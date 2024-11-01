Zach LaVine will play

.

Joe Cowley: Billy Donovan officially says Jalen Smith, Zach LaVine and PWill are all in.

Source: Twitter @JCowleyHoops

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

LaVine , Williams and Smith are good to go vs Nets. - 6:01 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Billy Donovan officially says Jalen Smith, Zach LaVine and PWill are all in. - 6:01 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Injury concerns could highlight the Bulls’ biggest roster deficiencies as Zach LaVine and Patrick Williams land on the IR:

chicagotribune.com/2024/11/01/chi… - 4:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

For all those fans who think the Bulls always get bad whistle, L2M report says they should’ve been called for three Defensive 3-second violations, including one on Zach LaVine with 3.3 seconds left, vs. Magic.

(Also, the MJ era lol) - 4:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine said X-rays were negative on his left shoulder. Said he ran into Wagner. Said he got treatment during game. Figures he’ll be in pain tomorrow but said he thinks he’ll be OK - 11:08 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said he checked with Zach LaVine on his left shoulder and LaVine said at halftime he'd try the first 5 minutes to see if he could go. Donovan didn't hear from LaVine again. LaVine was clearly wincing throughout and raising left arm over head as if to stretch it - 10:43 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Tough shooting for the Bulls in the first half, who went 4-for-14 from behind the arc.

Zach LaVine is 0-for-3 from deep, 1-for-6 from the field. - 9:05 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine has been raising his left arm over his head and wincing. Looks like he's trying to stretch out some pain in that arm. - 8:45 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

… I kinda like the Bill Simmons “Michael Porter Jr. and Zeke Nnaji for Zach LaVine” trade idea.

Chicago breaks up the LaVine contract and clears the ball-handling logjam for Coby and Giddey.

Denver gets a badly-needed dose of creation without sacrificing shooting. - 3:32 PM

KC Johnson: LaVine indeed has sprained left AC joint in shoulder. Suffered partial dislocation. He’s listed as questionable vs. Nets. Jalen Smith also listed as questionable with left knee soreness. -via x.com / October 31, 2024

Jamal Collier: Zach LaVine said he got X-rays on his left shoulder after the game, but they came back negative. Says it’s sore but he’ll see how he feels tomorrow -via Twitter @JamalCollier / October 31, 2024

KC Johnson: Bulls 102, Magic 99 Bulls over .500 for first time since Nov. 2, 2022 White 21 pts Vucevic 18 pts, 14 rebs Giddey 20 pts, 11 rebs, 5 assists LaVine 11 pts, 10 Rebs 6 in doubles Banchero 31 pts; Banked 3 at buzzer waved off -via Twitter @KCJHoop / October 30, 2024

