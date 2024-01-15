NFL wild-card Sunday: Lions hang on to beat Rams, win first playoff game in decades

The Lions held on late on Sunday night to beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-23 in their wild-card matchup at Ford Field. The win marked the Lions' first playoff win since the 1991 season, finally ending the rough drought for fans in Detroit.
The first half was an offensive explosion by both sides. Matthew Stafford, who heard plenty of boos from the Ford Field crowd in his return, threw for 196 yards, while Jared Goff compiled 194 passing yards after going 16-for-18. The Lions took a 21-17 lead into halftime while Rams receiver Puka Nacua, who had a 50-yard touchdown catch in the first half, racked up more than 100 yards.
The Rams hit two field goals in the second half after failing to score a touchdown on two red zone trips. The Lions hit one themselves, which kept their lead at one point midway through the final quarter.
After the Rams’ second field goal, which brought them just a point back, they immediately forced a three-and-out and got the ball back with just 7:18 left in the game. While the Rams got past midfield and had a real shot at it, the Lions came up with the stop and forced a punt — which allowed them to run out the rest of the clock and win their first playoff game in decades.
Stafford finished throwing 25-of-36 for 367 yards and had two touchdowns in the loss. Kyren Williams had 61 yards on 13 carries, and Nacua set a new rookie receiving record with his 181 receiving yards on nine catches.
Detroit, you waited a long time to celebrate this one. But here's the thing: The party might just be getting started for the Lions. What a great night for the Lions and their fans. https://t.co/5EHMMw5aCu
One of the crazy parts of the many crazy parts of Nacua's rookie season is how quickly and thoroughly he turned Cooper Kupp - a phenomenal player himself - into the clear No. 2 option in that passing offense.
Hand signals and non-verbal communication on first two Rams plays in maybe the loudest environment I've ever heard. Whoa. Stafford canned to the second down and Rams got a flag on third down for the conversion.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes had his helmet shattered on a hit from Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott during Saturday night's frigid AFC wild-card playoff game. With a game-time temperature of minus-4 degrees Fahrenheit, the game was the fourth-coldest in NFL history, and it was unclear whether the temperature made the shell of Mahomes' helmet more brittle than usual. Regardless, the reigning league MVP was left with a fist-sized chunk of plastic miss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Logan Eschrich came to Buffalo to witness the snowstorm, and he stayed for the shoveling on Sunday. Once the professional storm chaser saw the Buffalo Bills invite fans to help dig out a snow-filled Highmark Stadium for their delayed playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, now scheduled for Monday, Eschrich couldn’t resist. Sniffling and shivering from the cold, Eschrich detailed the seemingly impossible task he and the estimated 85-person shovel crew faced while being
Toronto police and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) say they're investigating after videos of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head around the time of a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday circulated on social media.The video, which was shared on platforms like Reddit and X, appeared to show a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending another person on the ground and kneeing them in the face as they restrain them, before holding their head down on the floor in a puddl
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills’ wild-card playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers that was scheduled for Sunday was moved to Monday amid a forecast for dangerous winter weather, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. Hochul and other officials said they were making the change for safety’s sake. “We want our Bills to win, but we don’t want 60,000 to 70,000 people traveling to the football game in what’s going to be horrible conditions,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz sa
Teenage surfing prodigy Erin Brooks has won her fight for Canadian citizenship, opening the door for her to compete for Canada at the Paris Olympics. The 16-year-old Brooks was born in Texas and grew up in Hawaii but has Canadian ties through her American-born father Jeff, who is a dual American-Canadian citizen, and her grandfather who was born and raised in Montreal. Brooks' citizenship bid was initially turned down. But Immigration Minister Marc Miller had a change of heart after a December r
Bobby MetelusFormer Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier filed for divorce from his wife Michelle on Wednesday, according to a report from TMZ. It comes after she publicly blasted him in November, sharing text messages she said were between her husband and a woman named, Marie. “A person that loves his family … this is what they do to their family … the WIFE.. that has been there for him since day 1,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “Infidelity at its finest! I can’t sit here and keep