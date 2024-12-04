Young has 17, Florida A&M beats Presbyterian 66-63

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Sterling Young's 17 points helped Florida A&M defeat Presbyterian 66-63 on Tuesday night.

Young shot 6 of 14 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line for the Rattlers (2-5). Milton Matthews scored 13 points while going 5 of 14 (3 for 11 from 3-point range). Jocobi Hendricks had 12 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Kory Mincy finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists and five steals for the Blue Hose (5-5). Kobe Stewart added 12 points for Presbyterian. Kaleb Scott finished with nine points and 13 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press