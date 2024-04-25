New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics meet in game 4 of series

Oakland Athletics (9-16, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-8, first in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Alex Wood (0-2, 7.89 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (1-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -254, Athletics +206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 2-1 in a four-game series with the Oakland Athletics.

New York has a 17-8 record overall and an 8-4 record in home games. The Yankees have an 8-2 record in games decided by one run.

Oakland is 9-16 overall and 5-7 on the road. The Athletics have gone 1-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto has five doubles and six home runs while hitting .319 for the Yankees. Anthony Rizzo is 7-for-38 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with six extra base hits (a double and five home runs). Esteury Ruiz is 4-for-13 with two home runs and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .219 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Athletics: 3-7, .205 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 15-Day IL (hip), Jon Berti: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (foot), Oswald Peraza: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gerrit Cole: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Athletics: Zachary Gelof: day-to-day (abdominal), J.D. Davis: 10-Day IL (groin), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (knee), Sean Newcomb: 60-Day IL (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 60-Day IL (calf), Miguel Andujar: 10-Day IL (knee), Ken Waldichuk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (hip), Scott Alexander: 15-Day IL (rib), Trevor Gott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press