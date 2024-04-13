New York hosts Chicago, seeks 50th win of season

Chicago Bulls (39-42, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (49-32, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to earn its 50th victory this season when the Knicks play the Chicago Bulls.

The Knicks have gone 34-17 against Eastern Conference teams. New York ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Julius Randle averaging 7.0.

The Bulls have gone 22-28 against Eastern Conference opponents. Chicago is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Andre Drummond averaging 3.4.

The Knicks are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 47.2% the Bulls allow to opponents. The Bulls average 11.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game the Knicks give up.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Knicks won 128-117 in the last matchup on April 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Brunson is shooting 47.8% and averaging 28.6 points for the Knicks. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 5.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coby White is averaging 19 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Torrey Craig is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 6-4, averaging 118.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.2 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Julius Randle: out for season (shoulder).

Bulls: DeMar DeRozan: out (rest), Nikola Vucevic: out (rest), Ayo Dosunmu: out (quad), Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Andre Drummond: out (quadricep), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: out (foot), Alex Caruso: out (ankle), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press