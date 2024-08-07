Yankees start soggy doubleheader with win over Angels

NEW YORK — With light rain and a crowd to match descending on the Bronx, the New York Yankees started a traditional doubleheader with a 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday.

The Bronx Bombers struck first, benefitting from an Austin Wells RBI single and a run-scoring double from Anthony Volpe in the opening inning. The second inning brought another run, as Oswaldo Cabrera went deep with the bases empty for his seventh homer of the season.

Two more runs crossed the plate in the fourth, as Alex Verdugo picked up an RBI double before Aaron Judge added an RBI on a single.

Judge’s league-leading RBI count is now up to 104 with August being just a week old.

All of those runs were charged to Angels starter Daniel Davis, who didn’t make it through the fourth inning.

Meanwhile, the Halos wasted multiple scoring opportunities with Luis Gil on the mound. The right-hander was erratic from the jump, throwing 30 pitches in the first.

Gil ultimately walked five batters over five innings and a career-high 107 pitches. And yet, the Angels never scored off the starter, who only allowed two hits.

Gil also struck out six while lowering his ERA to 3.06.

With Gil out of the game, the Angels finally got on the board in the seventh. Zach Neto did the honors, drilling a two-run homer off Yankees reliever Jake Cousins.

However, the Yankees still prevailed while improving to 68-46 on the season. For the time being, they have the best record in the majors.

With Game 1 out of the way, rookie right-hander Will Warren will start the second game for the Yankees.

He will be the club’s 27th man after allowing four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings against the Phillies on July 30. Warren made his major league debut that day after Gerrit Cole was scratched with fatigue.

Carson Fulmer will start the second game for Los Angeles.

