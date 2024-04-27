Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2024 Sunday tee times, PGA Tour pairings and how to watch

With 18 holes remaining at the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn own the 54-hole lead at 23 under.

The former BYU teammates flirted with 59 on Saturday but settled for a 12-under 60 after making par on their final three holes in the best ball format.

One shot back are Luke List and Henrik Norlander at 22 under, while the Mark Hubbard/Ryan Brehm and Rory McIlroy/Shane Lowry teams are two back at 21 under.

The purse at the Zurich Classic is $8.9 million with $1,286,050 million going to each member of the winning team. The winners will also receive 400 FedEx Cup points each.

From tee times to TV and streaming info, here’s everything you need to know for the final round of the 2024 Zurich Classic. All times listed are ET.

Sunday tee times

1st tee

Tee time Teams 10:16 a.m. Ghim/Kim and Reavie/Snedeker 10:27 a.m. Wu/Nicholas and Stevens/Barjon 10:38 a.m. Norrman/Campillo and Lashley/Campos 10:49 a.m. Cantlay/Schauffele and Hardy/Riley 11 a.m. Sigg/Hadley and Higgo/Fox 11:11 a.m. Ramey/Trainer and Garnett/Straka 11:22 a.m. Kraft/Tway and Morikawa/Kitayama 11:33 a.m. Thompson/Novak and Rai/Lipsky 11:49 a.m. Taylor/O’Hair and Fitzpatrick/Fitzpatrick 12 p.m. Wallace/Olesen and Wu/Lower 12:11 p.m. Phillips/Bridgeman and Eckroat/Gotterup 12:22 p.m. Mitchell/Dahmen and Conners/Pendrith 12:33 p.m. Kohles/Kizzire and Hall/Piercy 12:44 p.m. Meissner/Smotherman and Hoffman/Watney 12:55 p.m. Johnson/Palmer and Malnati/Knox 1:11 p.m. Detry/MacIntyre and Tarren/Skinns 1:22 p.m. Echavarria/Greyserman and Taylor/Hadwin 1:33 p.m. Yu/Pan and Lee/Kim 1:44 p.m. Brehm/Hubbard and McIlroy/Lowry 1:55 p.m. Blair/Fishburn and List/Norlander

How to watch, listen

ESPN+ is the exclusive home of PGA Tour Live. You can also watch the RBC Heritage on Golf Channel free on Fubo. All times ET.

Sunday, April 28

Golf Channel/Peacock: 1-3 p.m

CBS: 3-6 p.m.

Sirius XM: 1-6 p.m

ESPN+: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m

