Youngstown State faces Cleveland State, aims for 6th straight home win

Cleveland State Vikings (11-6, 5-1 Horizon League) at Youngstown State Penguins (11-6, 6-1 Horizon League)

Youngstown, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -3; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Youngstown State will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Penguins play Cleveland State.

The Penguins have gone 5-1 at home. Youngstown State averages 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Vikings are 5-1 in conference matchups. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League with 31.6 rebounds per game led by Dylan Arnett averaging 7.5.

Youngstown State averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Cleveland State allows. Cleveland State has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Youngstown State have averaged.

The Penguins and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in Horizon League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: EJ Farmer is averaging 14.3 points for the Penguins.

Ebrima Dibba is averaging 3.9 points and 3.9 assists for the Vikings.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Vikings: 8-2, averaging 81.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press