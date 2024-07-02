New York City FC hosts CF Montreal in Eastern Conference play

CF Montreal (5-8-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (10-8-2, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

, ; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE NYCFC -260, Montreal +583, Draw +401; over/under is 3.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC faces CF Montreal in a conference matchup.

NYCFC is 9-3-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. NYCFC is sixth in the Eastern Conference with 30 goals led by Santiago Rodriguez with eight.

Montreal is 4-5-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Sunusi Ibrahim leads the sixth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with six goals. Montreal has scored 30.

Wednesday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodriguez has eight goals and two assists for NYCFC. Hannes Wolf has scored four goals over the last 10 games.

Ibrahim has scored six goals with one assist for Montreal. Mathieu Choiniere has two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: NYCFC: 6-4-0, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Montreal: 2-4-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: NYCFC: Rio Hope-Gund (injured).

Montreal: Joel Waterman (injured), Mathieu Choiniere (injured), Logan Ketterer (injured), Ariel Lassiter (injured), Samuel Piette (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press