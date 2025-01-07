New York faces Toronto, aims to stop 3-game skid

Toronto Raptors (8-28, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Toronto after losing three in a row.

The Knicks are 5-1 against division opponents. New York scores 117.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Raptors are 5-17 in conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jakob Poeltl averaging 3.7.

The Knicks score 117.2 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 119.0 the Raptors allow. The Raptors are shooting 46.2% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.5% the Knicks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 25.3 points, 14 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Knicks.

RJ Barrett is averaging 23.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Raptors.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 7-3, averaging 117.6 points, 44.1 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Raptors: 1-9, averaging 108.5 points, 39.7 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.9 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (hamstring), Miles McBride: out (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

Raptors: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press