffs.
The losses were by the Chiefs in the 2021 AFC Championship and Chargers in the 2022 Wild Card round.
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2024
According to @ESPNStatsInfo, the Cowboys are 2-21 under Mike McCarthy (since 2020) including playoffs when trailing by 14 or more points. The lone wins came in 2020 Wek 2 (Falcons) - watermelon onside kick; 2020 Wek 5 (Giants) - Prescott dislocated, fractured right ankle.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2024
Jake Ferguson high-pointed that one 🙌
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/o1rR9nkdp7
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Largest deficit overcome by the Cowboys to win a game this season is eight points. https://t.co/jdXZ6jNSG9
— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) January 14, 2024
Aaron Jones had to get his jersey re-stitched on the sideline 👀
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JShBwmymkH
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 14, 2024
Aaron Jones' second TD puts the Packers up 14-0 early!
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/jXXeva1vKe
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Aaron Jones with another one. His eighth touchdown in four career games against the Cowboys helps extend their lead to 14-0.
This is the first home game all season the Cowboys did not score a first quarter touchdown.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 14, 2024
One quarter in the books.#GBvsDAL | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/l33ddtTv2S
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2024
JAIRE ALEXANDER INT
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/jwSZOoaVO3
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Micah Parsons draws a holding penalty. Just the third that has been called this season, first since October and the Chargers.
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 14, 2024
Jordan Love takes his time and delivers.
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/bfgI38otuB
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
Love the acting job by Jayden Reed 😂
15 free yards for fair catch interference
pic.twitter.com/2hUJpiZ9b3
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 14, 2024
Jones has now scored seven TDs in four career games against the Cowboys. https://t.co/GWq29bJmYe
— Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 14, 2024
Aaron Joooooones!
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/TAxsc6D6Ik
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024
12-play, 75-yard drive that lasts the first 7:52 of the opening quarter ends with an Aaron Jones touchdown.
7-0 Packers.
First big play of the day: Love to Doubs 🎯
📺: #GBvsDAL on FOX
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/Ut3BRhC2CE pic.twitter.com/CEesvPKMAR
— NFL (@NFL) January 14, 2024