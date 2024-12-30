Zach Ertz made $750,000 in incentives with 'SNF' overtime performance

The Washington Commanders' celebratory steak dinner might have to be on Zach Ertz's dime.

In addition to scoring the game-winning, playoff-clinching touchdown on "Sunday Night Football," the veteran tight end hit three separate contract incentive marks during the Commanders' Week 17 win to earn an additional $750,000. Now that's a pretty good night.

Ertz's one-year, $3 million contract with Washington also included incentives that would net the tight end additional money for hitting certain totals. One incentive was for 60 receptions on the season, another for 600 receiving yards and a final one for six touchdowns. Each one was worth $250,000.

Zach Ertz contract incentives

Entering Sunday's game, Ertz needed five more catches, 62 more yards and two more touchdowns to hit each of those incentive marks, respectively. Through the full 60 minutes of regulation, those numbers had shrunk to two more catches, six more yards and one more touchdown. Fortunately for the 34-year-old, the game went to overtime.

Ertz went on to hit all three incentive marks on the Commanders' overtime drive. He caught three passes for 16 yards and the game-winning touchdown in overtime, giving him 61 receptions, 610 yards and six touchdowns on the year – enough to hit all three incentives and earn himself $750,000.

The tight end can still earn up to $1.25 million more on five higher incentive marks during Washington's final game, but it's unlikely he'll hit any of them. He'd make $250,000 more each for reaching 70 catches, 80 catches, 700 yards, 800 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

Zach Ertz stats

Here's where Ertz's 2024 stats stand through 17 weeks of play:

Targets: 86

Receptions: 61

Receiving yards: 610

Yards/reception: 10

Receiving touchdowns: 6

