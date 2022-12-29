The 'walk of shame' some theme park visitors dread: 'It's like you're climbing the gallows'

Eve Chen, USA TODAY
·8 min read

There's a "walk of shame" many theme park visitors privately dread.

"It's like you're climbing the gallows," said Dan Becker, a self-described "big, friendly dad" known as Disney Dan on YouTube and across social media.

He remembers barely fitting into a seat on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando during his honeymoon years ago.

"I was like my ideal wedding weight, and I sat down on Forbidden Journey, and the thing came over my shoulders, and I had to really squish down, but I clicked in, and I was like, 'I got it!'" he said.

While theme parks across America diligently post height requirements and potential health hazards for their rides, plus-size customers can be left to figure out for themselves whether they will physically fit in or face embarrassment.

►Body image struggles: Mindy Kaling to Billie Eilish, celebs who've opened up

►Lizzo criticized body positivity: Here's what you need to know about body neutrality

After putting on what he called his "Hogwarts 30, regular dad weight," Becker, who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, wasn't sure he could do it again for a subsequent visit.

"I was like, time to intermittently fast because I don't know if I'm going to be able to ride it," he said.

That uncertainty is a reality for countless Americans who don't fit theme park rides due to their body size and ride configurations.

Becker shared his concerns publicly several weeks ago when Universal Studios Hollywood appeared to post,  then delete a tweet that some critics considered insensitive.

"Even when he makes it, it's not something to celebrate," said Kevin Perjurer, Becker's friend and creator of the Defunctland YouTube series, which explores the history of theme parks. "He shouldn't have to do that in order to fit on the rides."

While Universal Studios Hollywood didn't comment directly on the tweet, Tom Schroder, vice president of corporate communications for Universal Parks & Resorts told USA TODAY: "All our attractions are designed to be as inclusive as possible within safety and operating guidelines set by the ride manufacturer."

"Obviously, (the tweet) was not meant to harm people," Perjurer said, noting that challenges with body inclusivity and accessibility are found at theme parks across the country. "I've seen people wait two hours for (a) brand new ride and have to get turned away because they don't fit, and it is the most heartbreaking thing."

Plus-size travelers are left to their own devices to figure out which parks can accommodate them

Annette Richmond, founder of Fat Girls Traveling on Instagram and Facebook, said she was "decked head-to-toe in my Gryffindor garb" when she was turned away from Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The way that's handled can vary widely across parks.

"Unfortunately, it depends on the person (who's) working that day," Richmond said. "Maybe the person is like, 'Sorry, I feel bad you can't make it', or maybe that person is like snickering a little bit."

Recently, when a USA TODAY staff member wasn't able to ride Goofy's Sky School with her kids at Disney's California Adventure due to size, she said cast members profusely apologized and offered her whole family expedited entry to another attraction. The staffer did not identify herself as press, to avoid special treatment.

While some rides have height restrictions at Disney parks, including maximum height, there are no official weight restrictions. Disney refers guests to individual attraction webpages or guest services for details. No size limits are specified for Goofy's Sky School, but its webpage says, "The seating and restraints on this attraction may prohibit guests of certain body shapes or sizes from riding."

Richmond said the Fat Girls Traveling community has taken to "detective work" to avoid uncomfortable situations.

"People will literally send photos of their hips and like their measurements to say: 'Hey, this is what my body looks like. This is how much my hip width is. Am I going to be able to fit on this ride or that ride?'" Richmond said. "We need to figure out a way to make it more accessible for everyone or to let people know ahead of time, 'Hey, this is not going to work for your body' so that you don't get there and are completely embarrassed or feel ashamed because – not that your body is wrong – this wasn't built to accommodate you."

Knott's Berry Farm's website specifically says their rides' safety systems are "designed by the manufacturer to accommodate people of average physical stature and body proportion," and "guests of exceptional size may not be accommodated" on some attractions. That includes, but is not limited to, "guests who exceed 6' 2" or those who exceed 250 pounds (some attractions may have lower weight restrictions), have a 46" waistline or 54" chest." Signage is also posted at rides like Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer. The Southern California theme park is part of Cedar Fair Entertainment.

A sign posted at Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer at Knott's Berry Farm says the ride &quot;may not accommodate guests of a larger size.&quot;
A sign posted at Charlie Brown's Kite Flyer at Knott's Berry Farm says the ride "may not accommodate guests of a larger size."

"Height and weight restrictions are in place for the safety of our guests," SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment told USA TODAY, saying that guidelines are "clearly posted at the entrances to rides" as well as online.

"The safety of our guests is always our number one priority," echoed Sandra Daniels, vice president of communications and diversity for Six Flags Entertainment. "Guests with certain body proportions or of certain heights and/or weights may not be able to enjoy certain rides if the safety restraints will not operate as designed." She said ride-specific details are noted in the Safety & Accessibility Guide on Six Flags' app and website.

►Skinny shaming is real: But experts warn against comparing it to fat shaming

'The walk of shame'

Universal's Schroder said that in addition to information posted on its websites, "team members are always ready to help guests with specific questions," and "Many of our rides have sample seats and restraint systems near the entrance so guests can determine for themselves if they can ride comfortably."

Sample seats are available at various theme parks, but Becker says trying one out can be just as embarrassing as being pulled out of line.

"There's crowds of people around, and you're climbing up to be like, 'Guess the weight of the next guest!'" he said, adding that there are various opportunities for embarrassment along the way. "There's the walk of shame midway queue versus the walk of shame pre-queue, and then there's just the walk of shame when they have to stop the ride system" when people try to get on but cannot fit the ride.

He says warnings on park websites aren't always easy to navigate either.

"It's with a tiny little icon at the bottom of a really long list on the website, and you have to click into a separate PDF and scroll 16 pages down on this very small, hard-to-read PDF to slowly figure out, 'OK, with this ride, I have a 40-inch waist and anything above that, you have a hard time riding,'" Becker said.

►'Let's normalize 165 pounds': Bebe Rexha promotes body positivity in viral TikTok video

'Fat people are the majority of Americans'

Richmond, of Fat Girls Traveling, said "it's time" for theme parks to make rides more accommodating.

"Make things bigger so that bigger people can fit comfortably," she said. "Businesses need to step up and accommodate the majority of the population, it's time."

As of 2018, 42.4% of U.S. adults were either obese or severely obese and another 31.1% were overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That adds up to nearly three-quarters of the adult population.

"In our minds, we think, 'Oh fat people are the minority'; actually, fat people are the majority of Americans," Richmond said. "Diet culture puts so much pressure on us and so much negativity in our minds that we feel ashamed by that, and we don't want to accommodate the majority of people, but when we look at the size of the country ... more companies need to take that into consideration."

Perjurer, who studies theme parks for Defunctland, acknowledges older rides were not built for today's body sizes, but said the next generation of rides can be.

"I would like to see (an) acknowledgment from these companies that, 'Hey we're actually trying to do this,'" he said. "Innovate, experiment with the goal of getting more people on the ride."

He says the best rides are the ones everyone can ride.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Plus-size visitors to theme parks worry about 'walk of shame'

Latest Stories

  • Back-to-back losses leave Commanders in QB quandary

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Back-to-back losses haven't knocked Washington out of playoff position just yet. The question is which quarterback coach Ron Rivera will turn to to get the Commanders into the postseason. Taylor Heinicke was replaced by Carson Wentz after two turnovers in the fourth quarter and the Commanders lost 37-20 to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, putting the question about the starting quarterback in doubt heading into the most important part of the season. “I’ll make a deci

  • Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception for the Packers (7-8), who have won their last three games after starting the season 4-8. Miami (8-7) lost its fourth straight game and must win its final two to make the postseason. The Dolphins trailed by si

  • Late, critical mistake costs Patriots for 2nd straight week

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — For the second straight week, the fate of the New England Patriots was sealed on a late-game mistake. Entering a crucial three-game stretch with little margin for error, the Patriots saw their playoff hopes pushed further in the wrong direction when Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled the ball at the worst possible moment, essentially sealing a 22-18 defeat to Cincinnati. One of the team’s top performers this season, Stevenson lost the ball with New England trailing by four and

  • Lions get run over, miss chance to grab playoff spot

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Detroit Lions had every reason to be confident when they arrived at Bank of America Stadium. Their offence was on roll and their defensive issues — particularly stopping the run — appeared to have been resolved. They’d won six of seven games, vaulting into contention for a wild-card berth. That’s what made Saturday’s 37-23 loss to Carolina all the more inexplicable. The Lions allowed the Panthers to pile up a franchise-record 570 yards — including 320 on the ground. D'

  • Hurts on Hold? Eagles hope injured QB can return vs. Saints

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still on the table for the Eagles. So is starting banged-up quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts missed Philadelphia’s loss to Dallas because of a sprained right shoulder — a defeat that denied the Eagles the NFC East championship and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Had the Eagles clinched those top spots, the need to have Hurts play again this season would have been erased. Yet, even at 13-2, the Eagles need their star QB to try to win one of the final two

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Texans snap 9-game skid by beating Titans 19-14

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans have been fighting, scrapping and clawing, only to come up short too many times this season. Not this time — not even after having to wait an extra hour to kick off. Davis Mills threw a six-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks with 2:52 left, and the Texans snapped a nine-game skid by beating the sliding Tennessee Titans 19-14 Saturday in a game delayed because of power issues. “We needed this one,” first-year Houston coach Lovie Smith said. “We had a (

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. Nikola Jokic scored 40 points for Denver but missed a 3-pointer at the top of the key as time expired. De’Aaron Fox had 31 points and 13 assists, while Domantas Sabonis returned to the lineup with 31 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. The Kings h

  • Canada's breakout sports stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the future

    As 2023 approaches, a look back at some of the success stories in Canadian sports warrants recognition for the exciting new stars of the future. The Canadian Press dives into Canada’s breakout stars of 2022 to keep an eye out for in the years to come. SUMMER MCINTOSH, SWIMMING The Toronto native wasn’t an unknown entering 2022, but McIntosh brightened her star on just about every stage she could. After an Olympic showing that saw her finish fourth in two events last year, the 16-year-old picked

  • Pickett rising to the moment as the Steelers keep hope alive

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers have spent most of the past two-plus months asking rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to simply not lose games. His marching orders from coach Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Matt Canada were simple. Take care of the ball. Make the right read. Play it safe. Don't screw things up for a defense that — when right — is one of the better ones in the league. The next step in Pickett's evolution began with 2:55 to go in the game on Christmas Eve against Las

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Bedard's seven points helps Canada get back on track at world juniors

    HALIFAX — Canada needed a response after a miserable 48 hours. Connor Bedard — as he's done so often in his young career — delivered with lethal precision. The 17-year-old phenom had a hat trick and four assists Wednesday as the host county got back on track at the world junior hockey championship with an emphatic 11-2 victory over Germany. "Unbelievable game," Canadian captain Shane Wright said. "Pretty crazy what he's doing out there. Special night." It certainly was. Bedard's seven-point perf

  • Despite back-to-back blunders, Patriots playoff hopes alive

    That the New England Patriots are still alive in the AFC playoff race is not a credit to them as much as the good fortune of chasing some teams that have bumbled their way into Christmas even worse. Miami has lost four consecutive games. The Jets have lost four in a row. The Titans have lost five straight. What it all adds up to is that New England (7-8) will earn a wild-card berth if it wins its last two games. Here’s the problem: This week’s opponent may be the slumping Dolphins (8-7), but the

  • Browns, Deshaun Watson eliminated from playoff chase

    CLEVELAND (AP) — On a freezing day for football, the Browns' most jarring chill came at the end. Unable to deliver the big play in the clutch, quarterback Deshaun Watson's second home game ended with him being sacked, perhaps a fitting conclusion for a Cleveland season grounded from the start. Watson threw three incompletions in the final minute — tight end David Njoku dropped a possible tying TD with 30 seconds left — before being thrown for a loss on Cleveland's final play as the Browns lost 1

  • Embiid, Harden help 76ers blow by Knicks to win 8th straight

    NEW YORK (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 35 points, James Harden had 29 points and 13 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers blew by the New York Knicks in the final quarter, extending their winning streak to eight games with a 119-112 victory Sunday. Georges Niang hit four 3-pointers in Philadelphia's fourth-quarter surge and finished with 16 points, while De’Anthony Melton added 15 as the 76ers got off to a good start on a four-game road trip after sweeping a seven-game homestand. The Sixers never led t

  • Chargers face Colts on rebound after historically poor games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts players spent the early part of this week revealing the unvarnished truth about their historic loss at Minnesota. They called it disappointing and embarrassing, and it's not the first time they've used those descriptions this season or even this month. Just nine days after allowing the largest comeback in NFL history and three weeks after yielding the second-highest fourth-quarter point total in league history, the Colts hope to use Monday night's prime-tim

  • Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for Boxing Day travel, Keefe docked $25k for ref abuse

    NEW YORK — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been hit in the pocketbook for travelling over the holidays. The NHL said Wednesday that the Maple Leafs have been fined US$100,000 for travelling to St. Louis on Boxing Day in preparation for a game Tuesday night. The collective bargaining agreement between the league and the NHL Players' Association forbids team activities between Dec. 24-26. The league also fined Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe $25,000 for "demeaning conduct directed at the officia