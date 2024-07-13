New Zealand vs England LIVE! Latest score and updates from second summer Test

England have the daunting task of trying to defeat the All Blacks at Eden Park today as they conclude their summer tour series with a Second Test in Auckland. To say this stadium is something of a fortress for New Zealand would be a huge understatement, with the hosts unbeaten in 48 consecutive matches there since France’s famous ‘try from the end of the world’ all the way back in 1994.

Steve Borthwick’s side delivered an impressive display in last weekend’s opening clash in Dunedin, where they matched the All Blacks for long periods before two late Damian McKenzie penalties condemned them to an agonising one-point loss at Forsyth Barr Stadium, 16-15. It was a performance from which they can certainly take a lot of confidence, though many will feel they missed a golden chance to record only their third-ever victory on New Zealand soil and first since 2003.

Borthwick has been forced into two changes to his starting XV, with Fin Baxter and Freddie Steward replacing Joe Marler and George Furbank as opposite number Scott Robertson brings in Finlay Christie for injured scrum-half TJ Perenara. Follow New Zealand vs England live below!

Kick-off: 8.05am BST | Eden Park, Auckland

How to watch: Sky Sports

New Zealand team news: Christie replaces the injured Perenara

England team news: Baxter gets first start as Steward returns

Lineups in full

New Zealand team news: Finlay Christie comes in at scrum-half

05:50 , George Flood

New Zealand have made one injury-enforced change to the lineup that secured the narrowest of victories in new head coach Scott Robertson’s first game in charge last weekend and their first match since losing the World Cup final to South Africa by a single point in Paris in October.

It’s come at scrum-half, where TJ Perenara - recovered from a long-term Achilles injury to replace the retired Aaron Smith - misses out with a knee problem that forced him off at half-time in Dunedin.

The Scottish-born Finlay Christie deputised in the second half in the First Test and now starts, with the uncapped Chiefs No9 Cortez Ratima called onto the bench.

(Getty Images)

How to watch New Zealand vs England

05:45 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s Second Test will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports.

Coverage begins on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action at 7:30am BST.

Live stream: Those with a Sky Sports subscription can also watch the match live online via the Sky Go app.

05:42 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of New Zealand vs England in the Second Test in Auckland.

It’s the final match of England’s three-match summer tour series today as they seek to bounce back from last week’s thrilling but ultimately agonising one-point opening loss to the All Blacks in Dunedin, having thrashed Eddie Jones’ inexperienced Japan team in Tokyo last month.

It’s a formidable challenge ahead for Steve Borthwick’s side, with New Zealand having not lost at fortress Eden Park now for some 30 years.

Kick-off is again at 8:05am BST, so keep it right here for all your match build-up, team news and live updates across the morning. This should be another epic!