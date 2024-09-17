Young Boys vs Aston Villa LIVE: Champions League score as goal disallowed after Tielemans and Ramsey strike

(REUTERS)

Aston Villa are back in Europe’s top competition for the fist time since 1983 with this season’s campaign technically being their first in the Champions League following the 1992/93 rebrand. Unai Emery’s team finished fourth in the Premier League last year after a superb campaign and a tense finish saw them edge out Tottenham for the final spot.

Villa are the 11th English team to feature in the Champions League and will have their work cut out for them. In a revamped format that sees teams competing for different league positions, Villa - who kick off their campaign tonight against Young Boys - will also take on the likes of Juventus, Bayern Munich and Celtic in this first stage of the tournament.

Emery’s side will look to build on their run to the Europa Conference League semi-finals last year and will take plenty of momentum into the match having come from two goals down to beat Everton 3-2 at Villa Park on Saturday. In contrast Young Boys lost their opening three league games of the season and sit bottom of the Swiss Super League so should be low on confidence.

Young Boys v Aston Villa

45’ DISALLOWED! Watkins goal ruled out for offside (YB 0-2 AVL)

43’ GOAL! Ollie Watkins makes it three (YB 0-3 AVL)

38’ GOAL! A horror backpass allows Jacob Ramsey to double lead (YB 0-2 AVL)

27’ GOAL! Youri Tielemans strikes first for Villa (YB 0-1 AVL)

13’ SAVE! Emi Martinez denies Colley from inside the box (YB 0-0 AVL)

Second half! Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

Diego Carlos is coming on for Aston Villa at the break. He replaces Lamare Bogarde in defence. For Young Boys Cheikh Niasse is hooked and Meschack Elia replaces him.

Villa get the ball rolling again.

HT Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

Here’s a look at both of Aston Villa’s goals. First up Youri Tielemans’ opener:

Aston Villa are off the mark in Europe 💥



Youri Tielemans gives Unai Emery's side the lead after 26 minutes 🤩



And then Jacob Ramsey’s second:

A mistake at the back and Aston Villa have doubled their lead 🔥



HT Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

Lamare Bogarde is the third-youngest Dutchman to start a Champions League game for an English club (20 years, 256 days), only behind Jeffrey Bruma (19 years, 10 days) and Patrick van Aanholt (20 years, 86 days) in the same game for Chelsea in November 2010.

HT Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

Half-time! Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

45+4 mins: No further goals before the break but it’s still a comfortable lead for Aston Villa who have been superb in the last 20 minutes or so.

It took them a while to settle on the artificial turf but they seem to have sussed it out and have scored two fine goals. More to come in the second half.

NO GOAL! Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

45 mins: Watkins’ goal has been ruled out! VAR took a look at it and decided that he handled the ball in the build-up.

Four minutes of added time to play in this half.

GOAL! Young Boys 0-3 Aston Villa (Ollie Watkins, 43 mins)

Another one!

Jacob Ramsey and Morgan Rogers link up again on the left side to get the ball up the pitch. It comes across to Ollie Watkins who chests it down and shoots.

The first effort is blocked but the ball comes back to him and he fires it into the back of the net!

Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa

41 mins: Aston Villa look very confident now. They’ve overcome a tricky start to score two goals and give themselves a strong cushion in this match now.

GOAL! Young Boys 0-2 Aston Villa (Jacob Ramsey, 38 mins)

What has gone on here?

Lucas Digne makes a run into space on the left and receives the ball. He sends it across to Morgan Rogers who tries to find Ollie Watkins in the box.

The pass is intercepted and prodded to Mohamed Camara. He plays it back to his goalkeeper but Watkins gets there first and is taken out.

The referee lets play go on as Jacob Ramsey is first to the loose ball and side foots it into the back of the net!

Young Boys 0-1 Aston Villa

36 mins: Ezri Konsa floats a long ball into the box where it gets nodded down to Morgan Rogers. He shuffles into space and delivers a cross into the six-yard area that gets cleared.

The ball comes to Ebrima Colley who pings a cross field pass up the pitch. The counter attack is a good one and the ball is sent across to Zachary Athekame who messes up the effort at goal.

Young Boys 0-1 Aston Villa

33 mins: Ugrinic swings a corner into the box for Young Boys who seem ever so slightly deflated after conceding the goal. Emi Martinez comes off his line and plucks the ball out of the air.

Young Boys 0-1 Aston Villa

30 mins: Fresh on the back of the goal, Ollie Watkins has a good chance to add a second after making a run in behind the defence. Watkins slightly rushes the effort with the knowledge that the two centre-backs are closing him down.

He pulls the ball wide of the target and Villa know a decent chance has gone begging there.

GOAL! Young Boys 0-1 Aston Villa (Youri Tielemans, 27 mins)

The breakthrough comes for Aston Villa!

The visitors win a corner that gets played short to John McGinn. He swings a cross over to the far side of the box where Youri Tielemans is all alone.

He brings the ball under control then scurries a low effort between the legs of the nearest defender and picks out the far bottom corner!

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

24 mins: Nearly!

A simple long ball comes up to Ollie Watkins who spins in behind the defence then cushions a header down into the path of John McGinn.

McGinn takes a touch then fizzes off a shot which flies agonisingly wide of the left-hand post.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

22 mins: Ugrinic has been decent at delivering set pieces into the box and he is again with a free kick over on the left wing. He whips it towards goal but an early move frmo Emi Martinez sees the goalkeeper punch it away.

Young Boys collect the ball and work it across to Ebrima Colley. Colley cuts onto his right foot and curls shot at goal, landing it on the roof of the net.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

19 mins: Oh!

Silvere Ganvoula makes a fine run down the left before feeding Jaouen Hadjam into the box. He makes a twisting, spinning run past the defence before getting brought down following a Pau Torres block.

The referee sees nothing wrong with the tackle and waves for play to continue.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

16 mins: Over on TNT Sports commentary Ally McCoist believes the artificial pitch may be playing its part in the game already and he says Villa’s player look to be taking ‘the slightest half a second longer’ to control and play the ball which is giving the hosts time to close them down.

Zavhary Athekame makes his presence known against Jacob Ramsey. He grabs the forward’s shoulder and drags him to ground but escapes punishment.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

13 mins: Save! Ebrima Colley receives the ball on the left wing and plays a pass into the penalty area for Cheikh Niasse. He holds the ball up then rolls it back to Colley who smokes a low effort at goal.

Emi Martinez drops low and keeps the ball out before Filip Ugrinic drills a follow up effort wide of the target!

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

12 mins: The home side are starting to take control of this game and have managed to peg Aston Villa into their own half. Another ball into the penalty area is flapped at by Emi Martinez who only knocks it into the danger zone in front of him.

Luckily a Villa defender, Lamare Bogarde by the looks of it, gets to the loose ball first and hooks it clear.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

9 mins: Youri Tielemans is penalised for a lunging tackle which clips Silvere Ganvoula who drops to the deck. It’s a free kick in a dangerous area for the visitors.

Filip Ugrinic takes the set piece, whips the ball around the wall but sends it straight into the waiting hands of Emi Martinez.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

6 mins: A quick break from Villa sees Morgan Rogers drive the ball up the pitch before slipping a pass to Jacob Ramsey on his left. Ramsey dribbles up to the box and pokes the ball back to Rogers.

He looks to check to the right and open up space for a shot but gets tackled and Young Boys come away with possession.

Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

3 mins: John McGinn pushes forward on the right side of the pitch and piles the pressure on Jaoven Hadjam. The defender toes the ball out for a throw in but Villa fail to capitalise on the field position and send it back to their own defence.

They look to build out from the back whilst getting a feel for the astroturf pitch.

Kick off! Young Boys 0-0 Aston Villa

The hosts kick off the match and boot the ball long over to the right. Joel Monteiro is the target but it sails well over his head and skips through for a goal kick.

Aston Villa then come forward quickly and win themselves a throw in on the left wing.

Young Boys vs Aston Villa

Here come the two teams!

The players head out onto the pitch in Bern, this is a huge night for Aston Villa who are playing in the Champions League for the very first time and the top flight of European football for the first time since 1983.

Can they go on to win this one?

Kick off is up next...

Young Boys vs Aston Villa team changes

Unai Emery keeps an unchanged Aston Villa side that recovered from two goals down to beat Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leon Bailey returns to the bench with Jhon Duran also among the substitutes.

Meanwhile, Young Boys make five changes to the team that beat Vevey-Sports in the Swiss Cup at the weekend.

Jaouen Hadjam, Tanguy Zoukrou, Ebrima Colley, Sandro Lauper and Silvere Ganvoula come in, replacing Loris Benito, Abdou Conte, Alan Virginius, Darian Males and Cedric Itten.

Unai Emery on Yonug Boys’ artificial turf

Unai Emery has tailored his side’s training plans for tonight’s game against Young Boys to ensure they are well prepared for the artificial turf this evening.

“We are going to adapt,” he said. “We changed a little bit our usual way for playing in Europe.

“Normally we have a training session in Birmingham and travel. But we decided to come to train here, to know and to adapt for the synthetic pitch.

“We’re ready and we won’t use it as an excuse. I think we can play with the same personality like we do at home.”

The new Champions League sets up a high-stakes game in football’s ‘turning point’

When Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin attends the first games of the new Champions League this week, it will be with a considerable security detail. This has led to grumbles from federation staff, especially since very few people outside football know what he even looks like. There have probably only been two moments when the Slovenian official was properly in the public eye.

One was when the Super League was launched in April 2021 and Ceferin admirably defended the spirit of European football in a defiant media appearance, all while lambasting executives as “snakes” and “liars”. Less publicised from that day was the fact Uefa were also in the process of approving the changes to the Champions League we are going to see enacted this week.

The new Champions League sets up a high-stakes game in football’s ‘turning point’

Aston Villa return to Europe’s top flight

This is Aston Villa’s first ever Champions League campaign. They are the 11th English club to feature in the competition proper.

Villa are taking part in the European Cup for the third time overall, and a first since 1982/83.

Back then they lost 5-2 on aggregate to eventual runners-up Juventus in the quarter-finals. That ended a defence of the trophy they had claimed with a 1-0 win against Bayern Munich in the 1982 final in Rotterdam.

Peter Withe scored the only goal in the second half.

Aston Villa vs Swiss teams

All four of Villa’s previous fixtures against teams from Switzerland came in the Uefa Intertoto Cup.

They beat Basel 5-2 on aggregate in a 2001 final and Zurich 3-2 in the third round the following year. The English side have therefore never won in Switzerland with seven of their eight goals against Swiss teams coming at Villa Park.

Emery on Aston Villa’s Champions League aims

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Unai Emery said: “To compete and face each match being competitive. How far we can get? I don’t know. But, of course, I’m not going to refuse any objective in this competition.

“Tomorrow, try to start being comfortable on the pitch, try to start playing increasing our level. We’ve started very well in the Premier League, but I think we still have a lot of work to do.

“Tomorrow is a good opportunity again to try to get it – tactically and individually. And then be competitive, adapting to the opponent’s demands, and try to impose our style, our idea, our gameplan.”

Young Boys vs English teams

Young Boys were paired with Manchester City in last season’s Champions League group stage, losing 1-3 at home and 0-3 away two weeks later.

They faced City’s neighbours Manchester United in both of their first two Champions League group stage appearances, losing 0-3 at home and 0-1 away – conceding in the 91st minute – in 2018/19.

Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week

Thursday 19 September

17:45 Feyenoord v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TNT Sports 2

17:45 FK Crvena Zvezda v SL Benfica - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Atalanta BC v Arsenal FC - TNT Sports 1

20:00 AS Monaco v FC Barcelona - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Atlético de Madrid v RB Leipzig - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Stade Brestois 29 v SK Sturm Graz - TNT Sports 5

Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week

Wednesday 18 September

17:45 AC Sparta Praha v FC Salzburg - TNT Sports 6

17:45 Bologna FC 1909 v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - TNT Sports 4

20:00 Celtic FC v ŠK Slovan Bratislava - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Club Brugge KV v Borussia Dortmund - TNT Sports 5

20:00 Manchester City v FC Internazionale Milano - TNT Sports 1

20:00 Paris Saint-Germain v Girona FC - TNT Sports 4

Where to watch every Champions League fixture on TV this week

All times UK (BST)

Tuesday 17 September

17:45 BSC Young Boys v Aston Villa FC - TNT Sports 1

17:45 Juventus v PSV Eindhoven - TNT Sports 2

20:00 AC Milan v Liverpool FC - Amazon Prime Video

20:00 FC Bayern München v GNK Dinamo - TNT Sports 2

20:00 Real Madrid C.F. v VfB Stuttgart - TNT Sports 1

20:00 Sporting Clube de Portugal v LOSC Lille - TNT Sports 4

The sad reality of Aston Villa’s Champions League return

Just a few months before Unai Emery arrived for his first stint in English football, his famous predecessor gave a comment that now feels so striking. It was October 2017 and Arsene Wenger was speaking at another angry Arsenal AGM, as the criticisms that would ultimately lead to his replacement by Emery escalated. The French great attempted to explain the lack of recent success by pointing to the modern economic infrastructure of the sport.

“If I ask today, could Aston Villa win the European Cup, you’d say, ‘you’re joking’.”

Some at the AGM quipped that at least Aston Villa had actually won one, in 1982, when Wenger’s Arsenal hadn’t. That was part of his point, though. The game was becoming dominated by the super clubs, with the economic threshold to compete raised by oligarchs and state ownership.

The sad reality of Aston Villa’s Champions League return

European experience key foundation to build on says Emery

The Aston Villa manager believes his team will benefit from their experiences in the Europa Conference League last season as they begin their Champions League campaign tonight.

He said: “We can use our own experiences as coaches because we’ve played in the Europa Conference League, Europa League and the Champions League. And some players as well have played.

“The most important experiences for us are the experiences we had last year, here together. We want to build and create a new way here together for Aston Villa, with the players we are adding, the first time playing in Europe here or last year.

“The first message I can send them is I want to be competitive and face each team, tomorrow Young Boys and afterwards Bayern Munich, being competitive like we are in the Premier League.

“The difficulty is to compete in the Premier League, being there in the tough positions like last year.

“And similarly, we have to do that here in this competition because, more or less, the best teams in the world are in the Champions League and the Premier League.

“Last year we learned a lot about what it’s like to play away, against other teams in other countries. Here in in Switzerland, I played before against other teams here, and always it’s very difficult.”

Unai Emery on Villa playing in Europe

As part of his prem-match media duties, Aston Villa boss Unai Emery was asked how it feels for the club to play in the Champions League.

He replied: “We’re excited. It’s a good moment for the club after a long time, playing again in the Champions League. Hopefully we can keep it for a long time again.

“It’s really our challenge, and my own challenge was to get Europe; last year we got it playing Europa Conference League and now in the Champions League, trying to keep it.

“We know how difficult it is. To play again in the Champions League is, more or less, through the Premier League and there are 7-8 teams being favourites or contenders to get it.

“But we have to try to enjoy each match, each moment and now we are starting in this competition, we are, of course, very motivated.”

Young Boys line-up to face Aston Villa

Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Athekame, Camara, Zoukrou, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Monteiro, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula

Aston Villa line-up to face Young Boys

16:31 , Mike Jones

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Bogarde, Konsa, Pau Torres, Digne; McGinn, Tielemans, Onana; Ramsey, Rogers, Watkins

BBC reveal line-up for Champions League highlights show as new Match of the Day presenters confirmed

Mark Chapman and Gabby Logan will front BBC’s coverage of the Champions League as the broadcaster launches a new Match of the Day highlights programme.

The BBC has struck a deal worth around £20m for rights to show highlights of Uefa’s flagship competition over the next few years as it returns to terrestrial television.

The weekly show will air on Wednesday evenings, with a bonus Thursday night show in the opening round of fixtures, which are spread across three days rather than the customary two.

BBC reveal line-up for Champions League highlights show

Young Boys vs Aston Villa prediction

Aston Villa have started the Premier League well, while Young Boys are bottom of the Swiss League after the opening six matches. That alone should signify which way this match is likely to go.

Aston Villa to win 2-1.

Young Boys prepare to take on Aston Villa

The Swiss side have been put through their paces in the build up to this match. Can they find a way to overcome Aston Villa?

Young Boys vs Aston Villa predicted line-ups and latest odds

Here’s how we think the two teams will line up for the Champions League clash this evening:

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Pau Torres, Konsa, Bogarde, Tielemans, Onana, Ramsey, Rogers, McGinn, Duran

Young Boys XI: Von Ballmoos, Blum, Camara, Husic, Hadjam, Niasse, Lauper, Elia, Ugrinic, Colley, Ganvoula

And looking at the bookmakers, Villa are the big favourites to triumph despite making their debut in the Champions League and playing away from home. Here’s a look at the latest odds:

Young Boys 4/1

Draw 17/5

Aston Villa 7/10

Aston Villa team news

Ollie Watkins withdrew from the England squad during the international break, but started during the 3-2 win over Everton at the weekend, although two matches in quick succession might be too much for the striker.

Should he not be deemed fit enough to start, Jhon Duran is likely to take his place.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate, with coverage starting at 5pm BST. Subscribers can also watch the match via the Discovery+ app and website.

When is Young Boys vs Aston Villa?

Young Boys play host to Aston Villa in their opening Champions League fixture with the match kicking off at 5.45pm BST at the Wankdorf Stadium in Bern on Tuesday 17 September.

Aston Villa make Champions League debut

Aston Villa have never played in the Champions League before, and their first opponents will be Young Boys in the new-look competition.

In their club’s history, Villa have only played against Swiss sides in the now-defunct Uefa Intertoto Cup, and they have never won in Switzerland.

Unai Emery has led his side back into Europe’s top-tier competition for the first time since the 1982-83 season, the year after they won the European Cup.

Last season, Young Boys fought hard to secure a third-place finish in a group including Manchester City, Red Bull Leipzig and Crvena zvezda.

Good afternoon!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of this evening’s Champions League action which sees Aston Villa return to Europe’s top flight for the first time in four decades.

Unai Emery’s side finished fourth in the Premier League last season ensuring a spot in the Champions League where Villa are making their debut. It is the first time the midlands club have reached the tournament since it was rebranded in the early 1990s.

Their opening fixture is against Swiss side Young Boys and Villa will be quietly confident that they can open their campaign with a victory away from home.

We’ll have all the action throughout the evening so stick with us as we bulild up to kick off at 5.45pm.