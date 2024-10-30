The Yankees fans who grabbed Mookie Betts have been banned from Game 5, which is the right call

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Fans interfere with Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers as he attempts to catch a fly ball in foul territory during the first inning of Game Four of the 2024 World Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 29, 2024 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The play resulted in an out. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

In a better world, the reaction coming out of the Yankees' Game 4 victory in the 2024 World Series on Tuesday would have focused on New York staving off elimination with a sparkling offensive performance.

Instead, all the air has been sucked out of the room thanks to a pair of doofus Yankees fans who grabbed Dodgers' star Mookie Betts while the outfielder was going up for a foul ball. The fans were ejected for their actions, but seemingly showed no remorse for the whole affair when asked after the fact. Even though the memes coming out of the moment are funny, the whole thing is incredibly embarrassing amidst an overall a poor showing from Yankees fans during the game.

In the fallout from it all, there were questions as to if the two Yankees fans would be allowed back in the building for Game 5. While it was first reported they would be, the New York Post and ESPN both confirmed the pair are banned from Wednesday's game and will have their tickets refunded.

News: MLB has asked the Yankees to ban the two fans who interfered in Game 4 from tonight’s game. They will be refunded for their tickets, per a source. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 30, 2024

All in all, this is the right move. Putting your hands on a player -- or honestly, anyone -- like that is dangerous behavior. Collisions between players and fans can happen in any sport, just ask photographers on NFL sidelines, but the actions by these two Yankees fans crossed the line into unacceptable territory.

In all honesty, MLB should ban these two fans for life, as a dismissal in the final Yankees home game of the season -- and a refund of their tickets -- feels like a slap on the wrist here. Actions like these should have consequences but, at the very least, the pair will have to find someplace else to watch Game 5 than Yankee Stadium.

