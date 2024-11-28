New York takes losing streak into game against Philadelphia

New York Rangers (12-8-1, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10-10-3, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -156, Flyers +130; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers aim to end a four-game losing streak with a win against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Philadelphia has gone 10-10-3 overall with a 0-4-0 record in Metropolitan Division games. The Flyers have gone 5-3-0 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

New York is 2-2-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 12-8-1 overall. The Rangers have a +11 scoring differential, with 70 total goals scored and 59 allowed.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Travis Konecny has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Flyers. Matvei Michkov has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 12 goals and 13 assists for the Rangers. Will Cuylle has scored six goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 5.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Rangers: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

