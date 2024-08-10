New Zealand v Argentina LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates as Pumas threaten shock victory over All Blacks

New Zealand return to Rugby Championship action full of confidence after beating England and Fiji in their first engagements under Scott Robertson.

The All Blacks showed their grit and guile in overcoming Steve Borthwick’s side to take a 2-0 series victory, before producing a more fluent performance against the Pacific Islanders in San Diego. They will be without a couple of significant figures for this tournament opener, though, including captain Scott Barrett, who has picked up a finger injury.

Opponents Argentina travel across to Wellington after signs of encouragement under their own new coach Felipe Contempomi, with the Pumas hunting another significant victory two years on from a first win on New Zealand soil. They are also shorn of a skipper with Julian Montoya nursing sore ribs, though in Pablo Matera they have an experienced deputy in a typically strong-looking visiting side.

The two teams will meet again in Auckland next week at an Eden Park venue where the All Blacks have been unbeatable for three decades, leaving this perhaps Argentina’s best opportunity for an upset that could throw this tournament wide open after South Africa’s opening win over Australia.

Follow all the latest from Wellington below:

New Zealand v Argentina - Rugby Championship

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 30-25 Argentina (Mark Tele’a, 53 minutes)

HT: New Zealand 20-15 Argentina

TRY! New Zealand 20-15 ARGENTINA (Mateo Carreras, 38 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 20-8 Argentina (Anton Lienert-Brown, 36 minutes)

TRY! New Zealand 10-5 ARGENTINA (Lucio Cinti, 24 minutes)

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 10-0 Argentina (Sam Darry, 16 minutes)

KICK OFF!

New Zealand take on Argentina in Wellington with both sides missing their captains, live on Sky Sports

New Zealand 30-28 Argentina, 62 minutes

09:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina clear up to halfway, but the All Blacks show venom and variety in attack, swift transfers creating space for Dalton Papali’i to roam into up the right.

The Barrett brothers combine to bust Argentina open! A suspicion of a forward pass in there, but onwards the hosts go...

New Zealand 30-28 Argentina, 60 minutes

09:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last, something for the big boys to cheer - an hour into this game and we finally have a scrum! Hallelujah! A knock-on from Cortez Ratima from a gorgeous Beauden Barrett offload and Gonzalo Bertranou will feed it.

It’s a long time since Angus Gardner’s pre-match chat with both front rows, so he takes a moment to remind both sides of what he is expecting. In and out quickly with Argentina wobbling a little, but possession is safely theirs.

Missed penalty! New Zealand 30-28 Argentina, 59 minutes

09:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And that’s an error from one of them! Damian McKenzie tugs a penalty away to the left, three potentially vital points slipping by. Poor by his standards.

Changes at prop for New Zealand - Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax complete their evening without having had to pack down for a single scrum. Ofa Tu’ungafasi and Fletcher Newell are on.

New Zealand 30-28 Argentina, 58 minutes

09:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It was at this sort of moment in their series win over England that Scott Robertson went to his closer, bringing Beauden Barrett off the bench and relying on the veteran to steer the ship out of choppy water. But he’s lost that option with Barrett in the starting side - replacement scrum half Cortez Ratima is on for TJ Perenara but all of the All Blacks’ playmakers are already on the park.

PENALTY! New Zealand 30-28 ARGENTINA (Santiago Carreras, 57 minutes)

09:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three more from the boot of Santiago Carreras. Argentina are sticking with their hosts.

New Zealand 30-25 Argentina, 56 minutes

09:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina will answer instantly, as they have seemed to be able to all day. Dalton Papali’i makes a splendid tackle on Juan Cruz Mallia as the full-back hits the line at speed, but the openside can’t roll away quickly enough.

On comes the tee.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 30-25 Argentina (Mark Tele’a, 53 minutes)

09:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And it’s Will Jordan’s fellow wing wonder Mark Tele’a who provides an intelligent injection to score!

That’s precisely what Tele’a is so good at. With Argentina tiring in their defensive effort and a penalty coming, Tele’a meanders with menace, waiting to attack tight spaces and flagging forwards. He picks his moment to pop up on TJ Perenara’s shoulder, the scrum half dropping it off to the wiry, wiggly wing, who slips between two tacklers and slides under the posts.

New Zealand 23-25 Argentina, 52 minutes

09:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Jordan’s arrival adds impetus to the All Blacks’ attack, purposeful and precise as they make inroads into the Argentina 22.

New Zealand 23-25 Argentina, 51 minutes

09:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A return to action for Will Jordan on the wing for the All Blacks, replacing Sevu Reece. That may bring a few Pumas out in cold sweats given how he tore them to shreds at the Stade de France in that semi-final last year.

PENALTY! New Zealand 23-25 ARGENTINA (Santiago Carreras, 50 minutes)

09:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both times Argentina have beaten New Zealand, they’ve ended with 25 points. You fancy they’ll need more than that today, but Santiago Carreras’s crisp clap through the back of the ball takes them to that tally.

New Zealand 23-22 Argentina, 49 minutes

09:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

“I’m not seeing anything there, guys,” Angus Gardner says to his team of officials, though Brett Cronan is trying to talk his Australian compatriot around. The referee does not believe Blackadder has done much wrong, and after some back-and-forth, is happy just with a penalty. I’m not certain Cronan agrees, but that looks good refereeing from Gardner, Blackadder receptive and going backwards in contact, even if he could have been lower.

Argentina seem happy enough with a penalty to point towards the posts.

New Zealand 23-22 Argentina, 49 minutes

09:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The huge Sclavi makes mincemeat of an All Blacks tackler with his first tote. TMO Brett Cronan wants to look at Ethan Blackadder’s actions in that tackle - the New Zealand blindside came off second best but there may be head contact...

New Zealand 23-22 Argentina, 47 minutes

09:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A brace of changes for Argentina. It’s a first cap for young gun Efrain Elias, so impressive as captain at the U20 World Cup last month, in the second row, while Joel Sclavi replaces Eduardo Bello. “Sorry you didn’t get a scrum,” referee Angus Gardner quips to Bello as the tighthead is replaced - still we wait for that first skirmish as the first front-rower leaves the field.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 23-22 Argentina (Damian McKenzie, 47 minutes)

09:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Effortless power in the strike from Damian McKenzie. The All Blacks lead once more.

New Zealand 20-22 Argentina, 46 minutes

09:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A coach-killer of a penalty, Argentina almost instantly infringing after the restart. Damian McKenzie calls for the tee and will try to nudge the hosts back in front.

TRY! New Zealand 20-22 ARGENTINA (Franco Molina, 43 minutes)

09:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Beautifully worked at the front and Franco Molina reaches to the line!

Superb! A dummy jumper at the back of the lineout distracts the All Blacks forwards, leaving them short of steel at the front. A grounded Franco Molina takes at the front and lets the wave carry him, the mass of his mates thumping into his midriff and driving the lock over for his first Test try. Santiago Carreras converts in fine fashion - Argentina lead at Sky Stadium!

New Zealand 20-15 Argentina, 42 minutes

09:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand cycle through a load of phases inside their own half, ever a dangerous game. Sam Darry wins his collision but that leaves him exposed to the attentions of Pablo Matera, who finds the ball and forces darry to hold on.

Santiago Carreras’ touchfinder is spot on, the wind having died down completely. Argentina hooker Ignacio Ruiz will throw from five metres out.

Second half...

09:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The players are back out there. All Blacks assistant coach Jason Ryan urges his side to “respect the ball” a little more in the second half, believing they have just been guilty of a few too many silly errors. Off we go again in Wellington.

HT: New Zealand 20-15 Argentina

09:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Not a single scrum in that first 40 minutes - remarkable handling despite a high tempo.

Can the All Blacks power clear? South Africa have already made a significant statement of intent on the opening day of Rugby Championship action...

South Africa romp past Australia in Rugby Championship opener

HT: New Zealand 20-15 Argentina

08:54 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lively stuff in Wellington, New Zealand producing a couple of their trademark dances but finding Argentina enjoying the beat and going nearly step-for-step with the All Blacks. The hosts will surely produce their trademark second-half surge, but the Pumas are very much in the hunt.

HALF TIME: New Zealand 20-15 Argentina

08:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

New Zealand 20-15 Argentina, 40 minutes

08:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An Argentina carrier is dragged into touch as the half-time hooter sounds. Off they all go for a much-needed rest after 40 mad minutes of high-octane action.

TRY! New Zealand 20-15 ARGENTINA (Mateo Carreras, 38 minutes)

08:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A lightning strike to answer from Argentina!

They just refuse to go away! There’s a healthy stroke of fortune about this score, Sevu Reece tapping back a high hoist with Santiago Carreras beaten in the air and presuming he will find a teammate. But it’s Mateo Carreras instead who collects Reece’s slap, and the wing wizard does the rest, sprinting into spaces left vacant.. Damian McKenzie is bamboozled by a mamba-like manouevre as Carreras cuts across the turf and beneath the posts, allowing his namesake to convert.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 20-8 Argentina (Anton Lienert-Brown, 36 minutes)

08:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A pretty pirouette and Anton Lienert-Brown is in!

New Zealand find their clinical edge! The forwards batter and beat away in tight, forcing the goalline defence of Argentina to concertina. Damian McKenzie provides the tempo and tune, asking Lienert-Brown to dance as he takes a pass, with the centre’s nifty spin ensuring he evades a tacker and goes in untouched.

New Zealand 13-8 Argentina, 34 minutes

08:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The blue and white bricks in the Argentina wall refuse to budge as the All Blacks assess their armoury, trying a variety of weapons but finding no joy. An offside penalty will afford them an opportunity to mount an assault from a more advanced position.

PENALTY! New Zealand 13-8 ARGENTINA (Santiago Carreras, 31 minutes)

08:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Santiago Carreras takes his time, though it’s the sort of kick he’d have knocked over when first toddling about on a rugby pitch. Argentina narrow the gap.

New Zealand 13-5 Argentina, 30 minutes

08:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina can’t make much of the maul but their feisty fringe thumpers begin to gain ground, edging ever closer to the All Blacks line. Pablo Matera loses control in contact, but there’s another penalty to take.

Matera has a mull, wondering whether to give it another go. Eventually, a reluctant finger is pointed towards the posts.

New Zealand 13-5 Argentina, 29 minutes

08:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina may answer immediately. Pedro Rubiolo pounces on an isolated Jordie Barrett as Thomas Gallo cries “timber!”, swinging an axe at the centre’s ankles.

Well well well. Argentina turn down a shot at goal and instead prod the penalty to the corner.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 13-5 Argentina (Damian McKenzie, 28 minutes)

08:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three from three from the tee for Damian McKenzie. This is tougher than his first two strikes, just right of centre and 40 metres out, but it’s nothing to unduly trouble a high-class kicker.

New Zealand 10-5 Argentina, 26 minutes

08:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That is somehow Lucio Cinti’s first Test try. He’s bounced between inside centre, outside centre and the wing for club and country over the last couple of years, but I reckon he’s a man to build around in that 13 jumper for Felipe Contepomi.

That will annoy the Pumas boss, though - skipper Pablo Matera concedes a soft ruck penalty.

TRY! New Zealand 10-5 ARGENTINA (Lucio Cinti, 24 minutes)

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cinti-llating!

Ooh, this is a corker from Argentina! They turn over possession near halfway and switch rapidly in transition, spotting New Zealand are lighter than they’d like to be in wide channels. Pablo Matera picks his moment and his man, crabbing across and then sending Santiago Chocobares forth on a lovely angle.

Chocobares looks outside to his centre partner, putting it in the hands of the dynamic Cinti. Anton Lienert-Brown can’t snare the Saracen’s shirt, and in he goes. Delightful rugby!

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 22 minutes

08:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Excellent jackalling from Dalton Papali’i, just about holding his feet as he latches over the top even as two Argentina clearers thump into him within ten metres of the New Zealand line.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 19 minutes

08:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The home side very nearly conjure another spectacular try, Anton Lienert-Brown busting through the line and hurling an ambitious wide pass that Sevu Reece looks favourite to collect. It just catches the breeze, though, forcing Reece to leap to try and take, and the ball spills in a tangle of limbs on the edge of the Argentina 22.

New Zealand 10-0 Argentina, 18 minutes

08:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It hasn’t at all been a bad start from Argentina, either. They’ve looked spunky in attack and solid in defence, but that sort of score is always the danger against the All Blacks.

TRY! NEW ZEALAND 10-0 Argentina (Sam Darry, 16 minutes)

08:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An extraordinary coast-to-coast try!

What a remarkable score! Argentina cough up possession on the fringes of New Zealand’s 22, and off the All Blacks go. Damian McKenzie chips, chases and beats a sluggish Thomas Gallo to the bouncing ball, connecting with Beauden Barrett.

There is no-one within 15 metres of the full-back as he advances up the right, but Barrett is so intelligent, dropping boot to ball and kicking some 30 metres infield where three teammates are chasing. Two of them are tight-five forwards, emblematic of the All Blacks’ all-court game, and though a horror bounce kippers Codie Taylor, lock Sam Darry is on hand to mop up and spin to the line. It’s a try, really, that only New Zealand would score - McKenzie converts and the hosts are into their work!

New Zealand 3-0 Argentina, 13 minutes

08:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Lucio Cinti gets his big mitts to TJ Perenara’s attempted box kick, blocking it into touch. Perenara can be vulnerable to charge downs, not perhaps the best technical box kicker.

And again! Argentina are putting the pressure on the scrum half and there is a flick of Argentine fingers en route to the touchline. That will give New Zealand the throw, but Perenara will have to tighten up his technique or sort himself some more protection.

PENALTY! NEW ZEALAND 3-0 Argentina (Damian McKenzie, 12 minutes)

08:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Simple as you like for Damian McKenzie. The All Blacks are first on the board.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 11 minutes

08:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Six penalties in eleven minutes against Argentina, this one for offside. Pablo Matera is called in for a warning as coach Felipe Contepomi fumes in the box, barking down his microphone to get a message on to his side.

The All Blacks will take the opportunity to get the scoring started from the tee.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 10 minutes

08:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

This game hasn’t yet settled into any kind of shape. Argentina’s lineout goes awry, a hand on an All Black jumper conceding another penalty. New Zealand don’t fancy the three; to that left corner they return.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 9 minutes

08:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Outstanding maul defence! Juan Martin Gonzalez takes the plaudits, he and the rest of this brilliant, beastly back row splintering the All Blacks drive and isolating Codie Taylor. A penalty to Argentina.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 8 minutes

08:14 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The All Blacks go on an adventure with advantage, keeping the ball alive even after a couple of missed connections. A corner-flagging Lucio Cinti does very well to get to Sevu Reece and deny him a sprint to the line.

Back for the penalty. To the corner New Zealand go...

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 7 minutes

08:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

An intervention from TMO Brett Cronan, spotting a tackle from Eduardo Bello on Ardie Savea that is high. The head-to-head contact is minimal, and it will just be a penalty.

Into the Pumas 22 the All Blacks go for the first time.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 6 minutes

08:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nearly a try from nowhere for Matias Moroni! The ball spills free on the All Blacks side from a ruck but a hurried flick to the right is misdirected, allowing Moroni to put his boot on it. A kind bounce is collected by the wing, who steps past Damian McKenzie and stomps on the accelerator. The veteran, more often sighted at centre, doesn’t have the gears to ease away and Jordie Barrett gets back to strip him for parts, winning both ball and penalty to spare his side’s blushes somewhat. Argentina have come to play, though!

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 4 minutes

08:10 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A solid first effort with the lineout drive from New Zealand, making ten metres or so. TJ Perenara then tests the skies, Santiago Carreras tracking the flight nicely even in the breeze and taking in a composed manner. He is quick introduced to the surface via a stiff shoulder from an All Black chaser.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 3 minutes

08:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argentina threaten from the lineout, too, but Ardie Savea matches Juan Martin Gonzalez in a battle of strength, forcing him into touch. The two number eightts are among the most freakish athletes in world rugby - their duel could be lots of fun today.

Sam Darry takes Codie Taylor’s throw, and Argentina are offside in midfield, allowing the All Blacks an easy clearance of their lines.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 2 minutes

08:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

What a start from Argentina! Santiago Carreras makes a half-break and connects with Matias Moroni, requiring a retreating Beauden Barrett to get back and prevent Mateo Carreras taking his wing colleague’s potential try-assisting offload.

Sharp scrambling from Barrett, but the Pumas look full of energy and invention.

New Zealand 0-0 Argentina, 1 minute

08:07 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Mark Tele’a and Ardie Savea get on the ball early, two of the chief tormentors of Argentina from that semi-final win this time well handled. TJ Perenara clears to just short of halfway but here come Argentina, carrying nicely in their first few phases.

KICK OFF!

08:06 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The last time these two met was of course that semi-final drubbing in Paris last October. Will Argentina get any closer today? We are underway in Wellington!

New Zealand vs Argentina

08:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two lovely renditions of the anthems done and dusted, and into formation New Zealand slide for the haka. TJ Perenara is back to lead it, the scrum half having overcome that worrying-looking knee injury from the first Test against England.

New Zealand vs Argentina match officials

08:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Referee: Angus Gardner (Aus)

Assistant Referees: Nic Berry (Aus) & Andrea Piardi (Ita)

TMO: Brett Cronan (Aus)

New Zealand vs Argentina

07:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Cake Tin isn’t close to full to the rim, but there’s a decent crowd in Wellington, where it is cold and a little windy. Classic Wellington conditions, really.

South Africa have made an early statement of Rugby Championship intent - will the All Blacks do likewise?

Team news - Argentina

07:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pablo Matera takes the reins for Argentina with Julian Montoya recovering from a rib injury. Ignacio Ruiz is the beneficiary of his skipper’s absence at hooker while old-stager Agustin Creevy provides highly-experienced back-up; at the other end of the age spectrum on the bench, young lock Efrain Elias is set for a debut after an impressive U20 World Cup campaign in South Africa. Matias Moroni shifts to the wing as Lucio Cinti comes in to the midfield.

Argentina XV: 1 Thomas Gallo, 2 Ignacio Ruiz, 3 Eduardo Bello; 4 Franco Molina, 5 Pedro Rubiolo; 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 7 Marcos Kremer, 8 Juan Martin Gonzalez; 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 10 Santiago Carreras; 11 Mateo Carreras, 12 Santiago Chocobares, 13 Lucio Cinti, 14 Matias Moroni; 15 Juan Cruz Mallia.

Replacements: 16 Agustin Creevy, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Joel Sclavi, 19 Efrain Elias, 20 Tomas Lavanini, 21 Joaquin Oviedo; 22 Lautaro Bazan Velez, 23 Tomas Albornoz.

Team news - New Zealand

07:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the All Blacks’ first two fixtures of the Rugby Championship, with Ardie Savea stepping up to skipper in his stead. Barrett is joined in the treatment room by fellow lock Patrick Tuipulotu, prompting an opportunity for Sam Darry after a debut against Fiji, while Ethan Blackadder occupies the blindside. Stephen Perofeta is absent with a calf problem, making the return from shoulder surgery of Will Jordan timely — he bolsters the back three options on the bench.

New Zealand XV: 1 Ethan de Groot, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Tyrel Lomax; 4 Tupou Vaa’i, 5 Sam Darry; 6 Ethan Blackadder, 7 Dalton Papali’i, 8 Ardie Savea (captain); 9 TJ Perenara, 10 Damian McKenzie; 11 Mark Tele’a, 12 Jordan Barrett, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 14 Sevu Reece; 15 Beauden Barrett.

Replacements: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Josh Lord, 20 Wallace Sititi; 21 Cortez Ratima, 22 Rieko Ioane, 23 Will Jordan.

On to New Zealand vs Argentina...

07:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

There’s little time to reflect on that opener - the second game of the opening day of the 2024 Rugby Championship is almost upon us, with New Zealand and Argentina preeparing to tangle in Wellington. Let’s check in on the two teams...

FT: Australia 7-33 South Africa

07:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A commanding performance from the world champions, showing their class and flexing their muscles in a dominant victory in Brisbane. Some signs to encourage Joe Schmidt with the Wallabies’ defensive fight, but there is so much work to do on their kicking game, set piece and attacking accuracy.

FULL TIME! Australia 7-33 South Africa

07:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia 7-33 South Africa, 81 minutes

07:40 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That final go lasts less than 30 seconds. Luke Reimer drops the ball cold as he readies himself for a stern South African examination in contact, and that’s that!

Australia 7-33 South Africa, 80 minutes

07:39 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Into the final moments with South Africa still putting their bodies on the line defensively. A crunching hit and pilfering fingers from Malcolm Marx ensure they survive a last goalline stand, and a brilliant kick chase draws a penalty up on their own ten-metre.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu fancies more, aiming for the corner...but missing. Australia gather and will have a last go.

YELLOW CARD! Jesse Kriel is sent to the sin bin! Australia 7-33 South Africa, 79 minutes

07:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

But the Springboks will finish with 13 men - Jesse Kriel thrusts up a pinching paw trying to intercept a wide pass, but can’t gather. Luke Pearce shows his fourth yellow card of the contest as Australia eye one more score.

Australia 7-33 South Africa, 78 minutes

07:36 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Handre Pollard overcooks his restart, granting the hosts a midfield scrum back on halfway. Malcolm Marx returns from the sin bin to be part of the counter-shove.

TRY! AUSTRALIA 7-33 South Africa (Hunter Paisami, 76 minutes)

07:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last!

It had to come eventually. It’s taken 76 minutes and the Wallabies needed South Africa to be down two defenders, but space does finally open up for Hunter Paisami to slide in after Harry Wilson’s intelligent injection at the base with scrum half Tate McDermott tied up. Over goes the conversion, which matters little other than in the final accounting.

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 74 minutes

07:33 , Harry Latham-Coyle

My oh my. It’s not Australia’s day, another careless carry into contact from Dylan Pietsch bringing another handling error inside the South Africa 22. That rather sums up a properly untidy performance in the opposition red area, which will infuriate Joe Schmidt and his staff.

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 73 minutes

07:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Come on, Australia - surely you have to get off the mark here? A knock-on from South Africa will grant them stable set-piece ball as Bongi Mbonambi re-emerges to ensure that South Africa have a suitably qualified hooker on the park.

YELLOW CARD! Marco van Staden is sent to the sin bin! Australia 0-33 South Africa, 72 minutes

07:30 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks lose another man! Marco van Staden had failed to roll away at a ruck and Luke Pearce rushes to his pocket, South Africa having failed to heed his warning.

Van Staden will not return, barring a long period with the clock in the red. Malcolm Marx will, though - his yellow card stands on review and is not upgraded.

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 71 minutes

07:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cheslin Kolbe is the stand-in thrower for South Africa, showing off skills honed on the sevens circuit early in his career with Malcolm Marx in the bin. Bongi Mbonambi limbers up in case he is required to fill the void at a scrum as the Springboks clear to about 30 metres from their own line.

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 70 minutes

07:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A strong finish is a must now for Australia with another meeting in Perth to come next week. Another penalty against the Springboks brings a warning from referee Luke Pearce for Pieter-Steph du Toit, who has taken on the captaincy with Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Eben Etzebeth off.

Ah, yet more frustration for Australia inside the South Africa 22. The maul first stalls and then crabs left, and Hollie Davidson spots a boot on the touchline. Up goes the assistant’s flag with another opportunity gone.

YELLOW CARD! Malcom Marx is sent to the sin bin! Australia 0-33 South Africa, 68 minutes

07:25 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Rob Valetini is bent as he comes into contact but there’s a relatively forceful shoulder to the head of the Australian. Malcolm Marx couldn’t have got that much lower, but it meets the yellow card threshold and thus merits further review.

Off he goes for the next ten minutes at least.

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 68 minutes

07:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Cheslin Kolbe tries to rub salt in the Wallabies’ wound with an entirely needless drop goal. No dice - sliced to the right.

And TMO Ben Whitehouse has picked out some foul play. Is Malcolm Marx in trouble fo a tackle on Rob Valetini?

Australia 0-33 South Africa, 67 minutes

07:23 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Luke Reimer makes his Australia debut - these aren’t ideal circumstances for an openside to be introduced for his first cap, but a proud moment for the Brumbies back row, sparky off the bench for much of the season in Super Rugby Pacific. It feels like damage limitation mode now for the Wallabies.

TRY! Australia 0-33 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse, 64 minutes)

07:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Two tries in two minutes and it’s turning into a rout!

You always feared this might be coming after those missed Wallabies chances. They are cut quickly by Jesse Kriel, exploiting two tight five forwads on the edge, stepping inside Lukhan Salakaia-Loto and outside a tumbling James Slipper. Kriel has the speed to break away and the calmness of thought to slot his pass across to Kurt-Lee Arendse, who does the rest untouched.

TRY! Australia 0-28 SOUTH AFRICA (Kwagga Smith, 62 minutes)

07:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Too much punch, too much power - four scores for the Springboks as they re-assert their authority!

The inexorable march of mean, massive men around the corner leaves Australia desperately hunting a turnover, knowing they won’t be able to resist for long. As it is, the bigger blokes do the damage and allow the muscle-bound Kwagga Smith - comparably small, though still larger than most mortals - to dart between bodies to the line.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 60 minutes

07:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tate McDermott replaces Jake Gordon at scrum half as his forwards concede a lineout penalty. Marco van Staden and fellow back-row replacement Kwagga Smith punch forward with menace, and there are three advantages being played as South Africa use the hands to the left.

Has Kurt-Lee Arendse somehow tightroped the touchline and scored? No, a toe on the chalk denies him, but the Springboks have their pick of the penalties. They take the left-most of them and will set a scrum five metres out.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 58 minutes

07:13 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frisky carrying from Len Ikitau and Rob Valetini, might they are about the only two positive involvements Australia can muster in the movement. Jeremy Williams is isolated as he carries and Marco van Staden - on for Siya Kolisi - picks pleasingly at the carcass. Penalty to South Africa.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 56 minutes

07:11 , Harry Latham-Coyle

At last, signs of life from Australia in phase play, generating depth and pace in their play and making inroads down the left. That’s the first time, really, that they’ve got to the edge of the Springboks’ blitz.

A stray South African hand in the tackle ends the adventure within five metres of the visitors’ 22.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 52 minutes

07:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tight five changes for both teams - props Gerhard Steenekamp and Vincent Koch relieve the Springbok starters; Jeremy Williams takes Nick Frost’s place at lock for the Wallabies. Steenekamp and Koch pick up where Ox Nche and Frans Malherbe left off, earning a scrum penalty immediately.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 53 minutes

07:08 , Harry Latham-Coyle

He can, but it’s another opportunity gone for the Wallabies! Eben Etzebeth and co. dismantle the maul, and a loose ball is bobbled forward after Etzebeth corrals Jake Gordon.

He really is a remarkable player. This is cap number 123 for the 32-year-old and he’s still just about the best lock on the planet. That is his last act, though - Salmaan Moerat replaces him in the row.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 52 minutes

07:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Wallabies’ walking wounded are cleared to continue as Australia launch an assault on the South Africa 22. Dylan Pietsch makes a bright carry before Pieter-Steph du Toit locks him in a barbarous embrace. Entirely legal, unlike South Africa’s fringe defence, which is offside.

Back to that left corner. Can Josh Nasser get his throw right this time?

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 51 minutes

07:03 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s all gone a little hectic all of a sudden. A blind flicked offload out the back from South African hands buries itself in Rob Valetini’s midriff, and the big back rower tonks a kick ahead for faster men to get after. The Springboks get back and clear their lines, but there are broken bodies eveywhere, including James Slipper and Valetini himself.

Cobus Reinach, who threw that intercept to Valetini, is replaced by Grant Williams.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 50 minutes

07:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A couple of Wallaby catchers get themselves in a tangle and nearly fumble what should be a simple mark. In fact, they probably did - Tom Wright is a little lucky that Luke Pearce looks favourably on his catch and grants the full-back a free kick despite his drop. Wright, perhaps recognising he’s been fortunate, hurriedly snaps a kick away to touch.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 49 minutes

07:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The Springboks threaten to go the length of the field in transition, Cobus Reinach buzzy and busy and Eben Etzebeth absolutely monstering a tackler in contact. The lock is eventually dragged away into touch, to Australia’s relief.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 47 minutes

06:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Argh! Josh Nasser aims for Lukhan Salakaia-Loto at the tail but overcooks his throw! A chance missed for the Wallabies, and they simply cannot afford such errors.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 47 minutes

06:58 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Back-to-back penalties against South Africa - Eben Etzebeth’s breakdown pilfering is legal, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s failure to vacate the ruck space is not. Australia kick to the left corner.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 45 minutes

06:57 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And a penalty to Australia! Carlo Tizzano hasn’t necessarily had the impact he might have liked on debut, but that’s a better look at what the openside can do, capitalising on excellent tackling from Len Ikitau and Hunter Paisami with an expert jackal.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 45 minutes

06:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Stolen in the air! A first lineout misfire from Malcolm Marx, the Wallabies jumping at the front and getting a hand to the hooker’s throw. Jake Gordon hooks a very good clearance up beyond halfway.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 43 minutes

06:55 , Harry Latham-Coyle

More lienout variety from South Africa, tossed over the top to Cheslin Kolbe, who is well met by a couple of Australia n defenders. Harry Wilson muddies breakdown ball for Cobus Reinach, slowing South Africa, but Eben Etzebeth regathers momentum with a meaty carry into Hunter Paisami.

Paisami is somewhat harshly penalised for using hands on the floor when it appeared he had stripped Etzebeth in the air. Back the frustrtated Wallabies traipse to defend their own line.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 42 minutes

06:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Frost appears to have become a cyclops, his right eye closed and bruised. That can’t be helpful, but he’ll stick his head back into the scrum spokes as South Africa pile the pressure on again.

A penalty to the Springboks, almost inevitably.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 41 minutes

06:52 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Slipper manages to stabilise the Australian scrum slightly, holding his own against Frans Malherbe and Luke Pearce thus resetting it as it wheels. Slipper grabs the referee for a word while lock Nick Frost is strapped up, a wound on his head having opened up.

Second half

06:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noah Lolesio gets things going again. A couple of changes for Australia - Josh Nasser is indeed on for Matt Faessler, while James Slipper’s experience is also called for, replacing Isaac Kailea at loosehead.

Second half...

06:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Pretty much a two-thirds to a third split of possession and territory in favour of South Africa - it’s just impossible to beat a side like the Springboks if you don’t have kicking game parity at least.

What ides can Joe Schmidt come up with at the interval? It looks like Josh Nasser might be coming on, the replacement hooker stripped and ready. Andrew Kellaway is back amongst things, of course, having served his time in the sin bin.

HT: Australia 0-21 South Africa

06:42 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Punishing defence, territorial dominance, set-piece supremacy - it’s been a vintage Springboks show so far in Brisbane. A couple of fun tactical tweaks have added to their sheer superiority over an out-matched Wallabies, who have battled brilliantly defensively but just not had enough nous or gnarl to swing the contest their way.

It’s probably a fair reflection of where these two sides are at. Can the hosts find something after half time?

HALF TIME: Australia 0-21 South Africa

06:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 40 minutes

06:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A second 22 entry for Australia as the hooter blares. How they need a score here...

But they won’t get one. A fumble on the floor and that’s that for the first 40.

Australia 0-21 South Africa, 37 minutes

06:32 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nothing is clicking for Australia. Noah Lolesio makes a half-break and enters South Africa’s 22 for the first time, but the clearout crew are slow to get to him, and are penalised for eventually coming in at the side door.

It appears Andrew Kellaway’s card will remain a yellow - he’ll be back in a couple of minutes to restore the Wallabies to full complement.

TRY! Australia 0-21 SOUTH AFRICA (Kurt-Lee Arendse try, 35 minutes)

06:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kurt-Lee Arendse dances through the debris for a third South African score!

Quite magical footwork from Arendse but give the credit to the Springboks pack! The scrum detonates their Australian counterparts, blowing them to smithereens, gold jerseys strewn across the Suncorp Stadium surface. A loose pass leaves Arendse with plenty to do but he picks his route, finding spaces and soft spots as he beats about five would-be tacklers in quick succession to dot down underneath the posts.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has his third conversion of the half.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 33 minutes

06:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Seven penalties against Australia. The Springboks scrum again.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes

06:27 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The relief is only temporary, though - Hunter Paisami makes an outstanding clearing carry to create space for a kick but a teammate goes off their feet resourcing the ruck. Six penalties against Australia now; South Africa opt for a scrum.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 32 minutes

06:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

The same set-piece routine from South Africa that brought joy earlier, though this time Siya Kolisi springs free and connects with Malcolm Marx. Jake Gordon gets in the way of the hooker and somehow stops him scoring - and a knock-on on the deck from Marx will allow Australia to breathe a sigh of relief.

YELLOW CARD! Andrew Kellaway is sent to the sin bin! Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It meets the yellow card threshold - Andrew Kellaway is off to the sin bin! He’d just twisted Cobus Reinach up into the air after the scrum half bent over to collect at the base of the ruck, and a dangerous landing will give the bunker official plenty to mull in the eight minutes he has to decide if the sanction should be upgraded to red.

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Noah Lolesio did take Le Roux early, but it’ll be nothing more than a penalty. TMO Ben Whitehouse’s work isn’t done, though - he’s spotted something else to take a look at.

A lifting tackle on Cobus Reinach. This will be interesting...

Australia 0-14 South Africa, 30 minutes

06:20 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s one-way traffic. South Africa enter Australia’s 22 again and bash their way ever closer. Now, was that a tackle off the ball? It hits the deck as Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Willie le Roux look to connect in close contact, and it appears the full-back may just have been taken too soon to force the spill...

