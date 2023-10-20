New Zealand vs Argentina referee: Who is Rugby World Cup semi-final official Angus Gardner?

Australia’s Angus Gardner is one of the referees at this year’s Rugby World Cup.

The 39-year-old official is at a third tournament, making a debut as an assistant in England in 2015 before stepping up to the refereeing panel four years later in Japan.

He has been selected to oversee this year’s semi-final between New Zealand and Argentina at the Stade de France, his first knockout appointment.

Born in Sydney, Gardner took up refereeing at the age of 15.

He made his Super Rugby debut in 2012, officiating an encounter between the Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds.

By that stage, he had already made an international debut – in November 2011, Gardner took charge of an Oceania Cup match between Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu in Port Moresby.

A Tier One debut followed five years later, setting Gardner on a pathway to refereeing matches at the 2019 World Cup.

His reputation has grown since, allowing him to earn selection for this semi-final.

Gardner’s appointment may be good news for Pumas fans – the Australian was in charge for their historic first-ever win over the All Blacks in 2020.

Which games has Angus Gardner refereed at the 2023 Rugby World Cup?

South Africa v Scotland – Pool B (10 September, Marseille)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Nika Amashukeli (Geo) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)

Italy v Uruguay – Pool A (20 September, Nice)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Andrew Brace (Ire) & Jordan Way (Aus)

TMO: Tom Foley (Eng)

Tonga v Romania – Pool B (8 October, Lille)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Mathieu Raynal (Fra) & Christophe Ridley (Eng)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (Ire)

Semi-final 1: New Zealand v Argentina (20 October, Paris)

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

ARs: Nic Berry (Aus) & Karl Dickson (Eng)

TMO: Ben Whitehouse (Wal)