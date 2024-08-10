Advertisement

Here Are The Youngest Athletes Competing In The Paris Olympics

BuzzFeed
·2 min read

1.Zheng Haohao of Team China is 11 years old — the youngest Olympic athlete in the Paris games. She competed in skateboarding.

Skateboarder Sky Brown smiles and holds a Chinese flag (top). Sky Brown skateboarding in a U-shaped pipe at an Olympic event (bottom)
Zhe Ji/ He Canling/Xinhua / Getty Images

2.At 16 years old, Hezly Rivera is the youngest US gymnastics team member and earned her first gold medal. She's also the youngest of any athlete representing Team USA in the Paris games.

Simone Biles performs on the balance beam. Afterwards, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Grace McCallum celebrate with the US flag
Naomi Baker / Christina Pahnke / Getty Images

3.Vareeraya Sukasem is the first skateboarder of Team Thailand to make it to the Olympics. She is 12 years old.

Top image: Teen girl in a white shirt smiling. Bottom image: Same girl wearing safety gear skateboarding over a ramp at the Olympics
Amphol Thongmueangluang/ Julian Finney / Getty Images

4.Baptiste Addis of Team France is 17 years old. He and his teammates, Thomas Chirault and Jean-Charles Valladont, won the silver medal in men's team archery.

Archer Jack Williams, wearing glasses, focuses on shooting an arrow. Below: Jack Williams (left), with two teammates, displays a silver medal.
Alex Pantling/ Julian Finney / Getty Images

5.Eva Okaro of Team Great Britain competed in the freestyle relay. At 17 years old, she made history as the first Black female athlete to represent Team Great Britain in the Olympics pool.

Alice Dearing, known for her swimming, is pictured. Top: Alice in a jacket posing outdoors. Bottom: Alice in a swim cap and goggles swimming in a pool
Joe Giddens/ Al Bello / Getty Images

6.Heili Sirvio of Team Finland competed in skateboarding. She is 13 years old.

Sky Brown skateboards in a park. In the top image, she is performing a trick on a ramp, while in the bottom image, she is riding upside-down in a skate bowl
Ulrik Pedersen/ Alex Pantling / Getty Images

7.Alex Shackell of Team USA is 17 years old. She competed in butterfly and medley relay swimming events.

Paralympic swimmer Jessica Long in a pool during a race and resting at the pool edge wearing a black swimsuit and swim cap
Henk Jan Dijks/ Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

8.Sky Brown of Team Great Britain won the bronze medal in park skateboarding. She is 16 years old.

Rayssa Leal holds a silver medal and smiles. Below, she performs a skateboard trick at the Olympics, wearing a helmet and protective gear
Julian Finney/ Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

9.Quincy Wilson of Team USA is part of the men's relay pool. If he's picked to run in the 4x400m relay, he will become the US's youngest-ever male track and field athlete at 16 years old.

Two images of track and field athlete Wilson, in a sprinting pose and after a race wearing Bullis team uniforms
Patrick Smith/ Christian Petersen / Getty Images

10.Fay De Fazio Ebert of Team Canada competed in skateboarding. She is 14 years old.

A skateboarder performs stunts at the Paris 2024 Olympic skateboarding event. Pyramids and obelisk in the background. Large crowds are seated in the stands
Odd Andersen / Alex Pantling/ BuzzFeed

11.Thomas Heilman of Team USA is 17 years old. He competed in the 100-meter and 200-meter butterfly races as well as the medley relay.

Carson Foster is shown in two images: the top image is a close-up of him in swim gear, and the bottom image shows him swimming in a competition
Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

12.Phoebe Gill of Team Great Britain competed in the 800m race. She is 17 years old.

Two images: Top: Keely Hodgkinson waves at the camera in sports attire. Bottom: Keely Hodgkinson runs in a track race with competitors
Hannah Peters/ Sam Barnes / Getty Images

13.Lola Tambling of Team Great Britain competed in skateboarding. She is 16 years old.

Skateboarder Sky Brown performs tricks in a skatepark during a competition. A large crowd and event signage are visible in the background
Mike Egerton/ Garry Jones/ BuzzFeed

14.And finally, Summer McIntosh of Team Canada is 17 years old. She became Canada's first triple-gold medalist in a single Olympics by winning gold in the 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 400-meter individual medley. She also took home the silver medal in the 400-meter freestyle.

Top: Lydia Jacoby smiles holding a gold medal. Bottom: Lydia Jacoby competes in a swimming race.
Adam Pretty/ Oli SCARFF / Getty Images
