New Zealand vs England: Kick-off time, TV channel, live stream, team news, lineups, h2h, odds today

England take on the All Blacks in New Zealand on Saturday as they begin the second leg of their high-profile summer tour.

Steve Borthwick’s side head to Dunedin for the first Test of a two-match series this month, with the concluding game to follow at Auckland’s Eden Park next weekend.

While this is a New Zealand side in a state of obvious transition under new head coach Scott Robertson, the replacement for Ian Foster, taking them on in their own backyard remains for most the ultimate challenge in the world of rugby union.

England warmed up for their trip to the Land of the Long White Cloud with a one-off Test in Japan last week, inflicting a heavy 52-17 defeat in their first reunion with former boss Eddie Jones - now back in charge of the Brave Blossoms after a disastrous second stint with Australia - since his sacking by the RFU after seven years at the Twickenham helm in December 2022.

Marcus Smith grabbed his fly-half starting opportunity with both hands in an eight-try demolition in Tokyo that was slightly soured by a late red card for Charlie Ewels that ruled the Bath lock out of the New Zealand leg of the trip.

But while that was a decent confidence-booster, this is a whole different level that England will need to rise to against a New Zealand outfit narrowly edged out by South Africa in the World Cup final in France in the autumn.

New Zealand vs England date, kick-off time and venue

The first Test between New Zealand and England takes place on Saturday July 6, 2024.

The match takes place at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin, with kick-off scheduled for 8:05am BST - which is 7:05pm local time.

How to watch New Zealand vs England

TV channel: In the UK, the first Test is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action, with coverage beginning on both channels at 7:30am.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers can also catch the action live online via the Sky Go app.

New Zealand vs England team news

Borthwick has made two changes to face the All Blacks from the side that crushed an inexperienced Japan team in Tokyo last time out.

Both props have been changed, with Joe Marler coming in at loosehead and Will Stuart getting the nod at tighthead in place of Bevan Rodd and Dan Cole respectively.

While Cole is on the bench as he gets set to match Jason Leonard as England’s joint-second most-capped player of all time on 114 behind Ben Youngs, Rodd is dropped entirely as uncapped Harlequins front-rower Fin Baxter prepares for his Test debut as a replacement.

Ewels was replaced in the touring squad by Saracens’ Nick Isiekwe after his two-week suspension for a dangerous clear-out on Japan captain Michael Leitch that saw him become the first England player ever to be sent off twice and the first in the history of international rugby union to be dismissed on consecutive Test appearances.

But it’s Northampton’s Alex Coles who takes his spot on the bench, while Harry Randall makes way for Ben Spencer as scrum-half cover for Alex Mitchell despite scoring against Japan.

Saints wing Ollie Sleightholme is also preparing for his England debut off the bench after replacing Sale’s Tom Roebuck, who earned a first cap of his own in Tokyo.

Experience: Joe Marler will line up in the front row for England against New Zealand (Getty Images)

Fin Smith will continue to back up namesake Marcus Smith, who keeps the No10 shirt with George Ford out injured and Owen Farrell no longer involved in Test rugby, while Tom Curry and Theo Dan also retain their places on the bench.

New Zealand named their first lineup under former Crusaders coach Robertson on Thursday, with lock Scott Barrett appointed as captain and supported by brother Jordie and Ardie Savea, having replaced the retired Sam Cane.

A third Barrett brother, Beauden, is only on the bench as Stephen Perofeta gets the nod at full-back instead.

Along with influential skipper Cane, New Zealand were also hit by the post-World Cup retirements of fellow stalwarts Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick and Aaron Smith.

Mark Tele’a is joined on the wings by Sevu Reece as Will Jordan continues to recover from shoulder surgery, with Jordie Barrett and Rieko Ioane retained as the centre partnership.

With Smith retired and Richie Mo’unga now playing his club rugby in Japan, the fit-again TJ Perenara and Damian McKenzie are the starting half-back duo.

The pack shows an unchanged front row from the World Cup final, with Retallick replaced by Patrick Tuipulotu at lock and Samipeni Finau and Dalton Papali’i joining reigning World Rugby Player of the Year Savea in the back row, replacing Cane and Shannon Frizell.

There are five uncapped players in the wider squad for the series led by Chiefs back-rower Wallace Sititi, who was preferred to The Blues’ Hoskins Sotutu, plus scrum-half Cortez Ratima, hooker George Bell, prop Pasilio Tosi and centre Billy Proctor.

New Zealand vs England lineups

New Zealand XV: S Perofeta; S Reece, R Ioane, J Barrett, M Telea; D McKenzie, T Perenara; E de Groot, C Taylor, T Lomax, S Barrett (c), P Tuipulotu, S Finau, D Papali’i, A Savea

Replacements: A Aumua, O Tu’ungafasi, F Newell, T Vaa'i, L Jacobson, F Christie, A Lienert-Brown, B Barrett

England XV: G Furbank; I Feyi-Waboso, H Slade, O Lawrence, T Freeman; M Smith, A Mitchell; J Marler, J George (c), W Stuart; M Itoje, G Martin; C Cunningham-South, S Underhill, B Earl

Replacements: T Dan, F Baxter, D Cole, A Coles, T Curry, B Spencer, F Smith, O Sleightholme

New Zealand vs England head to head (h2h) history and results

England have won only eight of 43 previous meetings with New Zealand dating back to 1905, and none on New Zealand soil since 2003.

However, they are undefeated in back-to-back games now against the All Blacks, with three tries in a breathless final eight minutes - including two from Stuart - and 19 unanswered points sealing a thrilling 25-25 autumn draw at Twickenham in November 2022.

England had previously produced one of their greatest performances in modern memory to win a stunning World Cup semi-final tie in Yokohama in 2019.

England have not toured New Zealand since 2014, when they lost all three Tests. Their only other win over the All Blacks since 2003 came in an autumn international at Twickenham in 2012.

New Zealand wins: 33

England wins: 8

Draws: 2

New Zealand vs England prediction

There is perhaps slightly more reason than usual for England to have some cautious optimism heading to New Zealand, with the All Blacks beginning a new era under the leadership of Scotts Robertson and Barrett.

They have not played since that agonising one-point World Cup final loss to the Springboks in Paris in October, while Borthwick’s men by contrast have continued to build their rapport with an improved Six Nations campaign and that thumping win over Japan.

It’s a largely settled England side now other than the front-row changes, with a cohesive back division and Marcus Smith showing precisely what he can do in attack against the Brave Blossoms with no Ford or Farrell standing in his way.

New era: New Zealand are now captained by lock Scott Barrett (AFP via Getty Images)

There are clear signs of progress being made under Borthwick, but not enough at this stage to be tipping them to upset the mighty All Blacks on New Zealand soil, I’m afraid.

While there are new faces in this NZ squad and they have lost experienced leaders in the likes of Cane, it remains a star-studded affair with so many of the same stars still present and at the peak of their powers.

New Zealand to win by 15 points.

New Zealand vs England match odds

