New Zealand takes 1-0 lead over Britain in America’s Cup first-to-seven final

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Team Emirates New Zealand won the opening race of the America’s Cup final against INEOS Britannia on Saturday.

The first yacht to seven wins will lift the Auld Mug, the oldest trophy in international sport. A second race is scheduled later Saturday.

New Zealand got the edge at the start and never trailed. The foiling yacht Taihoro sped away and finished 41 seconds and more than 400 meters ahead.

New Zealand is trying to win the cup for a third straight time. The Brits have never won it in its 173-year history.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

Joseph Wilson, The Associated Press