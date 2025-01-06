New York plays Orlando after Towns' 44-point outing

Orlando Magic (21-16, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-12, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Knicks -11; over/under is 209.5

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Orlando Magic after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 44 points in the New York Knicks' 139-126 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks are 17-8 in Eastern Conference games. New York has a 9-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Magic are 17-10 in Eastern Conference play. Orlando is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Knicks average 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 11.3 per game the Magic give up. The Magic average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 13.8 per game the Knicks give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Towns is averaging 25.3 points, 14 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks.

Jalen Suggs is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Magic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 8-2, averaging 121.5 points, 46.0 rebounds, 28.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.1 points per game.

Magic: 4-6, averaging 98.8 points, 39.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns: day to day (hamstring), Miles McBride: day to day (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle), Jalen Brunson: day to day (calf).

Magic: Gary Harris: out (hamstring), Paolo Banchero: out (oblique), Jalen Suggs: out (back), Franz Wagner: out (oblique), Moritz Wagner: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

