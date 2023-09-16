Yankees P Anthony Misiewicz carted off after being hit in head with 100 mph comebacker

Anthony Misiewicz was hit in the face with a line-drive comebacker. (Justin Berl/Getty Images)

New York Yankees relief pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was carted off the field Friday night after a 100 mph comebacker hit him in the head.

The line drive came off the bat of Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Ji-hwan Bae, who hit a 1-2 curve ball straight back to the pitching mound. The ball hit Misiewicz on the left side of his face, and he fell to the ground in pain. He retained consciousness and rolled around the ground in pain while clutching his head.

Warning: The video below includes violent head trauma

GRAPHIC: Anthony Misiewicz was hit with a line drive and immediately started bleeding. He stood up on his own power and left the game on the cart pic.twitter.com/Do2OeUsI7C — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 16, 2023

The ball bounced off Misiewicz's head and into right field. Trainers immediately ran to tend to Misiewicz as his Yankees teammates gathered near the mound. He was helped to his feet and placed on a cart, where he sat upright as he was driven off the field.

The Yankees didn't provide an immediate update on his status. The incident took place in the sixth inning as the Pirates tied the game at 3-3 on the Bae line drive, which scored Joshua Palacios from third base. Zach McAllister took Misiewicz's place on the mound, and the Pirates came out of the inning with a 5-3 lead.

This post will be updated when more information is available.