Youngsters win gold at Dance World Cup

A group of young dancers from Guernsey have won gold at the Dance World Cup in Prague.

The team, made up of six- to nine-year-olds from Guernsey Academy of Theatrical Education (GATE), took the top prize in the mini tap competition on Sunday.

They beat competitors from 66 countries with a prison themed routine called "Bustin' Out".

The dance company also picked up silver medals for a mini show dance duet and boys' mini solo ballet.

'Amazing experience'

Brian Webster, principal of GATE, said the whole team was "super excited".

"We're buzzing. We had an amazing experience in Prague," he said.

He said the youngsters were rewarding themselves with a local delicacy of "ice cream balls".

The Guernsey team is in Prague for another six days, with the competition moving on to the junior and senior teams.

