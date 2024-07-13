New Zealand v England LIVE rugby: Latest build-up and updates from second Test at Eden Park

New Zealand host England hoping to extend their long winning run at Eden Park and secure series victory.

The All Blacks showed serious guts and grit to pip the tourists in the first Test in Dunedin, holding on by a point as both sides produced excellent defensive performances.

The hosts now return to their Auckland fortress, where they have not been beaten since 1994, to try and sweep the series. Scott Robertson makes just a single change to his side as the new All Blacks coach looks to build continuity and cohesion.

Steve Borthwick, meanwhile, suffered a major injury blow on match eve with George Furbank ruled out. The full-back has been an integral part of England’s evolution in attack and defence, though Freddie Steward’s aerial acumen may be valuable if the contest is again nip and tuck.

New Zealand vs England - second Test

New Zealand vs England - second Test

New Zealand take on England in the second Test in Auckland at 8.05am BST, live on Sky Sports

The All Blacks haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994 and lead the series 1-0 after victory in Dunedin

England suffer major injury blow with George Furbank ruled out

Team news - New Zealand

07:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand are forced into a single change to their starting side after TJ Perenara’s knee injury. Finlay Christie takes his place at scrum half, with Cortez Raitama primed for a debut off the bench after an impressive season with the Chiefs. Beauden Barrett retains a replacement role after helping to steer the All Blacks home last week.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Scott Barrett (capt.), 5 Patrick Tuipulotu; 6 Samipeni Finau, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea; 9 Finlay Christie, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordie Barrett, 13 Rieko Ioane, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Stephen Perofeta.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Luke Jacobson; 21 Cortez Raitama, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 Beauden Barrett.

Samipeni Finau vs Chandler Cunningham-South

06:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks’ management will have been ruing the one that got away as they watched Cunningham-South submit his opposite number with a rampaging display in the first Test. Cunningham-South was born in Kent but raised in New Zealand until he returned to the UK in search of his chance. The hard-running 21-year-old is now a fixture in England’s back row and in Dunedin he made light of Finau’s reputation as an enforcer. Another thunderous outing at blindside flanker will tighten his grip on the jersey.

Chandler Cunningham-South has been a hit for England since making his debut earlier this year (PA Wire)

New Zealand vs England talking points - Steve Borthwick’s side reach end of long season

06:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England wasted a glorious opportunity to triumph on New Zealand soil in the first Test and while that provided their best chance to topple the All Blacks in this series, they showed enough to provide genuine hope for the rematch. New Zealand will be better with their first game since the World Cup final in the bank, but the tourists run out at Eden Park for the final 80 minutes of a mammoth season that began over a year ago. They will empty the tanks knowing that any off-note performances will count against them for selection when the rivals clash again at Twickenham on November 2.

Steve Borthwick claims pressure is on All Blacks after making single change to England side for second Test

06:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

England boss Steve Borthwick has stepped up his efforts to unsettle New Zealand ahead of Saturday’s second Test by insisting they will be burdened by expectation at their Eden Park fortress.

Borthwick had made just one change following the narrow 16-15 defeat in Dunedin by naming Fin Baxter at loosehead prop in place of Joe Marler, who has been ruled out by a foot injury, though George Furbank’s sore back has forced a late switch at full-back too.

And the head coach’s confidence in his team is reflected in his willingness to resume the mind games he started after England fell agonisingly shot in the first of two Tests against the All Blacks.

New Zealand stick with settled side for second England Test as All Blacks return to Eden Park fortress

06:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand have made one enforced change for Saturday’s second Test against England in Auckland by starting Finlay Christie at scrum-half.

TJ Perenara’s knee injury in the series opener at Forsyth Barr Stadium created a vacancy in the number nine jersey that has been filled by Christie, who came on as a replacement in the 16-15 victory.

Cortez Ratima has taken Christie’s place on the bench and will make his debut if he appears in the second of two Tests against England.

Flanker Samipeni Finau has been cleared to play after exiting last Saturday’s win for an HIA.

New Zealand to provide shot clock for second Test after Damian McKenzie error

05:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A shot clock will be in operation for England’s second Test against New Zealand in response to Damian McKenzie’s blunder that could have cost the All Blacks victory in the series opener.

McKenzie allowed the 60 seconds permitted to take a penalty to run down as he was lining up a late shot at goal that, if successful, would have propelled the hosts 19-15 in front at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The oversight presented England with the opportunity to stage one final attack and, although they fell short, the potential cost of McKenzie’s mistake became a major talking point.

Referee Nika Amashukeli blew his whistle to indicate that the 60 seconds had elapsed but goalkickers are now to have sight of a countdown timer as England look to level the series at Eden Park.

Will Greenwood: Marcus Smith can tweak his game to be England’s best fly-half

05:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Marcus Smith is cementing his position as England’s premier fly-half by developing a more rounded game, according to Will Greenwood.

Smith has retained the number 10 jersey for Saturday’s second Test against New Zealand at Eden Park after a bright attacking display in Dunedin that was blurred by misfiring from the kicking-tee.

For the 25-year-old’s critics, failing to land two routine penalties and a conversion in a one-point defeat was evidence of frailty at the highest level, but 2003 World Cup winner Greenwood sees a player who is becoming smarter in his approach.

Jamie George: England given ‘massive lift’ for All Blacks clash by Euro 2024 win

05:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jamie George says England have been inspired by their footballing counterparts reaching the final of Euro 2024 as they target their own famous victory against New Zealand.

England’s squad gathered in the team room of their Auckland hotel to watch Gareth Southgate’s men dispatch the Netherlands 2-1 and set-up a showdown with Spain on Sunday evening.

The two camps have been in regular contact through their head coaches and George admitted the result “created a huge buzz” that his tourists are aiming to harness when they face the All Blacks on Saturday.

New Zealand vs England

Friday 12 July 2024 11:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the second Test between New Zealand and England in Auckland.

The All Blacks secured a narrow, nervy victory in Dunedin last week to take a 1-0 lead in this two-match series, and now return to a venue where they haven’t been beaten in 30 years.

England, then, are up against it as they bid to square affairs in Auckland, but Steve Borthwick’s side will have been encouraged by how they limited their hosts in the first Test and will be full of belief that they can pull off a famous victory.

Kick-off at Eden Park is at 8.05am BST.