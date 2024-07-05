Yankees host the Red Sox to start 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (47-39, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (54-35, second in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (7-6, 2.67 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-7, 3.51 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Yankees -141, Red Sox +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees start a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

New York has gone 24-17 in home games and 54-35 overall. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.60 ERA, which ranks seventh in the majors.

Boston is 47-39 overall and 27-16 on the road. The Red Sox have a 23-5 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday's game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge has a .314 batting average to lead the Yankees, and has 23 doubles, a triple and 32 home runs. Ben Rice is 9-for-31 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 10 home runs, 32 walks and 40 RBI while hitting .283 for the Red Sox. Rafael Devers is 14-for-37 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 2-8, .231 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Red Sox: 7-3, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Nick Burdi: 60-Day IL (hip), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clarke Schmidt: 60-Day IL (lat), Cody Poteet: 15-Day IL (tricep), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (lat), Jon Berti: 60-Day IL (calf), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (back)

Red Sox: Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (rib), Vaughn Grissom: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Garrett Whitlock: 60-Day IL (oblique), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryan Mata: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Chris Murphy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press