Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm claims KC Royals were lucky to win Game 2 of the ALDS

Oh the irony.

The Yankees caught a big break in Game 1 of their American League Division Series with the Royals when a replay review upheld a stolen base by Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm.

Everyone watching, including the broadcasters, could see Chisholm was out on the play. Well, everyone saw it except the umpires, who let the play stand. Chisholm later scored the winning run Saturday night as the Yankees won 6-5.

The Royals shook off that defeat Monday night and evened the series with a 4-2 victory at Yankee Stadium. Chisholm hit a home run in the ninth inning but that was the only run the Royals bullpen allowed in five solid innings of work.

Afterward, Chisholm said the Royals were fortunate to win. He made the comment when asked by a reporter how different the series feels now that the Royals have made it 1-1.

“It still feels the same that we’re going to win it,” said Chisholm, who also made an error Monday. “I don’t feel like anybody feels any different. We’re going to go out there and do our thing still. We still don’t feel like any team is better than us.

“Like you said, we had a lot of missed opportunities tonight, so they just got lucky.”

pic.twitter.com/EoHHbYHc4m — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 8, 2024

Any team in the playoffs is going to feel confident about its chances, but there is little question the Royals took note of a New York player saying they were lucky to win.

Add in Royals third baseman Maikel Garcia trolling the Yankees starter and this series is getting interesting. There may not be the fisticuffs of more than 40 years ago, but this Royals-Yankees playoff series has a little spice to it.