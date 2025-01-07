Zion Williamson to return for Pelicans Tuesday after 27-game absence

Zion Williamson will return to the court following a 27-game absence. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Zion Williamson is back.

The Pelicans announced that Williamson will return to the court on Tuesday for New Orleans' game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Williamson has missed the last 27 games with a hamstring strain. He's played in just six of the Pelicans' 36 games this season.

Amid a rash of injuries to key players, the Pelicans are off to the worst start in the Western Conference with a 7-29 record. Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, CJ McCollum and Herbert Jones are among the Pelicans players to miss significant time with injuries this season.

Williamson on the sideline has became a familiar refrain since the Pelicans selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft. Williamson has played in just 190 of 426 Pelicans regular-season games since he joined the teams due to various injuries. He's played in 29 or fewer games in three different seasons, including missing the entire 2021-22 campaign with a foot injury.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.