Young leads UL Monroe against Coastal Carolina after 20-point outing

UL Monroe Warhawks (4-11, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-7, 0-2 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe visits Coastal Carolina after Coltie Young scored 20 points in UL Monroe's 90-82 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Chanticleers have gone 4-2 at home. Coastal Carolina has a 2-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Warhawks have gone 0-2 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Coastal Carolina is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 44.1% UL Monroe allows to opponents. UL Monroe averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Coastal Carolina allows.

The Chanticleers and Warhawks match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denzel Hines is averaging 8.9 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Chanticleers.

Jalen Bolden is averaging 13.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Warhawks: 2-8, averaging 70.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press