Zaccharie Risacher will be re-evaluated in one week

.

Lauren L. Williams: ATLANTA HAWKS INJURY UPDATE – ZACCHARIE RISACHER Forward Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Source: Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL

What's the buzz on Twitter?

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

ATLANTA HAWKS INJURY UPDATE – ZACCHARIE RISACHER

Forward Zaccharie Risacher, who has missed the last three games due to a left adductor strain, is progressing in his rehabilitation and will be re-evaluated in approximately one week. His status will be updated as appropriate. - 5:16 PM

Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL

Hawks injury report at the Knicks tomorrow.

PROBABLE

Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation)

Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis)

OUT

Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor strain) is out.

Larry Nance (right hand surgery)

Bufkin (right shoulder surgery)

Zeller (nwt) - 5:04 PM

More on this storyline

Marc J. Spears: Hawks say Larry Nance Jr. (right hand surgery) is progressing in his rehab and will be re-evaluated in one week. Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor irritation) will miss at least the next two games and his status will be updated in advance of Wednesday’s game vs. Detroit. -via x.com / January 17, 2025

Brad Rowland: Carnage on the Hawks injury report... Trae Young (right rib contusion) is out. Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is out. De’Andre Hunter (left foot soreness) is out. Zaccharie Risacher (left adductor irritation) is out. Nance, Bufkin, Zeller out. -via Bluesky / January 15, 2025

NBA Communications: Other nominees ... West: Stephon Castle (SAS), Donovan Clingan (POR), Zach Edey (MEM) and Jaylen Wells (MEM). East: Bub Carrington (WAS), Tristan da Silva (ORL) and Zaccharie Risacher (ATL). -via Twitter / January 2, 2025

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Zaccharie Risacher will be re-evaluated in one week