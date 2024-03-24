'Yellowstone' Fans Flood Cole Hauser with Support After Actor Reveals His Mother Passed Away

Kevin Mazur - Getty Images

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser shared a heartfelt tribute to his mother, Cass Warner, who passed away at age 76. The actor took to Instagram to share a 2022 photo of himself and his mother riding horses together at the Chief Joseph Ranch where Yellowstone is filmed.

Cole, who stars as Rip Wheeler on the Paramount Network drama, wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that my mother. Cass Sperling Warner passed away at the age of 76. Her kindness, love, humor and amazing spirit will be missed by not only my family but the world. You have touched so many. I know you will be up in the heavens, sitting next to all the great humans that have passed through our earth. We will meet again. Bye for now ❤️"

Cole's message was met with an outpouring of support from both Yellowstone fans and his fellow celebrities. Yellowstone photographer Emerson Miller wrote, "Sending you and your family so much love, Cole. She raised a beautiful man with a heart full of love and kindness." Nicole Sheridan, who is married to Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, said, "Sending our love and condolences." Jason Momoa, Octavia Spencer, Eddie Cibrian, and more celebrities left messages for Cole.

Cass Warner came from a storied family in Hollywood history. She was a filmmaker, as was her Academy Award-nominated father, Milton Sperling. Her grandfather, Harry Warner, was one of the founders of Warner Bros. studio.

We're sending our thoughts and prayers out to Cole and his family during this difficult time.

