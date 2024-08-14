Yankees star Juan Soto hits 3 home runs in a game for first time

CHICAGO – Three times on Tuesday night, Juan Soto sent baseballs flying out of Guaranteed Rate Field.

Soto delivered his first career three-homer game, solely providing the Yankees with all four runs in a 4-1 win against the woeful Chicago White Sox.

Soto connected three consecutive times, starting with a third-inning, two-run shot to left off right-handed starter Jonathan Cannon.

Leading off the fifth against Cannon, the lefty-swinging Soto launched one over the left-center field wall against Cannon.

Soto followed up in the seventh with another solo shot, this time to right off lefty reliever Fraser Ellard, and punctuated his blast with an emphatic flip of the bat.

Batting with a runner at first base and one out in the ninth, with the Yanks ahead by three runs, Soto walked on a 3-1 pitch by lefty Jared Shuster.

In the first inning, Soto grounded out.

Yankees outfielder Juan Soto celebrates his third home run Tuesday night against the White Sox.

On Sunday against Texas, Soto had a two-homer afternoon at Yankee Stadium, so he’s now homered five times in his last three games – covering his last 10 at-bats.

Last month, rookie Ben Rice became the first Yankee to have a three-homer game this season, at home against the Red Sox.

Soto now has 33 homers this season, two shy of his single-season career high established last year with the San Diego Padres.

With his third homer Tuesday, Soto emphatically flipped the bat and enjoyed his trot around the bases before just 21,199 South Side fans.

JUAN SOTO'S FIRST CAREER 3-HOME RUN GAME! 😤 pic.twitter.com/x6Uepb9Qbm — MLB (@MLB) August 14, 2024

This was a needed offensive boost for the Yanks, who went 2-for-18 with runners in scoring position in Monday night’s series opener, a 12-2 loss to a White Sox club that had lost 24 of their last 25 games.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Yankees' Juan Soto hits 3 homers in a game for first time