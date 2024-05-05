Yorkshire well-placed to beat Glamorgan after run riot

Vitality County Championship, Division Two, Headingley (day three)

Glamorgan 221 & 171-3: Northeast 46*, Ingram 43*

Yorkshire 519-7 dec (94.1 overs): Bean 173, J Root 156, Brook 65, Tattersall 55; Crane 5-152

Glamorgan (2 pts) trail Yorkshire (8 pts) by 127 runs with seven second-innings wickets standing

Match scorecard

Yorkshire look well-placed for their first win of the season with Glamorgan going into the final day on 171-3, still 127 runs behind.

Yorkshire’s massive 519 for seven was built round a career-best 173 from Finlay Bean and 156 from England batter Joe Root.

The dominant hosts took a massive 298 runs lead on first innings.

That left Glamorgan with four and a half sessions to survive on a badly worn pitch, being used for two games in a row.

Ruthless Root

Root, making the most of his early-season time with Yorkshire, started on 92 not out overnight and cruised to a second century in the space of four matches, driving fluently and placing his shots with precision as he found the gaps in the field remorselessly.

Bean, dropped at slip off Mir Hamza on his overnight score of 140, took advantage as he and Root took their stand to 265 at exactly a run a ball- the eighth Yorkshire highest of all time for the third wicket.

The persevering leg-spinner Mason Crane turned one sharply to bowl Bean for 173, including five sixes and 25 fours, but that only allowed Root’s England team-mate Harry Brook to join him for a stand of 72.

Root was finally trapped lbw by seamer James Harris for an imperious 156 off 165, including 21 fours, but Yorkshire still had maximum points before the new ball came.

Brook (65) and Jonny Tattersall (55) continued the plunder after lunch until Crane took wickets in three successive overs for a hard-earned five-wicket haul, and home skipper Shan Masood decided his team had enough runs on the board.

Story continues

Glamorgan faced a marathon survival task under scoreboard pressure and saw Billy Root unluckily bowled off his legs for 35 by left-arm spinner Dan Moriarty, in the 75 minutes before tea.

Yorkshire lost seamer Matthew Fisher to a leg injury as he slipped on the soft outfield, but were always likely to rely on spin, and Dom Bess had Eddie Byrom caught slog-sweeping for 30.

Glamorgan’s ill-fortune continued as Kiran Carlson’s drive ricocheted off Root’s shin-pad at silly point and Tattersall whipped the bails off, with Carlson given run out despite looking close to have regained his ground.

The spin-heavy attack allowed Yorkshire to bowl four extra overs beyond the day’s allocation, but Sam Northeast (46 not out) and Colin Ingram (43 not out) managed to drop anchor to give their side some hope of survival on the final day.