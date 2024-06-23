Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton leave game with left hamstring tightness

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton left Saturday night’s 8-3 win over the Atlanta Braves because of left hamstring tightness and is scheduled to undergo imaging Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

Stanton doubled off the center-field wall in the fourth inning and winced when he rounded third base on Gleyber Torres’ double. Stanton scored to give New York a 4-1 lead.

“He just came to me after that and said he needed to come out,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “So we’ll see what we’ve got.”

Trent Grisham pinch hit for Stanton leading off the sixth.

Stanton appeared to be walking gingerly as he exited the locker room.

“He’s in pretty good spirits,” Boone said. “Obviously he’s dealt with these kind of things in the past. So hopefully it’s not something that keeps him down too long.”

Stanton played in 69 of the Yankees’ first 79 games this season — none in the field — and is hitting .246 with 18 homers and 45 RBIs. The active leader in home runs with 420, he is in the midst of his healthiest season with the Yankees since he played in 158 games in 2018, his first after he was acquired from Miami.

Stanton arrived in spring training slimmer after missing 266 games the previous five seasons due to a strained right biceps and strained posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee (2019), strained left hamstring (2020), strained left quadriceps (2021), right ankle inflammation and left Achilles tendinitis (2022) and a strained left hamstring (2023).

“He’s been such a force for this offense,” said Aaron Judge, who hit his major league-leading 28th homer in the first inning. “Hitting the homers, coming up clutch with guys on base — that’s a big part of his game. Hopefully, we get some good news.”

Jerry Beach, The Associated Press