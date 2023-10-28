New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE! Rugby World Cup final 2023 match stream, latest score and updates today

New Zealand vs South Africa LIVE!

The Rugby World Cup final takes place tonight as two of the sport's great powerhouses clash on a potentially epic night in Paris. It's a repeat of the iconic 1995 showpiece - the only final that New Zealand have lost - as familiar rivals the All Blacks and Springboks lock horns once again, both competing to become the first nation ever to lift the Webb Ellis Cup a record four times.

New Zealand will be out for revenge too after being handed their heaviest-ever Test defeat when these two sides last met at Twickenham in a World Cup warm-up match, having brushed aside Argentina and top-ranked Ireland in the knockout stages after recovering ruthlessly from an opening night loss to hosts France.

Defending champions South Africa, meanwhile, overcame England in a controversial last-gasp thriller last weekend to reach their fourth final, having also dumped out France on home soil in an all-time classic. Follow tonight's Rugby World Cup final live below, with expert analysis from Standard Sport correspondent Nick Purewal at the Stade de France.

Kick-off time: 8pm BST, Stade de France

How to watch: ITV

New Zealand team news: Retallick replaces Whitelock

South Africa team news: De Klerk, Pollard and Mbonambi start

Evening Standard score prediction

New Zealand 3-9 South Africa

20:41 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stade de France

Sam Cane could be in trouble here. The All Blacks captain is sin-binned for a shoulder to the face of Jesse Kriel.

The challenge will now be reviewed, and could easily be a red card.

The New Zealand captain, sent off in a World Cup final? It could so easily happen here.

Yellow card! Sam Cane (New Zealand)

20:41 , George Flood

28 mins: Lock Mostert barrels forward but spills the ball to frustratingly halt the Springboks' momentum.

It'll be a scrum, but first the TMO wants to look at a hit to the head from All Blacks skipper Cane on Kriel.

That does not look good at all on replay and he's booked to leave New Zealand down to 14 men for the second time in this first half.

This could easily be upgraded to red in the bunker.

New Zealand 3-9 South Africa

20:37 , George Flood

26 mins: No dice this time at the lineout from Etzebeth, who makes contact with his fellow jumper and gives away the penalty.

The All Blacks kick to touch before a poor overthrow from hooker Taylor denies them a strong attacking platform.

The lineout becoming an issue for New Zealand here.

New Zealand 3-9 South Africa

20:35 , George Flood

24 mins: Willemse is tackled into touch and New Zealand have a decent opportunity with this lineout... but it's stolen by the towering Etzebeth!

Here come the All Blacks again but replacement hooker Fourie does well to win a pressure-relieving penalty at the breakdown.

New Zealand 3-9 South Africa

20:33 , George Flood

22 mins: The wet conditions are playing a part here as New Zealand try to build another attack but the ball is spilled by record-chasing Jordan.

It leads to a scrum, with the All Blacks screaming for a knock-on against De Klerk - but that went backwards.

The Boks try to exploit some space over on the right wing with a kick that bounces into touch.

PENALTY! New Zealand 3-9 South Africa | Handre Pollard 19'

20:30 , George Flood

19 mins: The Boks quickly push their lead back out to six through Pollard's trusty boot.

Savea punished this time.

PENALTY! New Zealand 3-6 South Africa | Richie Mo'unga 17'

20:29 , George Flood

17 mins: Mo'unga gets New Zealand on the board in this World Cup final.

ew Zealand 0-6 South Africa

20:28 , George Flood

16 mins: That's a lovely attacking move from the All Blacks, a delightful pass out the back door from Jordie Barrett to Mo'unga, who is under pressure from Kriel and taps it over quickly to Beauden Barrett.

New Zealand are halted but have a penalty advantage, Smith then choosing to kick in behind as Savea chases and almost touches down.

They eventually opt for their first kick at goal and some slight head contact at the breakdown is dismissed due to mitigating factors.

PENALTY! New Zealand 0-6 South Africa | Handre Pollard 13'

20:23 , George Flood

13 mins: South Africa press and press but can't quite find their way through and will take the shot at goal instead after De Klerk smartly makes the most of the New Zealand tackler not rolling away.

Pollard makes his second kick of the night and it is then confirmed that Frizell's yellow will remain just that after a bunker review.

I think he's lucky not to see red.

New Zealand 0-3 South Africa

20:20 , George Flood

10 mins: The 14 men of New Zealand are now under severe pressure as the Boks set up camp deep inside their 22 after a vital piece of mopping up with one hand on the floor from Beauden Barrett.

New Zealand 0-3 South Africa

20:18 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stade de France

Well, it sems the Boks have withdrawn Mbonambi for now as a tactical option.

Which means they might have the chance to bring him back later.

So if Fourie were to have a Head Injury Assessment or be injured, then the Boks could bring Mbonambi back, technically.

But he did not look in good shape at all, and has heavy strapping on his troublesome knee.

New Zealand 0-3 South Africa

20:17 , George Flood

7 mins: Great take from Mo'unga under massive pressure as the Boks look to release Kolbe with a smart cross-field kick.

Wayne Barnes has just said that Mbonambi went off as a tactical change and could yet come back on.

Erm...

New Zealand 0-3 South Africa

20:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stade de France

Deon Fourie now has to play 77 minutes at hooker, aged 37 years and when his primary position is flanker.

This is a huge ask and the Boks may well have to adapt their game now.

New Zealand 0-3 South Africa

20:13 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stade de France

A horrible start for Mbonambi, who is forced out of the game due to a knee problem.

Shannon Frizell tried to croc roll him out of a ruck, and was duly sin-binned for his troubles.

That could be a red card and will now be reviewed. Pollard slotted the penalty to put the Boks into a 3-0 lead.

PENALTY! New Zealand 0-3 South Africa | Handre Pollard 4'

20:11 , George Flood

4 mins: Through off the post from Pollard!

Mbonambi is now going off in a massive blow to the Boks.

On comes Deon Fourie, the loose forward who can operate at hooker.

He's got a huge task ahead of him. How crucial could that be?

A dramatic start at the Stade de France.

Yellow card! Shannon Frizell (New Zealand)

20:09 , George Flood

3 mins: New Zealand down to 14 men inside three minutes!

After looking at the replays, referee Barnes rules that Frizell dropped his weight onto Mbonambi's exposed knee.

He receives a yellow card and has a nervous wait to see if it might be upgraded to red during a bunker review.

Mbonambi wants to stay on for now but is clearly struggling badly. Pollard to kick to give South Africa an early lead from the tee.

New Zealand vs South Africa

20:07 , George Flood

3 mins: A big early concern for the Boks with Mbonambi in some pain with his knee after an ugly clearout at the breakdown from All Blacks flanker Frizell.

Barnes dismisses the Boks' complaints at first, but the TMO will look at this.

New Zealand vs South Africa

20:06 , George Flood

2 mins: An early exit from the Boks as Beauden Barrett then probes and they execute the first lineout of the night.

It's all a bit messy and frantic to start as the Boks boot forward on the deck.

Mbonambi is down already for South Africa and Mo'unga has just been smoked by Etzebeth. Huge hit.

Quiet start!

New Zealand vs South Africa

20:03 , George Flood

Who will win the Rugby World Cup for a record fourth time tonight?

This should be a final to remember.

Wayne Barnes blows his whistle and Beauden Barrett kicks to get us off and running in Paris!

Both sides in their classic home strips - black versus the green and gold.

As it should be.

New Zealand vs South Africa

19:59 , George Flood

But first, it's the traditional pre-match Haka from New Zealand.

An electric atmosphere inside the Stade de France.

The challenge is about to be thrown down.

New Zealand vs South Africa

19:58 , George Flood

Spine-tingling stuff as always.

Kick-off is now just moments away!

Big game time in Paris pic.twitter.com/Q2Bl8cQmIT — Nick Purewal (@NickPurewal) October 28, 2023

New Zealand vs South Africa

19:54 , George Flood

After a performance from singer-songwriter Mika, here come the teams at a raucous Stade de France!

The great Siya Kolisi is singing himself as he leads out the defending champion Springboks.

Sam Cane leading the All Blacks as usual.

A glitzy light show and booming music greets the players from the tunnel, as well as great noise from the crowd.

Time for the national anthems, starting with New Zealand...

19:46 , George Flood

19:36 , George Flood

Standard Sport's Nick Purewal at the Stade de France

So 50 days after New Zealand kicked off this Rugby World Cup by losing 27-13 to hosts France, the All Blacks face South Africa for the Webb Ellis Cup.

The Springboks lost 13-8 to Ireland on September 23, so both teams have shown their fallibility in this tournament.

But tonight, one side will go home with a record fourth World Cup triumph.

The two most dominant teams in this competition’s history go at it once again.

The Boks will look to batter New Zealand into submission, while the All Blacks will aim to run South Africa off their feet.

If the rain holds off this could be an absolute classic.

Ian Foster: Dane Coles decisions 'the toughest I've had as coach'

19:30 , George Flood

Spare a thought for Dane Coles, the long-serving All Blacks hooker who is not in the squad tonight.

The 36-year-old - a World Cup winner in 2015 - is retiring from rugby after the tournament but will not get the chance to make it a glorious finish with a 91st cap in Paris.

“Yeah, tough,” head coach Ian Foster said of the decision not to include Coles tonight as he shapes his reserve forward options to best counter the threat of South Africa's infamous 'Bomb Squad'.

"That was a tough one. Probably the toughest I have had as a coach.”

Asked how Coles had taken the news, Foster added: "The way that I would have expected him to.

"He's a champion."

(Getty Images)

New Zealand vs South Africa

19:17 , George Flood

Standard Sport's rugby correspondent Nick Purewal offers his pre-match thoughts from the Stade de France, where the weather is actually holding at the moment.

Dry conditions for running rugby would surely give the edge to the All Blacks, but you fancy the Boks to come through any arm wrestle as they always seem to.

Will Jordan eyes World Cup try-scoring record

19:05 , George Flood

It isn't just the Webb Ellis Cup that flying New Zealand wing Will Jordan has his eyes on tonight.

The Crusaders star notched a scintillating hat-trick in the semi-final thrashing of Argentina, moving onto eight for the tournament - level with the record held jointly by the great Jonah Lomu, Bryan Habana and Julian Savea.

One more tonight will see him stand alone as the highest try-scorer at a single World Cup ever.

(AFP via Getty Images)

18:55 , George Flood

It's not just the Stade de France that will be rocking tonight!

Huge final watch parties will be taking place across New Zealand and South Africa, including this large gathering in Cape Town.

South Africa are just an hour ahead of the UK, but in New Zealand it's just approaching 7am on Sunday morning.

Quite an occasion to start the day!

(REUTERS)

The immovable object meets the irresistible force in heavyweight final

18:36 , George Flood

The two teams with three Rugby World Cup triumphs apiece regard today’s final as a once-in-a-lifetime occasion, writes Nick Purewal in Paris.

New Zealand and South Africa have won six of the nine World Cups.

Whoever triumphs will make history by lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a fourth time.

Of course, this is not even the first final between the All Blacks and the Springboks — and yet both consider this Stade de France contest as unique.

The history and supremacy of both teams would argue otherwise. But when Sam Cane, Ian Foster, Siya Kolisi and Jacques Nienaber talk, the entire rugby globe listens.

(AP)

“I don’t think it will happen again in our lifetime to have two teams like this meet in a World Cup final,” said South Africa captain Kolisi.

The defending champion Springboks against the resurgent All Blacks. The immovable object against the irresistible force.

Rain and wind before final in Paris

18:26 , George Flood

The stage is set under the lights at the majestic Stade de France, which will be full to the rafters in a great wave of noise and colour very shortly.

It's been horribly wet and windy in Paris again today and appears to remain so with kick-off in the final just over 90 minutes away now.

Let's hope the conditions don't spoil what should be an absolutely cracking contest.

(PA)

All-English officiating team for final

18:21 , George Flood

We have an all-English officiating crew for tonight's final after Steve Borthwick's side did not make it.

Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle, supported by assistants Karl Dickson and Matthew Carley.

The TMO is Tom Foley. A proud night for each of them and fully deserves for Barnes, who remains one of the very best referees.

(Getty Images)

Dallaglio: Mega occasion in prospect as biggest titans collide

18:09 , George Flood

When New Zealand were thumped 35-7 by South Africa at Twickenham at the end of August, few if any people were tipping the All Blacks for a record fifth World Cup final, writes Lawrence Dallaglio.

When the All Blacks were then turned over 27-13 by France in Paris on September 8 to open this tournament, neutral observers politely diverted attention elsewhere.

Lose one game and it is a national inquiry in New Zealand — lose two so quickly and it is panic stations.

That Springboks battering at Twickenham was New Zealand’s heaviest-ever international defeat. France swatted the All Blacks aside just weeks later, too.

(Action Images via Reuters)

But ever since, the All Blacks have quietly pounced on the misdirection of sending people scuttling off to examine other contenders — and built towards yet another final showdown.

All Blacks boss Ian Foster will be replaced by Scott Robertson after the tournament in a long-term arrangement, that probably owes much to New Zealand’s tricky years since the last World Cup.

New Zealand vs South Africa prediction

17:56 , George Flood

It was ugly against England but South Africa wrestled through to the final in the manner that only champions can muster.

That said, New Zealand knocked out a superb Ireland team and are certainly a big-game outfit.

It's a really tough one to call but the defending champions have the edge and will be whipped back into shape after disappointing for much of their semi-final.

South Africa to win, by under five points

(AFP via Getty Images)

New Zealand vs South Africa lineups in full

17:52 , George Flood

New Zealand XV: B Barrett; Jordan, Ioane, J Barrett, Telea; Mo'unga, Smith; De Groot, Taylor, Lomax; Retallick, S Barrett; Frizell, Cane (c), Savea.

Replacements: Taukei'aho, Williams, Laulala, Whitelock, Papalii, Christie, McKenzie, Lienert-Brown.

South Africa XV: Willemse; Arendse, Kriel, De Allende, Kolbe; Pollard, De Klerk; Kitshoff, Mbonambi, Malherbe; Etzebeth, Mostert; Kolisi (c), Du Toit, Vermeulen.

Replacements: Fourie, Nche, Nyakane, Kleyn, Snyman, Smith, Wiese, Le Roux.

South Africa team news

17:47 , George Flood

South Africa have changed both of their half-backs, with Faf de Klerk preferred to Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Handre Pollard has completed a remarkable comeback story from injury at this World Cup by earning a starting spot in the final, having showed nerves of steel to kick the winning penalty to see off England last Saturday.

Manie Libbok drops out after being hooked early in the semis and, like Reinach, doesn't even make the squad as Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber opts for a 7-1 bench split in favour of the forwards.

Versatile full-back Willie le Roux is the only backline cover among the replacements, with wing Cheslin Kolbe and back-rower Kwagga Smith earmarked to step in at scrum-half if required.

(David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bongi Mbonambi is free to play and starts at hooker as usual after World Rugby deemed this week that there was "insufficient evidence" to bring any charges following allegations that he aimed a racial slur at England flanker Tom Curry both in last weekend's semi-final and in an autumn international at Twickenham last year.

Prop Trevor Nyakane is on the bench with Vincent Koch out, with former Ireland lock Jean Kleyn and Leicester No8 Jasper Wiese also moving into the squad.

In terms of caps, this is the most experienced Springboks team ever named as they look to follow the New Zealand vintage of 2015 to become only the second side ever to successfully defend the World Cup.

New Zealand team news

17:38 , George Flood

Outgoing New Zealand head coach Ian Foster has made just two changes to his matchday squad after the hopelessly one-sided 44-6 semi-final demolition of Argentina last Friday night.

Only one is in the starting XV, with Brodie Retallick preferred to another vastly experienced option in Sam Whitelock in the second row.

The other alteration is on the bench, where prop Nepo Laulala gets the nod over Fletcher Newell.

(Getty Images)

Where to watch New Zealand vs South Africa

17:34 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, tonight's final is available to watch live and free to air on ITV1, with coverage beginning at 7pm BST.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the final live for free online via the ITVX website and app.

Welcome to Rugby World Cup final LIVE coverage

17:30 , George Flood

So after 47 matches played across seven weeks in eight different cities, it all comes down to this.

New Zealand and defending champions South Africa lock horns in a potentially epic 2023 Rugby World Cup final at the Stade de France in Paris tonight.

Two of the sport's great teams are out to claim a record-breaking fourth Webb Ellis Cup in this evening's high-profile showpiece, which is a repeat of that iconic 1995 final in Johannesburg.

The Springboks inflicted a record Test defeat on the All Blacks the last time these two Southern Hemisphere powerhouses met at Twickenham in the build-up to this World Cup, but something tells us that tonight's showdown will be a lot closer.

Kick-off in the final is at 8pm BST, and we have Standard Sport rugby correspondent Nick Purewal providing expert analysis and insight from the Stade de France across the evening.

We'll have match build-up, team news and live minute-by-minute updates after kick-off.

Trust us - you won't want to miss it!