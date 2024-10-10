Yankees try to clinch ALDS in Game 4 against Royals

New York Yankees (94-68, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Kansas City Royals (86-76, second in the AL Central during the regular season)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 8:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 99 strikeouts); Royals: Michael Wacha (13-8, 3.35 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 145 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -155, Royals +130; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals play the New York Yankees on Thursday in Game 4 of the ALDS. The Yankees lead the series 2-1 and will move on to the ALCS with a win.

Kansas City has a 45-36 record in home games and an 86-76 record overall. The Royals have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .248.

New York is 94-68 overall and 50-31 in road games. Yankees hitters have a collective .333 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

The teams play Thursday for the 11th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 7-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has 32 home runs, 57 walks and 109 RBI while hitting .332 for the Royals. Michael Massey is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 36 doubles, a triple and 58 home runs for the Yankees. Gleyber Torres is 13-for-41 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 6-4, .205 batting average, 1.96 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Yankees: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: James McArthur: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Stratton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Will Smith: 15-Day IL (back), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (back), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (biceps), Kyle Wright: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), DJ LeMahieu: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press