Zach LaVine listed among players who will ‘dominate trade rumors’

This summer could get very interesting for the Chicago Bulls. They have a ton of decisions to make, and according to all of the recent reports, the team is focused on finding a trade for Zach LaVine. And according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, LaVine is one of the NBA stars who is going to “dominate trade rumors this offseason.”

“There should still be a reasonable amount of outside interest, particularly among teams desperate for floor-spacing and/or hoping LaVine can settle into a third option’s role,” Favale wrote. “But that interest may be contingent upon Chicago selling low to medium. Are the Bulls at that point? A more self-aware organization would be. Chicago’s view of itself, as we know, is a wild card.

“Perhaps the Bulls are coaxed into action by DeMar DeRozan leaving in free agency and taking any semblance of hope they can make a rollicking run at the eight-seed with him. Or maybe Chicago pays him and runs it back because sub-mediocrity is, apparently, one helluva drug. Whatever direction the Bulls choose, this offseason will be inundated with LaVine rumblings. That much is beyond debate. Chicago’s appetite for moving him or ability to suss out an offer good enough to save itself from itself? Now that’s a different story.”

Trading LaVine should be one of the Bulls’ top priorities this offseason.

