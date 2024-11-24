New York takes on St. Louis after Panarin's 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (9-12-1, in the Central Division) vs. New York Rangers (12-6-1, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers host the St. Louis Blues after Artemi Panarin scored two goals in the Rangers' 6-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers.

New York is 5-3-1 in home games and 12-6-1 overall. The Rangers are 5-2-1 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

St. Louis has a 9-12-1 record overall and a 4-6-1 record on the road. The Blues have a 7-1-1 record when scoring three or more goals.

Monday's game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Fox has 17 assists for the Rangers. Victor Mancini has over the past 10 games.

Colton Parayko has four goals and seven assists for the Blues. Matthew Kessel has over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Blues: 3-6-1, averaging two goals, 3.5 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

