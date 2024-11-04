New York Red Bulls eliminate defending MLS Cup champion Columbus Crew in shootout

The Columbus Crew have failed to defend their 2023 MLS Cup title and are knocked out of the playoffs in the first round by the New York Red Bulls following a 5-4 loss in penalty kicks.

After dropping Game 1 of the best-of three series 1-0 at Lower.com Field, the Crew were in a must-win situation for Game 2 on the road.

Columbus first took the lead in Game 2 during at the 55-minute mark with a goal from substitution Max Arfsten.

A series of Crew mistakes, including Rudy Camacho's foul inside the box that led to a penalty kick, allowed New York to take a 2-1 lead with 80 minutes played.

New York still led at the end of regulation, but a header goal from forward Christian Ramirez in stoppage time tied the game 2-2.

The score remained tied until the final whistle, taking the game to a shootout.

During the first set of penalty kicks, Columbus took the 1-0 lead when Diego Rossi hit his attempt and Patrick Schulte recorded a save against John Tolkin.

With the Red Bulls and Crew each going 3-for-3 on their second through fourth attempts, Columbus was ahead 4-5 going into both team's the final shot. A miss from Yevhen Cheberko off a save from goalkeeper Carlos Coronel sent the shootout to extra kicks.

Cheberko's miss was the start of three-straight failed penalties from Columbus and despite Schulte recording a save on New York's sixth attempt, Daniel Edelman scored on the seventh to advance New York to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This marks the end of the Crew's 50-game season and the first time this year Columbus has fallen short of a tournament final.

New York Red Bulls vs. Columbus Crew highlights

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls in PKs: Red Bulls win 5-4

A shot-by-shot log of the penalty kick shootout:

Crew first penalty kick attempt: Made by Diego Rossi, Crew lead 1-0

Red Bulls first penalty kick attempt: Missed by John Tolkin, Crew lead 1-0

Crew second penalty kick attempt: Made by Christian Ramirez, Crew lead 2-0

Red Bulls second penalty kick attempt: Made by Noah Eile, Crew lead 2-1

Crew third penalty kick attempt: Made by Cucho Hernandez, Crew lead 3-1

Red Bulls third penalty kick attempt: Made by Wikelman Carmona, Crew lead 3-2

Crew fourth penalty kick attempt: Made by Jacen Russell-Rowe, Crew lead 4-2

Red Bulls fourth penalty kick attempt: Made by Elias Manoel, Crew lead 4-3

Crew fifth penalty kick attempt: Missed by Yevhen Cheberko, Crew lead 4-3

Red Bulls fifth penalty kick attempt: Made by Emil Forsberg, tied 4-4

Crew sixth penalty kick attempt: Missed by Max Arfsten, tied 4-4

Red Bulls sixth penalty kick attempt: Missed by Sean Nealis, tied 4-4

Crew seventh penalty kick attempt: Missed by Alex Matan, tied 4-4

Red Bulls seventh penalty kick attempt: Made by Daniel Edelman, Red Bulls win 5-4

New York Red Bulls players react after defeating Columbus Crew on penalty kicks at Red Bull Arena.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls go to PKs in MLS Cup first round series Game 2

A late goal from forward Christian Ramirez has kept the Crew alive in the MLS Cup playoffs, and Game 2 goes to PKs after regulation ends in 2-2 tie.

(90+6\') Christian Ramirez scores in stoppage time, Crew tied 2-2 vs New York Red Bulls

Off a corner kick, Crew forward Christian Ramirez scored in stoppage time with a header in front of the Red Bulls' goal. Game 2 tied 2-2.

(90+5\') New York Red Bulls given another yellow card

New York Red Bulls defender Sean Nealis was given a yellow card for a foul against Crew forward Jacen Russell-Rowe near midfield.

(90\') Columbus Crew awarded free kick on edge of New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls fouled striker Cucho Hernandez right outside their own box, setting up a Crew free kick. When arguing if it was a penalty kick or free kick, Hernandez was shown a yellow card.

With Hernandez taking the kick, the attempt was blocked by New York and hit out of the box.

(86\') Columbus Crew make late-game substitutions vs New York Red Bulls

The Crew sent in forward Christian Ramirez for Mo Farsi and defender Andres Herrera for Rudy Camacho late in Game 2.

(80\') New York Red Bulls take lead following PK, Crew down 2-1

On the penalty kick following the foul from Crew defender Rudy Camacho inside his own box, the Red Bulls scored to take the lead 2-1 in Game 2. Midfielder Emil Forsberg took the attempt and as goalkeeper Patrick Schulte dove to his left, Foreberg's shot went to the right of Schulte, rolling into the goal.

(78\') New York Red Bulls awarded penalty kick

The Red Bulls were given a penalty kick attempt following a foul from defender Rudy Camacho inside the Crew's box.

(74\') Patrick Schulte makes key save vs New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls midfielder Emil Forsberg had just gotten the ball off a long pass, and went one-on-one with goalkeeper Patrick Schulte in the Crew's box. Schulte got his hand on the shot attempt and hit the ball out of bounce.

(73\') Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis is given yellow card

It was a late call, but Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis was given a yellow card for a foul against midfielder Dylan Chambost.

(64\') New York Red Bulls score, Columbus Crew tied 1-1 in Game 2

After battling for the ball on the sideline, New York took off in transition and with three passes, found forward Dante Vanzeir inside the box. Vanzeir took little time to move to the left and send a shot past goalkeeper Patrick Schulte to tie Game 2 1-1.

RED BULL RESPONSE! 🔴



(55\') Max Arfsten scores for Crew off the bench, Columbus take 1-0 lead in Game 2

Less than a minute after coming off the bench, midfielder Max Arfsten scored the Crew's first goal of the series off an assist from striker Cucho Hernandez. Columbus takes a 1-0 lead vs Red Bulls in Game 2.

In the middle of the box, Hernandez received a pass and after one touch, found Arfsten crashing on the left side. Arfsten scored directly off the pass.

(49\') New York Red Bulls shown first yellow card vs Columbus Crew

The Red Bulls were given the first yellow card of the game when midfielder Felipe Carballo fouled midfielder Sean Zawadzki right outside New York's box.

Columbus Crew tied 0-0 at halftime vs New York Red Bulls in MLS Cup first-round Game 2

Despite the Crew taking seven more shot attempts than New York in the first half, Game 2 of the MLS Cup first-round series is scoreless at halftime. Here are the first half stats.

Possession rate: Crew (59.1%), Red Bulls (40.9%)

Shots: Crew (9), Red Bulls (2)

Shots on goal: Crew (1), Red Bulls (0)

Fouls: Crew (3), Red Bulls (5)

Goalkeeper saves: Crew (0), Red Bulls (1)

(43\') Columbus Crew back-to-back shot attempts denied once again

The Crew had the offensive momentum once again, but once again failed to score. In back-to-back shot attempts, Diego Rossi's attempt was first saved by goalkeeper Carlos Coronel and then Dylan Chambost's had his blocked by midfielder Cameron Harper.

(39\') Columbus Crew miss on back-to-back shot attempts

On back-to-back shot opportunities, the Crew failed to score after both hit off the post. The first one came from Diego Rossi and the second Cucho Hernandez.

(38\') Patrick Schulte shuts down New York Red Bulls offensive opportunity

The Red Bulls were in control of the ball following a Crew turnover, and worked their way into Columbus' box. After multiple passes, New York sent a cross pass in the box, but goalkeeper Patrick Schulte grabbed the ball and ended the play.

(28\') Columbus Crew on miss another free kick opportunity

The Crew set up for another free kick right outside the Red Bulls' box when Cucho Hernandez was fouled. Hernandez once again used the attempt to take a long shot, but went too high, missing the goal.

(16\') New York Red Bulls fail to finish on corner kick attempt

Red Bulls were awarded a corner kick after Crew defender Yevhen Cheberko hit the ball out of play on a clearance. Taking the attempt from the right side of the field, midfielder John Tolkin sent the ball in the box to defender Dylan Nealis.

Nealis found the ball with a header, but sent his shot attempt out of bounds.

(7\') Cucho Hernandez fouled outside Red Bulls box, Columbus Crew awarded free kick

On the left side of the field, Cucho Hernandez was fouled on the outside edge of Red Bulls' box, leading to a Crew free kick. Hernandez took the kick by launching a shot that went too far right, missing the goal.

(4\') Cucho Hernandez misses first shot attempt for Columbus Crew

Cucho Hernandez received a pass while making a run inside the Red Bulls' box, setting up a header shot for Hernandez. The shot took a bounce but went out of bounds.

Other MLS Cup first round series around the league

Every other Eastern Conference first-round series is still ongoing, tied at 1-1, with the Crew and Red Bulls being the last Game 2 from the conference.

In the Western Conference, both Los Angeles Galaxy and Minnesota United have advanced to the conference semifinals. The other two series are playing Game 2 today.

Eastern Conference series:

(1) Inter Miami vs (8) Atlanta United: Miami wins Game 1 (2-1), Atlanta wins Game 2 (2-1)

(3) FC Cincinnati vs (7) New York City FC: Cincinnati wins Game 1 (1-0), NYCFC wins Game 2 (3-1)

(4) Orlando City SC vs (5) Charlotte FC: Orlando City wins Game 1 (2-0), Charlotte wins Game 2 (3-1, PKs)

Western Conference series:

(1) Los Angeles FC vs (8) Vancouver Whitecaps: LAFC wins Game 1 (2-1)

(2) Los Angeles Galaxy vs (7) Colorado Rapids: Galaxy win Game 1 (5-0), Game 2 (4-1)

(3) Real Salt Lake vs (6) Minnesota United: Minnesota wins Game 1 (5-4, PKs), Game 2 (3-1, PKs)

(4) Seattle Sounders vs (5) Houston Dynamo: Seattle wins Game 1 (5-4, PKs)

New York Red Bulls game one starting lineup vs Columbus Crew

Here is the starting 11 for New York vs Columbus:

GK: Carlos Coronel

DF: Dylan Nealis

DF: Sean Nealis

DF: Andres Reyes

MF: Felipe Carballo

MF: Daniel Edelman

MF: Emil Forsberg

MF: Cameron Harper

MF: John Tolkin

FW: Lewis Morgan

FW: Dante Vanzeir

Columbus Crew Game 2 starting lineup vs New York Red Bulls

Here is the starting 11 for Columbus vs New York:

GK: Patrick Schulte

DF: Rudy Camacho

DF: Yevhen Cheberko

DF: Steven Moreira

MF: Mo Farsi

MF: DeJuan Jones

MF: Darlington Nagbe

MF: Sean Zawadzki

FW: Dylan Chambost

FW: Cucho Hernandez

FW: Diego Rossi

Will Diego Rossi be available for Game 2 vs New York Red Bulls?

Crew forward Diego Rossi missed Game 1 of the MLS Cup first-round series against the New York Red Bulls with a back injury. Following the game, Crew coach Wilfried Nancy provided insight on Rossi's status for Game 2. Read more below.

Who are the referees for Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls Game 2?

Here are the officials for the Crew vs New York tonight:

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant Referee 1: Jason White

Assistant Referee 2: Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Mark Allatin

VAR: David Barrie

Assistant VAR: Jonathan Johnson

Columbus Crew overall record vs New York Red Bulls

The Crew are 40-38-13 overall against New York Red Bulls. In the postseason, Columbus is 6-3 against the Red Bulls.

How to listen to Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls MLS Cup series radio broadcast

The Crew vs. New York English-speaking radio broadcast will be on Alt 105.7 FM and available via the iHeartRadio app. Chris Doran will be on the call.

The Spanish radio broadcast can be found on La Grande 102.5 FM and the La Grande radio app with Juan Valladares doing play-by-play.

Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls: MLS Cup first round streaming information

Game 2 of Crew-New York series will streamed on Apple TV via MLS Season Pass. MLS Season Pass is available for the playoffs with a free Apple TV login. Here are the broadcast teams for tonight:

English broadcast: Steve Cangialosi (play-by-play), Danny Higginbotham (analyst)

Spanish broadcast: Bruno Vain (play-by-play), Andres Agulla (analyst)

When is Game 2 of Columbus Crew vs New York Red Bulls MLS Cup series?

Kickoff: 4:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 3 at Red Bulls Arena in Harrison, N.J.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls: MLS Cup Playoffs highlights