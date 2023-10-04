Zhaire Smith: ‘I promise you I’m not gonna take it for granted anymore’

Zhaire Smith is perhaps best remembered as part of the 2018 draft day trade where Smith and Miami’s 2021 first-round pick were dealt for the 10th pick, Mikal Bridges. The Texas Tech product only lasted two seasons with the Sixers, and has since been trying to find his footing in the NBA landscape. After bouncing around numerous teams, he played well for the Thunder Summer League squad in July, and landed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Smith sat down with HoopsHype ahead of training camp to talk about his compelling story, including a life-threatening allergic event during his rookie season, his long journey back to this point now, and more.

Heading into training camp with the Cavs, what is your mindset?

Zhaire Smith: Really just do what I do best. Just go out there and play hard. Compete and be coachable.

You’ve been out of the league for two years. In terms of your mental state, how have you managed to deal with that?

ZS: At first, it was tough. I was very sad. During that time I got close to God and just learning what the word sin meant. So that made everything so much easier. So now I’m just grateful for every moment, and I cherish every moment from here on out. So I don’t take nothing for granted. So I’m just blessed to be in this position right now. Without Him, I probably wouldn’t be able to touch the court again.

What parts of your game have you improved on a lot over the years?

ZS: I feel like my shooting improved on a lot. I’m very comfortable and willing to take three-point shots now compared to my first year.

Have you still been tinkering with your shooting form?

ZS: The only tinkering I been doing was when I caught that allergic reaction. Of course, during that time, I had to change it because I was shooting while I was weak. As I gained back muscle, I was able to get back to my regular shot.

Can you talk about the food allergy you had in Philadelphia? I heard it got so bad it was life threatening.

ZS: Yes, it was Thai chicken. I ate that and the first symptoms started where my lips started swelling, so I drove home to try to heal. I started to brush my teeth and I was okay for about 10 minutes, then I started catching hives.

Then once that happened, I called somebody to come to try to give me Benadryl. Once I took Benadryl my toes started swelling and I called 911. Everything on my body felt like I was on fire. So 911 came, and I was just in the back of the van and was in the hospital for about a month and a half. Lost about 60 pounds, and my body was deteriorating so I really had to start from scratch on a feeding tube and wires all throughout my body. It was a tough situation to go through, but it made me stronger.

After going through a difficult and unfortunate situation like that, I’m sure it really changed your perception of how you looked at life. What was that like?

ZS: Most definitely, it did. Even just enjoying the sunlight, because I was inside of a hospital literally for a month and a half with no sunlight or nothing. And then of course the game was taken away from me, so now I cherish every moment. I remember when I was at the hospital room and I remember where I was out the league. Trying to be able to play two years ago, and now trying to get back in the league.

After that whole ordeal, have you been very conscious about what you consume now?

ZS: Yes, usually I let people know my allergies. I’ve been great on that. And outside of eating at NBA facilities, I ask questions at restaurants to make sure there’s no peanut butter, because I have a high allergic reaction to that, and I just ask a lot of questions.

The only time I had an episode [outside the almost fatal one] was probably when I was like 10 years old. I ate some brownies and it had nuts in it.

I know you suffered a foot injury right before the allergic reaction episode, and I understand it was your first setback in your professional career. Obviously, the foot injury doesn’t compare to what you went through with the allergies incident. When you look back now, mentally what has changed?

ZS: Just the hunger for the game so I got hurt with the foot injury and that just motivated me to get healthy, and then the allergic reaction happened. So just not be able to play the game made me hungry and motivated because I missed it so much. But I promise you I’m not gonna take it for granted anymore. Anytime I step on that court, I’m going to go 110 percent.

Over the years with you trying to get back into game shape and back into the league, which players or people have given you encouragement?

ZS: Really nobody. During the hospital, of course a couple Sixer teammates texted me. Markelle Fultz, Brett Brown, and some of the other teammates like [Norvel] Pelle, [Joel] Embiid, they reached out, but that’s about it from what I can remember.

Over the years, Tyler Lashbrook. He and me be keeping in contact.

So it sounds like it’s been more of a lonely journey for you through the last couple of years with your comeback.

ZS: No, so I got married back in April 2021, so my wife helped carry me [through the tough times]. Her and my in-laws, that’s where my support comes from.

You were drafted in 2018, so it’s been about five years since then. Would you say it’s been a roller coaster of a start to your career as anyone could really imagine?

ZS: Most definitely. Seems like I been hurt every single year, which I have. The only time I was healthy was that second year in Summer League. My first and second year in the Summer League I was healthy, but I thought I was at my best my second year.

At this point, I feel like I’m a way better player physically, mentally, and with my IQ.

You played well with the Oklahoma City Thunder Summer League team, and were able to parlay that into a training camp deal with the Cavaliers. What are your goals for the upcoming season and beyond?

ZS: I’m really just encompassing and helping the team win and playing great. Just being me, just showing them that I’m healthy. Out there being athletic, being Zhaire Smith.

I want to make the roster, but hopefully, get a two-way [deal] and convert that into a one-year deal by the end of the season, which is being patient, trusting God’s time, putting my head down and grind.

Say the NBA route doesn’t pan out for now, have you thought about maybe playing overseas?

ZS: I’m really only focused on the NBA for now. Back in the [basketball] organizations that I’m a part of, a lot of people believe I can make it in the NBA, and that’s what I pray to God for. So once I just obey him, and do what I need to do, I can see myself back in the NBA.

I read a feature about you in GQ about how during your recovery from your allergy mishap, you would go into the Sixers practice facility at 4:30 in the morning, just to avoid teammates seeing how much weight you had lost. But you would bring your stepfather there to rebound for you as you got shots up. In terms of putting in that extra work without anyone noticing, are you still in that same mindset?

ZS: Most definitely I’ve still got that mindset. Me and my wife bump heads because I was in the gym so much. I used to go at 5 am in the morning, turn around and go back at 8 pm at night. Just run, weight room. The weight room is where it’s at for me. Taking care of my body, stretching, ice tubing, all that stuff, so yeah, I still got that grinding mindset to work, work, work. Of course, taking days off is important, but usually I don’t take no days off. Sometimes on Sundays, I take the day off.

