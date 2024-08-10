Here Are The Youngest Athletes Competing In The Paris Olympics

1.Zheng Haohao of Team China is 11 years old — the youngest Olympic athlete in the Paris games. She competed in skateboarding.

Zhe Ji/ He Canling/Xinhua / Getty Images

2.At 16 years old, Hezly Rivera is the youngest US gymnastics team member and earned her first gold medal. She's also the youngest of any athlete representing Team USA in the Paris games.

Naomi Baker / Christina Pahnke / Getty Images

3.Vareeraya Sukasem is the first skateboarder of Team Thailand to make it to the Olympics. She is 12 years old.

Amphol Thongmueangluang/ Julian Finney / Getty Images

4.Baptiste Addis of Team France is 17 years old. He and his teammates, Thomas Chirault and Jean-Charles Valladont, won the silver medal in men's team archery.

Alex Pantling/ Julian Finney / Getty Images

5.Eva Okaro of Team Great Britain competed in the freestyle relay. At 17 years old, she made history as the first Black female athlete to represent Team Great Britain in the Olympics pool.

Joe Giddens/ Al Bello / Getty Images

6.Heili Sirvio of Team Finland competed in skateboarding. She is 13 years old.

Ulrik Pedersen/ Alex Pantling / Getty Images

7.Alex Shackell of Team USA is 17 years old. She competed in butterfly and medley relay swimming events.

Henk Jan Dijks/ Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

8.Sky Brown of Team Great Britain won the bronze medal in park skateboarding. She is 16 years old.

Julian Finney/ Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

9.Quincy Wilson of Team USA is part of the men's relay pool. If he's picked to run in the 4x400m relay, he will become the US's youngest-ever male track and field athlete at 16 years old.

Patrick Smith/ Christian Petersen / Getty Images

10.Fay De Fazio Ebert of Team Canada competed in skateboarding. She is 14 years old.

Odd Andersen / Alex Pantling/ BuzzFeed

11.Thomas Heilman of Team USA is 17 years old. He competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly races as well as the medley relay.

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

12.Phoebe Gill of Team Great Britain competed in the 800m race. She is 17 years old.

Hannah Peters/ Sam Barnes / Getty Images

13.Lola Tambling of Team Great Britain competed in skateboarding. She is 16 years old.

Mike Egerton/ Garry Jones/ BuzzFeed

14.And finally, Summer McIntosh of Team Canada is 17 years old. She became Canada's first triple-gold medalist in a single Olympics by winning gold in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual medley. She also took home the silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle.