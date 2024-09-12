Zoff: ‘Italy encouraging’ but must avoid new World Cup ‘tragedy’

Italy legend Dino Zoff is delighted by Italy’s ‘changes’ in Nations League games against France and Israel but warns that Luciano Spalletti must avoid another ‘World Cup tragedy.’

The Azzurri immediately bounced back after a disappointing Euro elimination, beating France and Israel in Nations League games in September.

“The new start after the Euros was encouraging,” Italy legend Zoff, a 1982 World Cup winner, told Tuttosport.

“I saw drastic changes, especially tactically. They have more awareness and are more solid. The early signs are promising, but we must continue on this path. Another failure in the race for the World Cup [qualification] would undoubtedly be a tragedy.”

Zoff is a former Italy goalkeeper and national team coach. As a footballer, he won the 1982 World Cup. As a coach, he led the Azzurri to a Euro 2000 Final, where La Nazionale lost to France in the extra time.