Zoe Saldana Embraces Fluidity in Khaite Dress With Rippling Effects for ‘Tonight Show,’ Talks ‘Avatar 3’ With Jimmy Fallon

Zoë Saldaña made an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday. The actress discussed “Avatar 3” and offered an update on the filming process for the next installment of the film series, and shared anecdotes about parenting her children with her husband, artist Marco Perego-Saldaña.

Saldaña wore a toffee-colored Khaite off-the-shoulder dress from the spring 2024 collection, featuring jersey fabric and a deep side slit. The actress also wore a pair of Wolford tights and accessorized her look with jewelry by Vrai, including a dazzling statement necklace.

The “Avatar” star’s hair was styled by Christopher Naselli, with makeup by Jennifer Luney Tioseco. Saldaña’s look was styled by Petra Flannery, who’s also worked with Emma Stone, Reese Witherspoon and Ellen Pompeo.

Zoë Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 28.

Helmed by two-time CFDA Women’s Designer of the Year winner Cate Holstein, Khaite’s spring 2024 collection made it’s debut at the Park Avenue Armory in September 2023. Precision-tailored, elongated blazers with pronounced lapels and large power shoulder coats stole the show. Leather looks, such as the oversize black leather bomber, and a white leather, rounded shoulder and cropped double-breasted jacket were among other trends and styles captured in the spring 2024 designs.

Zoë Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 28.

Holstein’s runway show for the collection featured an aesthetic darkness, emphasized by the dramatic spot lighting that tracked models as they made their way down the catwalk. The designer also gestured to the political darkness of the moment, referencing “everything going on in the world, and even in America, things we haven’t seen in a long time.”

Zoë Saldaña on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on March 28.

More recently, the fashion label debuted its fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection at New York Fashion Week in February, which continued the aesthetic conversation between darkness and light. At the time of her fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection’s debut, Holstein revealed she “had some major life changes in the last year,” but had finally “entered a point in my life of actual calm, and happiness.…Sitting with happiness, it’s funny, it’s harder than misery in a way. It can be a bit scary. So I’m trying to train myself to sit in happiness.”

