New York City FC visits Cincinnati in opening round of MLS Cup Playoffs

New York City FC (14-12-8, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. FC Cincinnati (18-11-5, third in the Conference during the regular season)

Cincinnati; Monday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati -111, NYCFC +261; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC visits Cincinnati in the opening round of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Cincinnati is 13-9-4 in Eastern Conference play. Luciano Acosta paces the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with 14. Cincinnati has scored 58 goals.

NYCFC is 12-6-8 in conference matchups. NYCFC is 7-2-2 when it scores two goals.

Monday's game is the third time these teams square off this season. NYCFC won the last meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acosta has scored 14 goals and added 16 assists for Cincinnati. Yuya Kubo has one goal and two assists over the last 10 games.

Adrian Alonso Martinez Batista has 16 goals and three assists for NYCFC. Santiago Rodriguez has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cincinnati: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 4.7 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

NYCFC: 3-3-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Cincinnati: Isaiah Foster (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Matt Miazga (injured), Alec Kann (injured).

NYCFC: Malachi Jones (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

